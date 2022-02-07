Madison Chock and her partner, Evan Bates, cinched first place during Sunday’s ice dance portion of the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, helping the U.S. team secure a silver medal — the team’s best performance to date. But her sci-fi inspired skating costume, according to designer Mathieu Caron, was an Olympic feat to make all on its own.

“This dress required over 120 hours of craftsmanship,” Caron shared on an Instagram post of the on-and-off-ice-couple last week. Chock, who couldn’t have known then how appropriately dressed she would be, wore a sheer, ruffled silver dress with pearl and crystal embellishments that extended down to connected gloves. Bates wore a form-fitting navy quilt shirt and pants inspired by “the modern outer space voyager.”

Chock played up their looks’ extraterrestrial vibes in an Instagram post before their first-place winning set, writing, “One alien and one astronaut reporting for practice.”

It’s hard not to look at the pair during their turn on the ice — set to Daft Punk — and see it as anything but other worldly.

WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Getty Images

Chock became a champion in the dress, but she also helped it come to life. Although Caron made the actual outfit, Chock was the one who designed it, she said in a response to a tweet from Olympics super fan Leslie Jones.

Chock isn’t the only Olympian for whom Caron designed an iconic look. Instagram famous pup Tika the Iggy shared a photo over the weekend in her very own tiny look, one that took a more modest (yet still impressive) 10 hours to make.

Here’s to more medals and iconic Olympics fashion moments to come.