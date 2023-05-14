Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Say You Could Look A Hell Of A Lot Better With Any Of These Genius Tricks

It’s not always easy to figure out which beauty products will make you look (and feel!) your best — especially since there are so many out there that serve different purposes. If you’re on a journey of trying to look even better, the professionals can help.

In fact, I’ve reached out to a handful of makeup artists and hair stylists who were more than happy to share their favorite tricks when it comes to looking your best. From using cold spoons to combat tired-looking complexions to choosing hot tools with ceramic plates, there’s a little something in here for every beauty routine. But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 Spritz Your Strands With A Heat Protectant Before Styling PURA D'OR Argan Oil Heat Shield Protectant Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon Are your strands always looking a little frizzy after you’ve styled them using hot tools? Clyde Haygood, a celebrity hairstylist, has an easy fix: “I love using the PURA D’OR Argan Oil Heat Shield,” he tells Bustle. Not only is it formulated with hydrating argan oil, but Haygood also says that “[...] it won’t weigh hair down and because it’s a heat shield, it helps tames flyaways and protect hair from heat damage and frizz.” But if that isn’t enough? He goes on to say that it can be used as a leave-in conditioner and help “boost shine.”

2 Use Cold Spoons That Mimic Ice Globes To Rejuvenate Your Skin PRIME Fitness Ice Globes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Some popular beauty tricks can be replicated using everyday household items. For example, Rachel Lee Lozina, the owner of Blue Water Spa where she’s a New York State licensed esthetician, laser technician, and oncology esthetician, suggests using everyday spoons to depuff skin. She says, “Cold spoons are applied after chilling in the refrigerator for at least one hour, apply your favorite serum or sheet mask and run the curved part of the spoons all over your face in an outward direction.” Lozina goes on to say that it “[...] helps reduce puffiness and aids in lymphatic drainage.” These ice globes are available for just $20 and have a similar effect. Leave them in the fridge for about two hours, and they’ll stay cold for up to six — or, if you’d prefer some heat therapy, you can submerge them in warm water for 15 minutes to keep them warm for up to 30. Choose from eight colors.

3 Repurpose Old Coffee Grounds Into An Invigorating Face Scrub Majestic Pure Coffee Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on expensive face scrubs. Instead, Lozina suggests making your own at home. “Utilize your old coffee grounds to make your own brightening stimulating exfoliating scrub,” she tells Bustle. “Mix about 2 tablespoons of your favorite cleanser (my preference is a cream cleanser) to 1 tablespoon of coffee grounds and apply all over your face utilizing circular motions. I like to work in sections, starting at the forehead for 20 seconds, then 10 seconds per cheek, 10 seconds on your chin and 10 seconds on neck. Rinse with cold water for visibly brighter smoother skin.” But if you aren’t much of a coffee drinker, this body scrub is made using an invigorating blend of Arabica coffee and dead sea salt — both of which work together to help exfoliate away flakes. And while some scrubs can leave skin feeling dry, it also contains grape seed oil and shea butter to help deliver a nourishing dose of moisture.

4 Use A Gua Sha Scraper To Help Massage Your Complexion rosenice Gua Sha Jade Stone Amazon $7 See On Amazon “Gua sha has become the new go-to treatment to reduce puffiness and increase lymphatic drainage,” Lozina tells Bustle. And if you’re unsure about how to use it? She goes on to explain, “After cleansing, apply a light facial oil or slippery mask and using the gua sha tool, start from the nose and use in outward directions, from the corner of the mouth to the ear, from the nose to the temple, from the chin to the clavicle and the brow to the hairline, working one side of the face at a time.” This particular gua sha scraper is made from 100% real jade stone. It’s also small enough to take with you when traveling, requires zero maintenance other than the occasional rinse, and won’t create any static as it glides across your skin. Choose from two colors: green or pink.

5 Make Your Own Hydrating Mask Using Fresh Avocados Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brushes (2-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon Are your avocados starting to turn brown? Try repurposing them into a face mask. Lozina says that they can help “increase your skin's hydration and luminosity,” and the process is simple: “Simply mash a fresh avocado into a paste and apply for 15 minutes. Rinse with cool water.” While mashing up avocado is easy, applying it to your face can be messy — so grab these brushes. The silicone tip makes it easy to spread face masks across skin, and can easily be rinsed clean under running water without any scrubbing. And at less than $7 for two of them, you really don’t have any excuse not to at least give them a try.

6 Opt For High-Quality Flat Irons With Ceramic Plates Terviiix Plancha De Cabello Ceramic Flat Iron Amazon $36 See On Amazon If heat protectants don’t seem to make a difference when styling your hair, the problem could be the flat iron you’re using. “Your hair's health and appearance can be significantly improved by using top-notch hair tools,” explains Nina Hamilton, a licensed cosmetologist at Good Hair Collective. “A ceramic or tourmaline flat iron can straighten or curl your hair with less damage and more control, while a good hair dryer can dry your hair faster, reduce frizz, and add shine.” With that in mind, this flat iron is made with ceramic plates that can leave your strands with three times less damage than cheaper alternatives. The plates also feature curved edges to help prevent snags as they glide through — and the heat is even adjustable from 320 up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

7 Use A Round Brush To Achieve The Style You’re Going For AIMIKE Round Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon Getting your hair to look the way you want requires the proper tools, including your hair brush. Hamilton suggests, “To achieve your desired hairstyle, buy a round brush, curling wand, diffuser, or a hot brush” — and this round brush is definitely worth its weight in gold. It’s made with thermal ceramic technology that helps reduce frizz and add shine when used with a blow dryer, while the natural boar bristles help to distribute your scalp’s natural oils from root to tip. But if that isn’t enough? Each order also includes two large clips to help you pin back hair when styling.

8 Incorporate A Curling Wand To Your Hairstyling Routine Hot Tools Pro Artist Nano Ceramic Curling Wand Amazon $38 See On Amazon As suggested by Hamilton, a curling wand can help you achieve certain hairstyles — and this option is highly rated. The swiveling power cable makes it easy to style your hair without getting tangled, while a ceramic heating barrel helps reduce unwanted frizz. Plus, the heat is adjustable from 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

9 Dry & Style Curly Hair With A Diffuser Bed Head Curls-in-Check Hair Diffuser Dryer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Hamilton also mentions the use of diffusers while staying hair — and unlike standard blow dryers, this diffuser spreads out the hot air so that your hair dries gently, helping keep your curls curly while simultaneously reducing unwanted frizz. It also features two speeds as well as three heat settings (hot, warm, or cool), giving you options depending on your hair texture.

10 Cut Your Hair On A Regular Basis To Keep It Looking Good Get Stuff Done Productivity Planner Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s just something revitalizing about getting a haircut — but it’s also an essential part of keeping your strands looking good. “Additionally, getting a haircut every six weeks can help maintain healthy, manageable, and stylish hair,” explains Hamilton. And while trimming your hair at home is very rarely a good idea, you can easily keep track of how long it’s been between cuts using this planner. The undated pages allow you to start using it regardless of what year or month it is, while its durable leatherette cover helps keep your plans safe from damage. Plus, there’s even a small inner pocket where you can stash notes, letters, and other small documents.

11 Make Sure You’re Using That Highlighter Palette Correctly Elizabeth Mott Show Me Your Glow Shimmer Shadow and Highlighter Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon With so many makeup techniques out there, it can be difficult to know how to get the most out of the products you’re using. But when it comes to highlighter? Kia Ragland, a certified cosmetologist and makeup artist and currently the Director Of Product Development at Kylie Cosmetics & Skin, has a tip: “Lighten and brighten on high highpoints of your face where the sun/ light hits,” she explains. If you don’t even own a highlighter palette, however, this one from Elizabeth Mott is currently available for just $15. The long-lasting formula contains reflective pearls that you can build up for a more dramatic effect — and unlike some highlighters, this one has a neutral shade that looks good on nearly any skin tone.

12 Keep Your Lips Looking Soft & Hydrated Ancient Greek Remedy Natural Lip Balm (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If there’s only one piece of advice you take from this list, Cristina Petry, an award-winning makeup and hair stylist, says that “Dry, cracked lips are a huge no-no.” As for an easy fix, she goes on to recommend that you “get yourself a hydrating lip gloss or balm, and keep handy with you.” For example, this trio of lip balms is small enough to keep with you in your bag or pocket. They’re made with a blend of olive oil, cocoa butter, and vitamin E, all of which work together to help keep your pout hydrated — and each order comes with three flavors: red mandarin, sweet orange, and Italian lemon.

13 Refresh Tired Eyes By Using Eye Drops LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest details make the biggest difference in your appearance — like your eyes. “Bloodshot, red eyes, from work, traveling or lack of sleep, can really affect your overall look,” Petry tells Bustle. “Adding some eye drops to soothe red eyes and also give hydration, is really helpful.” With that in mind, these eye drops are formulated to specifically target redness. They’re also incredibly fast-acting, as they should have your eyes looking clear within just one minute — and they’ll even work to help keep your eyes redness-free for up to eight hours.

14 Opt For A Cream Blush Over Powder Formulas Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not quite sure why your powder blush is making your face look a little too red? Petry recommends opting for a cream formula instead. “The difference between a cream blush vs. a powder blush is that the cream gives more a natural finish,” she explains. “It looks like a true flush of colour on the face and sits on the skin so naturally because it works with the temperature of your skin. Easy to apply with fingertips too!” With a blendable, buildable formula, this creamy blush stick is a definite upgrade from that powder blush you’ve been using. The best part? It also has a light moisturizing effect on skin, as it’s formulated with aloe vera, ginseng, and chamomile. Choose from six shades that range from light pink to deep peach.

15 Help Plump Up Dry Skin With A Facial Steamer Pure Daily Care Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See On Amazon “Remember putting your head over hot water, to steam your skin? Well, this is a quick fix to really bring some fast hydration into the face and a temporary plump to the skin,” says Petry. This facial steamer in particular isn’t just great for helping plump up skin — you can also use it to open up your pores so that skincare serums are more deeply absorbed. Plus, each order includes a set of stainless steel blackhead tools that you can use to get rid of any particularly stubborn blemishes.

16 Volumize Unwashed Hair With Some Dry Shampoo amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo Amazon $28 See On Amazon Sometimes, unwashed hair can be tough to work with. Luckily, Petry has an easy fix: “Using dry shampoo is a great way to make greasy hair into more voluminous, textured hair,” she tells Bustle. But if you aren’t sure which dry shampoo to pick? This one is made without any talc, instead relying on rice starch to absorb oil and refresh hair. Simply spritz it into your roots, wait 30 seconds, then use a brush to draw it through your strands to give them that added boost of volume.

17 Outline Your Lips For A Dramatic, Head-Turning Look Lip Liner by Revlon Amazon $8 Looking for tricks that can make your lips seem more full? Monina Wright, a licensed esthetician and professional makeup artist, suggests using a lip liner. “Outline your lips slightly past your natural line with a color that is half a shade darker than your natural lip color,” she tells Bustle. “Fill in the entire lip with the lip liner and a lip color of your choice.” And if you don’t already own a lip liner? This one from Revlon is currently available for less than $10 and even comes in more than 15 shades to suit any skin tone. The long-lasting formula stays on your lips for up to eight hours, without any feathering or bleeding. Plus, the opposite tip even features a built-in sharpener.

18 Choose A Tinted Gloss To Give Your Lips A Subtle Glow NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon After your lips are lined and filled in with color, Writght suggests adding “a lip gloss only on the center portion of your lips.” Want a little color on your lips without committing to heavy lipstick? This lip gloss comes in 36 different tints that give your lips a subtle pop of color, making it great for everyday wear. The silky-smooth formula won’t leave your lips feeling sticky — and with thousands of positive reviews, it’s clear that it’s worth the $5 price tag. “It stays on for a while and smells great,” wrote Amazon shopper Banks. “Looks really good with brown liner.”

19 Use Stencils To Get Your Brows Looking Bold AF ANGIEHAIE Eyebrow Stamp Stencil Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay for an expensive microblading session if you want bold brows. Instead, Wright recommends that you “find an eyebrow stencil that works with your natural brow shape.” Once you’ve found one that looks good, she says to “fill in with a shadow color that compliments your natural hair color.” And if you aren’t sure what brow shape suits your face? Not a problem, as this stencil kit comes with 24 different options, making it easy to find one that looks good. Each kit also includes a small container of stamp pomade that’s waterproof, sweatproof, and smudge-proof, as well as two double-sided brow tools.

20 Swatch Your Foundation To Get The Best Shade Match Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Foundation Amazon $4 See On Amazon “Your choice in a foundation and concealer shade can make or break your makeup look,” explains Yetty Bames, a makeup artist and eyebrow specialist. Luckily, there’s an easy fix: “Foundation swatching helps you determine what shade and texture meets your needs. Foundation is best swatched on your cheek and neck.” Though if you can’t quite find a shade that matches? She goes on to say that “concealer can be 1-3 shades lighter than your chosen foundation depending on the desired look while blending seamlessly with your foundation.” With dozens of shades to choose from, this foundation from Maybelline makes it so easy to find your perfect match. The matte finish gives it a natural look, while its non-comedogenic formula means you won’t have to worry about it clogging your pores. The best part? The long-lasting formula stays put all day long. Available shades: 39

21 Achieve Smooth Coverage With Help From A Beauty Blender Zenda Naturals Makeup Blender for Powder, Concealer and Foundation Amazon $9 See On Amazon Now that you’ve found the right shade of foundation for your skin, consider buffing it into your skin with this beauty blender. You can use it wet or dry depending on the look you’re going for, and it works just as well for blending contour as it does spreading foundation across the skin. Cleaning it is also a total breeze — just rinse it out under running water and it’ll be clean like new.

22 Give Dirty Makeup Brushes A Thorough Clean Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon You wash your face all the time, but when was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? “Makeup ages and oxidizes the longer it sits on our faces, and the same thing happens to our brushes and sponges,” explains Barnes. “To maintain positive skincare results and makeup looks, remember to wash and keep tools clean.” Not only does this makeup brush washer come with a bottle of cleanser to get you started, but it’s also designed to work with nearly any brush — from thick kabuki brushes to thin eyeshadow brushes. And since it’s powered by a rechargeable battery, there’s no need to purchase replacements.

23 “Take Risks!” When It Comes To Your Eyeshadow Prism Highly Pigmented Eye Makeup Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon It can be easy to fall into doing the same makeup look every day. Barnes, however, suggests trying something new. “Take risks! You’ll be surprised how an eyeshadow you wouldn’t normally go for and a different mascara will make a gorgeous eye look pop!” And since this eyeshadow palette has 40 different colors to pick from, you shouldn’t have any trouble switching up your usual routine. Each shade is highly pigmented, delivering rich coverage regardless of whether you choose a solid or shimmery color. Plus, the palette is still small enough to take with you when traveling.

24 Keep Your Teeth Looking Sparkling White Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon A sparkling white smile is one of the first things you notice about someone. According to Barnes, “Maintaining white teeth and eyes can make us look fresh and awake. Using eye drops that whiten the eye-whites (sclera) after makeup application and utilizing regular teeth whitening techniques instantly upgrades any makeup look.” That’s why I’m a big fan of this LED whitening kit. Not only is it made without any GMOs, parabens, or sulfates, but the 35% carbamide peroxide formula is also suitable for people with sensitive teeth. And unlike plain whitening strips, this kit includes an LED light that, when used over time, can help get your teeth up to five shades whiter.

25 Look Pulled-Together By Applying Some Red Lipstick Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don’t have enough time to apply a full face of makeup when you’re rushing out the door? Jackson has an easy tip that can help you look ready for the day. “A simple, elegant red lipstick can instantly give you an understated touch of glam, bring life into your face...” she tells Bustle. And if you aren’t sure what shade to pick? She goes on to say, “What I love about red lipstick, is I truly feel that it looks beautiful on everyone.” With dozens of colors to pick from — including several shades of pink and red — this lipstick from Maybelline is a solid pick. The long-lasting formula stays put for up to 24 hours, while the hyperpigmented color only requires a few swipes to get your lips looking bold. Plus, its matte finish is perfect for everyday wear.

26 Swipe Eyes With A Brightener To Help Combat Under-Eye Shadows Winky Lux Under Eye Concealer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Under-eye shadows got you feeling down? “A quick swipe of an under-eye brightener is such a subtle way to look zesty and fresh in an instant,” explains Jackson. “And it’s kinda cool that you can apply it, and nobody will know exactly what you’ve done, except to say ‘Wow, you look great!’ And it’s the tricks you do that people can’t instantly see that are the most effective ones, too.” If you’re having trouble picking a brightener, this under-eye concealer goes above and beyond. Not only can it help rejuvenate dark shadows, but it also contains hyaluronic acid as well as vitamin E, both of which work to help soften and hydrate skin. Choose from nine shades, ranging from light beige to dark brown.

27 Keep Skin Hydrated For Flawless Makeup Application The Face Shop Real Nature Face Mask Bundle Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keeping your skin moisturized is always a good idea — especially when it comes to your face. “Hydrating your skin is paramount daily but if it’s an event or photography session, up your game and mask up!” explains Andrea Claire, a licensed hairstylist and makeup artist. “I implore you to prep with a sheet mask prior to your makeup. Bonus points if you kept that sheet mask in the fridge which helps to reduce any inflammations or puffiness.” Claire goes on to mention The Face Shop is one of her favorites, amongst others. Aloe, cucumber, lemon, and honey are only a few of the moisturizing ingredients you’ll find inside these face masks from The Face Shop. The sheets are made from plant-based materials, and they adhere to your face so that you can easily sit up and watch television, read, or simply go about your day while wearing them. Plus, you only need to wear them for 15 minutes at most.

28 Spritz Some Setting Spray Instead Of Adding More Powder Foundation Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $16 See On Amazon Claire tells Bustle, “Avoid heavy-looking foundations layered with powder,” and recommends spritzing some setting spray instead. This cruelty-free setting spray creates a matte look and helps makeup last longer — and over 25,000 customers gave it a five-star rating on Amazon.

29 Don’t Forget To Moisturize Your Neck & Lips Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon You apply skincare all over your face, but what about your neck? “Lips and neck are often skipped over with beauty love,” explains Claire. “Exfoliating, hydrating, and SPF are important here too.” A hydrating formula isn’t the only great thing about this moisturizer. It also features SPF 15 protection from the sun’s harsh rays, as well as a non-greasy texture that won’t leave pores clogged. Plus, the small bottle makes it easy to take with you, whether you’re headed to the office or the beach.

30 Exfoliate Dry, Flaking Lips Until They’re Soft & Smooth Hanalei Sugar Exfoliating Lip Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon When no amount of lip balm will help smooth your chapped lips, it may be time to use this scrub. Hawaiian cane sugar granules work to exfoliate away dry skin, while kukui oil leaves lips feeling oh-so-smooth. The formula is also cruelty-free as well as vegan.

31 Use A Comb To Distribute Conditioner From Root To Tip Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb Amazon $4 See On Amazon Not all conditioners are suitable for all types of hair. Claire recommends that you “condition your hair as per the condition of your hair.” Once you’ve picked the right conditioner, she goes on to suggest that you “[...] always comb through with a wide-toothed flexible comb prior to rinsing out.” This wide-toothed comb in particular is suitable for all types of hair, as it gently glides through strands without pulling or yanking away at knots. You can also use it on wet or dry hair — and the handle even has a loop where you can hang it up for easy storage.