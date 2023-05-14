Shopping
Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Say You Could Look A Hell Of A Lot Better With Any Of These Genius Tricks
Look and feel even better.
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It’s not always easy to figure out which beauty products will make you look (and feel!) your best — especially since there are so many out there that serve different purposes. If you’re on a journey of trying to look even better, the professionals can help.
In fact, I’ve reached out to a handful of makeup artists and hair stylists who were more than happy to share their favorite tricks when it comes to looking your best. From using cold spoons to combat tired-looking complexions to choosing hot tools with ceramic plates, there’s a little something in here for every beauty routine. But if you want to see more? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.