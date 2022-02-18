MENU
Celebrity Style
The
Marvelous
Looks Of
Maisel
Season 4
Midge and her big hats are back and better than ever.
Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
By
Jamie Feldman
Feb. 18, 2022
Courtesy of Prime Video
The highly anticipated fourth season of
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
is finally here. And if the first looks from the series are any indication, everyone, including Midge, in this structured dress with a full skirt and pillbox hat, is sticking to their usual great style.
K.C. Bailey / Prime Video
There is, of course, a classic Midge at home moment. She wears a beautiful blue, belted dress with a matching robe and headscarf along with white heels.
