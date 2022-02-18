Celebrity Style

The Marvelous Looks Of Maisel Season 4

Midge and her big hats are back and better than ever.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four premiered and is more fashionable than ever.
Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
By Jamie Feldman
Courtesy of Prime Video
The highly anticipated fourth season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally here. And if the first looks from the series are any indication, everyone, including Midge, in this structured dress with a full skirt and pillbox hat, is sticking to their usual great style.
K.C. Bailey / Prime Video
There is, of course, a classic Midge at home moment. She wears a beautiful blue, belted dress with a matching robe and headscarf along with white heels.

