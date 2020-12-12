In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favourite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Maya Jama tells Bustle about her earliest skin care memories and launching her own beauty brand, MIJ Masks.
"I’m obsessed with skin care, but I’ve actually never really been that good at keeping on top of it," Maya Jama tells me, her face glowing, even via Zoom. "In my mind, a mask always saves the day." Which makes sense, given that the BritishDJ-turned-TV presenter has just launched her own beauty brand, MIJ Masks.
Despite her seemingly laid-back approach to skin care, her interest goes way back. "I never grew up with fancy skin care," she says, "it was just the Boots basics kind of stuff." Bio-Oil and Nivea were her first port of call, age 12. "And Sudocrem. That was used for everything in my house. And then there was that apricot scrub," she adds, referring to the now-controversial St. Ives formula.
These days, Jama likes nothing more than "a mammoth pamper night." A luxurious bath, followed by a "skin care party" (which involves mixing a number of creams and oils together – namely Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Complex and Medik8's eye serum) after an MIJ mask. "I just love dousing myself in all the products," she smiles, "to the point where you couldn’t realistically leave the house; that's how much of a creamy face I go for."
But masks are her beauty mastermind subject. "I started posting pictures on Instagram on the way to work in face and eye masks, and people responded with the same. It became a silly social thing. I realised I know a lot about [face] masks and was basically promoting loads of other brands, so I thought, 'Why don’t I just do my own?!'"