If you’re passionate about skin care, chances are you’ve heard of Medik8, the buzzy British brand that even counts Caroline Hirons, the beauty industry’s most renowned expert, as a fan. Though their products rarely go on sale, you’ll be able to get them for 30% off from Friday, November 18 ‘til Tuesday, November 29 as part of the brand’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. So grab your credit cards, because this is one beauty event you really don’t want to miss.

Medik8 is best known for their line of retinol serums, which range from the beginner-friendly Crystal Retinal 1 to Crystal Retinol 20, which is for the most experienced of retinol-users. These products are the closest you’ll get to a prescription-strengthen retinoid without actually requiring a prescription, and with continued use, you can expect to see your best skin ever. Plus, the brand makes it easy to develop (and maintain) a safe and effective retinol regimen with their simple-to-follow system; simply start with the lowest number, and work your way up bottle by bottle over time.

That said, many of the brand’s other products are equally noteworthy: other must-tries include the Lipid-Balance Cleansing Oil, Press & Glow Toner, Advanced Night Ceramide Cream, and Liquid Peptides Serum, which you can learn more about ahead.

Medik8 is one of the rare beauty brands that’s truly worth the money — and deserving of all the hype — so if you’ve been interested in trying these science-backed products out for yourself, now’s your chance.

Crystal Retinal Serum

Medik8’s Crystal Retinal serums are what put the brand on the map. The key ingredient in here is retinaldehyde, which — compared to its more common counterpart, retinol — is a more powerful and faster-acting form of vitamin A. The serum is available in five different strengths: start with Crystal Retinal 1 if you have very sensitive skin, or Crystal Retinol 3 if you’ve never used a retinoid before. Then, you can work your way up over time, ending with the brand’s most potent retinal serum, Crystal Retinal 20. Remember: Using retinoids is a long game, and it’s all about consistency. While you will see results, it can take as long as six months to start noticing any progress.

Lipid-Balance Cleansing Oil

This decadent cleansing oil is a must for any double-cleansing routine. Not only does it break down stubborn makeup and sunscreen with ease, but the nutrient-rich formula also includes the brand’s anti-pollution technology, which works to rid your skin of any traces of pollution particles (think dirt, smoke, and dust) at the end of the day. Best of all, it leaves your skin feeling soft and pampered instead of greasy and slick. For best results, follow up with a water-based cleanser, like the Calmwise Soothing Cleanser (for irritated or redness-prone skin), Gentle Cleanse (for dry, sensitive skin), Surface Radiance Cleanse (for dull or uneven skin), or Clarifying Foam (for congested, acne-prone skin).

Press & Glow Toner

Use Medik8 Press & Glow a few times a week to maintain clear, radiant skin. This press-on liquid exfoliant should be applied after cleansing and before going in with your serums and creams. Unlike a lot of other chemical exfoliants, this one is suitable for sensitive skin. That’s because the key exfoliator in here, gluconolactone (a poly hydroxy acid), is quite gentle because it doesn’t penetrate skin as deeply as other chemical exfoliators (i.e. BHAs and AHAs), therefore reducing the risk of irritation. Additionally, the formula is balanced out by aloe vera and açaí extract to soothe and hydrate skin.

Advanced Night Ceramide Cream

Ceramides are the key to strong, healthy skin, as they help support the skin’s natural protective barrier (when our skin barrier is compromised, it becomes ripe for risk of inflammation and irritation, which is when things like breakouts and dermatitis tend to occur). To keep your skin at its strongest, slather on Medik8’s Advanced Night Ceramide Cream each evening. Formulated with the brand’s ceramide and peptide complexes (peptides help your skin function at its most optimal state), it’s rich and creamy, but not at all oily or greasy, making it the perfect p.m. treat for your skin.

Liquid Peptides Serum

Last — but definitely not least — we have the brand’s Liquid Peptides serum, which is one of the brand’s award-winning products. As mentioned above, peptides are essential for keeping our skin functioning properly, and they also impart firming and skin-refining benefits. Slather this serum on after cleansing and before moisturizing to experience skin that instantly looks plumper and more radiant.