Meet Narchie, The Depop Of Homeware

Depop has become huge these past few years, with fashion fans lapping up the opportunity to buy trending items second hand. But the concept is no longer confined to clothing, with new interiors app Narchie making second-hand furniture shopping easier than ever.

So what do you need to know about this new app? Well, for starters, it’s worth mentioning that, like Depop, this is an app that works for both buyers and sellers. You can set up an account to browse and shop or to list your own items. Again, similar to Depop, sellers will have to give 10% of profits to Narchie.

The app is described as letting “a new generation of digital-native decor enthusiasts buy, sell and connect seamlessly, on one platform,” and acting as “both a consumer solution and platform for businesses.”

As well as making interiors shopping and selling easier for both parties, Narchie was developed in order to challenge waste culture and to promote a circular lifestyle. According to the brand, 22 million pieces of furniture are thrown away in the UK every year. So, if you’re passionate about sustainability, Narchie may be a smart new download for you.

In terms of what you can expect to see on the app, Narchie promises all sorts of homeware and decor, including buys from exciting new indie brands that may not be found elsewhere. It looks to be a treasure trove of interesting, unique finds, and the app’s Instagram page definitely confirms its cool factor.

After a long wait, Narchie has finally launched its app, which you can join now. Below I’ve selected a few pieces that have already caught my eye. If you want to find them yourself, you’ll have to create an account to starting browsing.