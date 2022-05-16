Megan Fox “Cut A Hole” In Her Catsuit To Have Sex With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox does what Megan Fox wants. Case in point: She apparently cut a hole in the crotch of her blue, rhinestone-covered halter catsuit this weekend to get freaky (read: have sex with) with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Are we still saying YOLO?

The Jennifer’s Body star took to Instagram on Sunday to show off a sparkling blue ’fit and a screenshot of a text exchange with her stylist Maeve Reilly. “Was this blue outfit expensive? Because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex 🤷🏻‍♀️,” the actress wrote. Reilly then hit her back with: “I hate you 😂😂😂” — but told Fox she could fix it. What a queen.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old wore another glamorous look to Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, hitting the red carpet with MGK in a black David Koma column with a thigh-high slit; long, crystal-embellished gloves; and naked heels. The look coordinated with that of her man, who wore a black cropped suit jacket with spikes along with an embellished top (and a casual $30,000 manicure).

