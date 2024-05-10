Megan Thee Stallion’s outfits are often hot topics of conversation. From the moment she entered the rap game, the artist’s choices in clothing — and in some cases, lack thereof — have fueled many a discourse online. If you’ve been keeping up with her style trajectory, you’ve seen the evolution in real time.

Early Friday morning, the “Cobra” rapper released a new single, “Boa,” and a Scott Pilgrim vs. the World-coded music video that references the video game Mortal Combat. As the latest installment in her serpent era, the high-budget visuals feel very on theme, especially considering Meg’s love for all things anime.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Boa” Outfits

In the “Boa” music video, she wears several scantily clad looks, all custom made by designer and tailor Matthew Reisman.

Her opening outfit features a purple-and-pink ensemble, which feels reminiscent of something you’d find in an anime series or a battle video game. It features a snakeskin bandeau top with a floor-sweeping cape, plus matching chaps and boots, which I assume are nods to her Texas roots.

Keeping in line with the serpent theme, the rapper also sports a ’70s-esque snakeskin set, made of a skin-baring halter top and matching high-waisted pants. Bonus points for the fingerless leather gloves, which add to the general gamer-girl vibe.

The most scandalous outfit in the video has to be her futuristic latex look, a combination of pasty stickers and thigh-high platform boots. Not only does it put her toned body on full display, but it also moves the concept along, as it’s loosely inspired by the anime television series Gantz.

But of all the outfits to appear in the video, the most fun is easily the baby-pink-and-blue bra set, which comes complete with bunny ears. Drawing inspiration from Dance Dance Revolution, she performs on a set of colorful arrowed tiles

The Inspiration Behind The Music Video

There are clearly several outside references within the “Boa” video, from anime shows like Gantz to video games like Mortal Kombat. The track name itself seems to be a nod to One Piece anime character Boa Hancock, who’s rarely seen without serpent earrings.

From Meg’s hairstyle in the video to the colors of her custom looks, the resemblances between the rapper and Hancock are spot-on.