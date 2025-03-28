Megan Thee Stallion's Plunging Coachella Workout Looks Are Seriously Spicy

Hot Girl Summer might still be a few months away, but festival season is right around the corner. To prepare, Coachella headliner Megan Thee Stallion has been hard at work in the gym gearing up for what’s sure to be an unforgettable two nights in the desert.

Being the Hottie that she is, it’s only fitting that the Houston rapper works out in the spiciest tops with a deepest, most revealing plunges.

Megan’s Spicy Workout ‘Fit

On March 27, the “Savage” songstress shared a vlog on Instagram in which she gave fans a glimpse into the prep for her upcoming “Megchella” performance. Though she kept the details of the actual show under lock and key, she did provide an in-depth breakdown of her workout, where she does everything from squats and ball drops to “reverse Tony Hawks,” a term she coined herself.

But the rappers revealing looks were the real star of the workout vid. In one outfit, the 30-year-old sports a long sleeve crop top that hits just below the chest and boasts a plunging V-neck silhouette, leaving her cleavage on full display. The top also features a ruched twist detail in the center to create a cinching effect.

She appeared to layer the top with a black sports bra for extra support, before completing the navy look with a pair of V-Waistband Charm Leggings from Yeoreo, which feature a V-cross waistband, dual back pockets, and a “scrunch butt” silhouette, and a black beanie adorned with tiny bear ears.

The bottoms are currently available on the Yeoreo website for $39.99.

She Loves A Monochromatic Moment

On weights day, the former Legendary host sported a similar ensemble. While doing reps with the barbell, she wore a light brown long sleeve top with a contrasting dark brown trim and a seriously deep V-neck. She paired the super cropped, navel-baring top with yet another legging from Yeoreo, this time in the Coffee colorway.

“GETTING READY FOR MEGCHELLA,” the rapper captioned the video.