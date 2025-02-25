It’s Megan Thee Stallion’s birthday — she can wear whatever she wants.

The self-proclaimed Hot Girl Coach celebrated her 30th birthday on Feb. 15 with a FOMO-worthy vacation, and judging by a recent Instagram photo dump filled with besties and sandy beaches, the tropical trip was one to remember.

Megan’s Itty Bitty Bikinis

A milestone like turning 30 is the perfect excuse to throw an unforgettable birthday bash, especially if you’re Megan Thee Stallion.

Per Instagram, the “Savage” rapper kicked off the new decade with a beachside getaway. Though it’s unclear how long the celebration lasted, she managed to turn out at least four — yes, four — different bikini looks on the trip.

Her first itty bitty bathing suit was a colorful set from Pucci that featured an abstract rainbow pattern. She tied the triangle top so that her underboob was just barely peeking out, while the cheeky bottoms left most of her rump exposed. The Houston rapper completed the look with a stack of chunky pink and red bangles, oversized white hoop earrings, and a striped scarf tied around her head.

Her next bikini ‘fit, which she wore while posing by the crystal-clear water, was a simple all-black two-piece that once again revealed her underboob.

The bottoms boasted a cut so high the waist band practically went up her back.

Leaning into the Caribbean vibes, Megan’s third swimsuit of the trip was an intricately beaded set from Bydee, and featured an embroidered lobster on one bikini cup and a colorful clam embellishment on the other. The thong bottoms had a silhouette that was akin to a G-string.

The last bikini highlighted in the carousel was a basic two-piece in a tropically-appropriate aquamarine hue. Much like the other sets, Megan styled the top with a hint of underboob. Unlike the previous bikinis, however, the bottoms featured a continuous band across the sides as opposed to a tie detail. Oh, and she casually wore the swimsuit with a series of impressive jewels like it was NBD.

Thirty looks good on you, Meg.