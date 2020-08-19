Meghan Markle recently appeared in an online summit, alongside Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of The 19th, a national news outlet that reports on and fights for women’s equality. For the event, Markle chose an orange sleeveless blouse from Hugo Boss that, when available, retailed for $228. Markle is a pro at finding the best of the best when it comes to affordable fashion, and this designer top is no exception.

Markle is most often seen in classic denim, crisp white button-down shirts, and black or navy dresses, so this brightly colored outfit was certainly a departure from her signature.

While you may be hoping to get your hands on this exact look, Markle’s colorful top is unfortunately no longer available from the designer. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t copy her bright summer style all the same.

Ahead, find 5 similar options for every budget. You can style the bright orange topper with everything from vintage denim by day, to silk midi skirts by night — the possibilities are endless.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Mango Shoulder Pad T-Shirt Mango $30 See on Mango Keep it casual with a cotton jersey option. Pair this with a pair of cutoff denim shorts and summer slides.

2 Joan Vass Plus Size Draped Sleeveless Top Saks $145 See on Saks Go for a slightly different silhouette with asymmetrical draping. This blouse can be dressed up with tailored pants and a pair of high-heeled sandals.

3 Vince Variegated Tank Shopbop $175 See on Shopbop Try a super-flattering ribbed option for transitional seasons. This is the perfect under-layer for a sheer, long-sleeved blouse.

4 Boss Irvetta Sleeveless Blouse Nordstrom $248 See on Nordstrom Though not the top Markle was wearing, it's pretty close. A fitted skirt and strappy sandals will bring this look together.