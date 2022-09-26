Beauty
Bold eyelashes, tousled waves, and more.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
With both New York and London Fashion Week a thing of the past, the industry’s top models have jetted to Italy for (another) week of inspirational fashion and beauty moments.
From boldly graphic wings to textured mermaid hair, here are some of the best Milan Fashion Week looks.
Rosdiana Ciaravolo/WireImage/Getty Images
Aside from colorful eyeshadow all-over the models’ lids and cheeks, mega-long braids were a beauty staple on ETRO’s Milan runway.