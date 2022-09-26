Beauty

12 Bellissima Beauty Moments From Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023

Bold eyelashes, tousled waves, and more.

Bella Hadid at Versace's Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
With both New York and London Fashion Week a thing of the past, the industry’s top models have jetted to Italy for (another) week of inspirational fashion and beauty moments.

From boldly graphic wings to textured mermaid hair, here are some of the best Milan Fashion Week looks.

Structural Braids At ETRO

Aside from colorful eyeshadow all-over the models’ lids and cheeks, mega-long braids were a beauty staple on ETRO’s Milan runway.

