The Absolute Coolest Street Style From Milan Fashion Week

So. Bellissimo.

Guest at Milan Fashion Week in a two piece, blue, patterned suit.
Darrel Hunter
By Jamie Feldman
Ciao, Milan Fashion Week. The week was filled with daring fashion moments both on the runway and off (ex: this crystal-covered denim ‘fit). Ahead, peruse the streetside looks that made the most impact.
Massive, green, feathered sleeves? It’s a big yes for me. Add mixed prints, a swipe of electric eyeshadow, and some seriously sleek finger waves for an off-the-runway look with just as much influence.

