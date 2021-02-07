The Weeknd may be performing at halftime this year, but all eyes were on Miley Cyrus at the TikTok Tailgate ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl. The pop star sang some of her biggest hits from "Edge of Midnight" to "We Can't Stop" wearing one of her signature eye-catching looks. Miley Cyrus' Super Bowl 2021 outfit consisted of a leather bra, skirt, and knee pads with ruffle detailing and stud embellishment. Think classic cheerleader uniform with a dominatrix twist.

It was certainly a look that's in line with Cyrus' penchant for jaw-dropping performance looks — who among us can forget when she rocked a nude bra, nude underwear, and a giant foam finger at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards? Or the time she wore leather pants, a white tank, and layered gold accessories at Glastonbury 2019? If there's one thing she knows how to do, it's deliver a daring onstage ensemble.

At the TikTok Tailgate, Cyrus paid tribute to all of the frontline healthcare workers who have been fighting against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with a rendition of her song "Wrecking Ball."

"Singing that song, 'Wrecking Ball' about feeling completely broken and shattered ... everyone suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain," she said afterward. "I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

She went on to add that "the dedication of this song could never repay you for your services."

In true Miley form, she had an outfit change up her sleeve. After she took to the stage in the cheerleader-inspired look, she transitioned into a cropped sequined football jersey with her name and the number 25 on the back, designed by Gucci. She finished that outfit with matching cropped white pants, sky high heels, and stacked bracelets.

With Tailgate looks this good from Miley Cyrus, who needs a halftime show?