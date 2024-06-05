It’s official: Millie Bobby Brown is a wife! And the 20-year-old actress isn't wasting any time embracing her new status with some playful sartorial choices. Fresh off her reported wedding to model, Jake Bongiovi (yes, that Bongiovi), the actress was spotted at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, rocking a look that screamed "honeymoon bliss."

Forget your average honeymoon wardrobe — Brown ditched the flowy maxi dresses for a more playful look. The focal piece? A pair of denim shorts that wouldn't be out of place in a bachelorette party, emblazoned with the word "WIFEY" in bold varsity lettering across the back. Who needs a "Just Married" sash when your denim screams your new title from across the theme park?

Millie’s Honeymoon Style

But Brown wasn't done there. To truly drive the point home, she sported a trucker hat that declared her the "WIFE OF THE PARTY" in all caps. After all, every honeymoon deserves a designated party queen, and the Stranger Things actress clearly claimed the crown.

Instagram/@Millie Bobby Brown

Completing the trifecta of wedded bliss was a beaded friendship bracelet that (you guessed it) said "wifey" too. Talk about commitment to the theme!

Now, some might call this off-duty look a tad extra, but that's Millie Bobby Brown for you. She's always marched to the beat of her own drum, whether it's by rocking a shaved head on the red carpet or wearing colorful pimple patches.

Instagram/@Millie Bobby Brown

This latest wardrobe choice is just another extension of her quirky and confident style. And amidst the sea of Mickey Mouse ears and selfie sticks, Brown's look is sure to turn heads — in a good way.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi kept things a little more low-key with American flag shorts and a classic blue T-shirt. But hey, when your new wife is channeling this level of wedded enthusiasm, who needs to compete for attention, right?

Instagram/ @Millie Bobby Brown

Brown's honeymoon fashion moment is a reminder that there are no rules when it comes to celebrating love. So, whether you're a fan of subtle nods or bold proclamations, take a page out of Millie Bobby Brown's book and wear your heart (or in this case, your marital status) on your sleeve... or, should I say, your denim shorts.