Bold, statement making jewelry is undoubtedly fun — but simple, pared-back jewelry (think dainty necklaces, tiny cuff earrings, and delicate rings) is eternally chic. And here's a fashion insider secret: Some of the best minimalist jewelry can be found right on Amazon, whether you prefer artisan-made pieces or luxe treasures from brands like gorjana and Kate Spade.

Ahead, you'll find over 30 pieces of unique, gorgeous jewelry made of various materials, in tons of different styles: bamboo earrings, delicate gold chains, dainty pearl bracelets, edgy cuffs, and so much more. Everything is available on Amazon for less than $60, though the majority of pieces ring up at less than $20. Each piece was chosen for its timeless simplicity, so you don't have to worry about retiring them next season when the trends of the moment change. Some of them are even customizable, with the option to select your own birthstone or zodiac sign.

Need even more proof that less is more? Then scroll on to shop some of the best minimalist jewelry that you can buy on Amazon. And if you still can't get enough of simple, classic accessories once you've scrolled through this edit, check out these minimalist jewelry brands that our friends at The Zoe Report love.

1 A Gold Mesh Bracelet That's Dripping In Understated Glamour Miabella 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver Italian 5mm Mesh Link Chain Bracelet Amazon $18 See on Amazon Interlocking chain links plated with a gleaming gold finish give this gold, mesh bracelet a boldly glamorous look. Made in Italy in the traditional Italian style, the timeless bracelet is made of premium sterling silver and plated in a thick layer of18-karat gold. "Lightweight, but looks very classy and more expensive than it is when on," one Amazon reviewer commented. "The plating is high-quality and is not yellow, but a true gold tone as pictured." Available sizes: 2

2 A Pair Of Tiny Cuff Earrings Encrusted With Cubic Zirconia Stones PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See on Amazon A subtle way to add some sparkle to any casual outfit, these cubic zirconia huggies make for a cool alternative to classic diamond studs. Perfectly sized to gently hug your earlobes (hence the name), the tiny hoops are plated in your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold. Amazon reviewers, for their part, are certainly impressed, giving the best-selling earrings more than 2,300 glowing five-star reviews thus far. Available colors: 3

3 The Perfect Everyday Ring For Minimalists Shashi Women's Circle Ring Amazon $40 See on Amazon A tiny, open circle in the front is the sole embellishment on this minimalist ring by Shashi. Made of 18-karat gold vermeil (in other words, genuine sterling silver plated in gold), the versatile ring will look good with literally everything.

4 A Pair Of Chunky (But Lightweight) Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See on Amazon These chunky hoops only look heavy and cumbersome — but they're actually completely hollow, which makes them feel far lighter than you'd expect. They're plated in real 14-karat gold, with open ends and hypoallergenic stainless steel posts. The number-one best-selling hoop earrings on Amazon, fans say they "look so expensive," and are "surprisingly high-quality," giving them a near-perfect average rating of 4.6 stars. Available colors: 3

Available styles/sizes: 2

5 A Gold, Coiled Ring From Luxe Jewelry Brand Gorjana gorjana Women's Taner Coil Ring Amazon $45 See on Amazon Shaped into an open-ended, asymmetrical coil, this delicate ring by gorjana proves how striking simplicity can be. Plated in 14-karat yellow gold, its hammered metal construction gives it understated textural interest. Its simple design looks effortlessly chic on its own, but it'll also look stunning paired with other gold or mixed-metal jewelry.

6 The Coolest Pair Of Bamboo Earrings Shashi Women's Phuket Earrings Amazon $55 See on Amazon Not all minimalist jewelry is dainty and gold, and these eye-caching earrings from Shashi prove it. Made of polished bamboo with a natural, ridged texture, they have a drop-style design with gold-tone posts. They'll add a touch of tropical charm to practically any outfit, from flowy maxi dresses to a simple tee and jeans.

7 A Timeless Tennis Bracelet For Just $15 PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See on Amazon Classic tennis bracelets, like this one, are making a comeback among the fashion set this season — but honestly, the timeless jewelry staple never really went out of style. Flashy and understated all at once, the simple design is the epitome of minimalist elegance when worn on its own, or you can layer it with other bracelets for a more maximalist look. Despite its affordable price tag, reviewers can't stop raving about it, swearing its cubic zirconia "diamonds" might have even more sparkle than the real thing. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 3

8 A Pair Of Classic Gold Hoops — With A Twist Shashi Women's Asha Hoop Earrings Amazon $50 See on Amazon A texture-rich take on classic gold hoops, Shashi's Asha earrings are destined to be the MVPs in your everyday jewelry lineup. Plated in 18-karat gold with simple post closures, their chic pebbled design and 1.5-inch size make them easy to dress up, but their classic style will look great with casual outfits, too.

9 A Pair of Chic, Tortoiseshell Print Earrings YAHPERN Acrylic Earrings Amazon $9 See on Amazon These acrylic drop earrings will make even the staunchest minimalists want to switch things up from classic gold or silver — because tortoiseshell is so timeless and neutral, it's a great way to add a pattern to your outfits without feeling over-the-top. That said, if you are looking for something a bit bolder, the earrings also come in six more colors, including turquoise and emerald green. Available colors: 7

10 A Simple Gold Necklace That's Sold In 17 Unique Styles Fettero Hammered Moon Necklace Amazon $14 See on Amazon This dainty pendant necklace will add a pretty, polished detail to virtually any outfit, whether you wear it on its own or layer it with other necklaces. The simple design consists of a small pendant in your choice of three shapes, attached to a thin, 17.5-inch chain with a 2-inch extender. Made of premium brass plated in 14-karat gold, reviewers report that it's tarnish-resistant and surprisingly durable, and won't irritate sensitive skin. Available colors: 2

Available styles/sizes: 17

11 A Retro-Inspired Watch With A Digital Display Casio Women's Vintage Watch Amazon $25 See on Amazon This Casio digital watch is more than just a practical timepiece. It's certainly that, too — after all, the classic wristwatch is water-resistant, durable, and super easy to read — but between its gleaming gold finish and its vintage-inspired look, it doubles as a versatile piece of jewelry, too.

12 A Set Of Three Mismatched Ear Cuffs To Fake Multiple Piercings Jules Smith Women's Set of 3 Ear Cuffs Amazon $45 See on Amazon If you love the eclectic look of lots of earrings, but aren't necessarily ready to commit to lots of piercings, these funky Jules Smith ear cuffs are an excellent solution. Sold in a mismatched set of three cuffs, they're made of durable brass plated in silver. Designed to clip just about anywhere on your ears, they'll look equally great on their own or paired with other silver jewelry.

13 A Simple Bar Necklace Encrusted With Your Birthstone Of Choice PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon Almost all jewelry can say a lot about you, but this simple bar necklace takes things to the next level. Plated in polished 14-karat gold, each necklace is set with a tiny, twinkling Swarovski crystal to represent your birthstone. Whichever Swarovski "gem" your necklace has — diamond for April, emerald for May, sapphire for September — it'll add the perfect touch of sparkle to your everyday jewelry look. Editor's note: If you prefer initials to birthstones, check out this necklace from the same brand.

14 These Tiny Huggies With Dangling Spikes Minimalist Spike Dangle Drop Hoop Earrings Amazon $12 See on Amazon A unique spike detail adds a generous touch of edge to these otherwise classic hoop earrings. Small enough to be understated, yet eye-catching enough to make a statement, they're the perfect versatile earrings for everyday wear, especially if you have multiple piercings and can mix and match them with other small earrings. This pair is made of solid sterling silver plated in 14-karat yellow gold, but they also come in a white gold version. Available colors: 2

15 A Modern Take On The Classic Chain Link Necklace Shashi Women's Patron Necklace Amazom $54 See on Amazon Think of this chain link necklace from Shashi as a modern, sophisticated twist on that classic Tiffany's chain you probably had (or at least, wished you had) in middle school. The gold-plated chain has the same choker-like fit and ring-and-toggle closure as the Tiffany's one, but paring down the chain links and skipping the heart-shaped tag made this updated version feel far more grown-up.

16 These Unique Drop Earrings Made Of Glass & Wood Shashi Women's Kingdom Earrings Amazon $58 See on Amazon Another chic option for those who prefer non-metal jewelry, these drop earrings are made with a mix of marbled glass and smooth, solid wood. Small details — the unique swirled colors of the beads; the slightly imperfect shape of the carved wooden hoops — give the earrings an artsy-chic, hand-crafted look that's sure to stand out in any jewelry collection.

17 The Perfect Locket For Jewelry Minimalists HONEYCAT Keepsake Mini Locket Necklace in 18k Gold Plate Amazon $26 See on Amazon If you love the idea of keeping a special photo close, but don't necessarily love that romantic, antique look, this necklace might be a better fit. Proof that there's beauty in simplicity, the smooth, round pendant is designed to look sleek — no heart shape, no intricate engraving, but still able to fit a small photo inside. Plated in gleaming 14-karat gold or rhodium, the locket itself measures a half an inch in diameter, and hangs from a dainty 24-inch chain. Available colors: 3

18 These Unique, Dangling Earrings That Thread Through Your Ears Gintan Sterling Silver Long Chain Threader Earrings Amazon $10 See on Amazon These dainty threader earrings make it easy to see the appeal of minimalist jewelry — their chain-link design is eye-catching and unique, without trying too hard or looking overly trendy. In short, you could wear them every day without getting bored, yet they'll make any outfit you put on instantly look 10 times cooler. Available colors: 3

Available lengths: 2

19 A Dainty Bracelet Adorned With A Single Pearl Mevecco Gold Tiny Pearl Bracelet Amazon $12 See on Amazon Pearls are having a major moment this season — but then again, it's hard to imagine this dainty pearl bracelet ever feeling dated. It'll look equally chic on its own or layered, and reviewers say it's so durable, you'll never have to take it off. Oh, and if you're looking for something similar, but aren't in love with this one, be sure to check out the other styles this piece comes in — there's so much variety, you're sure to fall in love with at least one option. Available styles/sizes: 16

20 A Stylish Way To Show Off Your Zodiac Sign PROSTEEL Gold Aries Zodiac Star Sign Coin Necklace Amazon $14 See on Amazon When it comes to ways to express yourself without saying much, it's difficult to top this fun pendant necklace. Plated in gleaming 18-karat gold, each pendant is engraved with a unique design that signifies your zodiac sign, and it comes in other shapes and colors, too. Available styles/sizes: 11

21 These Dainty Rings That You Can Stack Or Wear Separately PAVOI Gold Plated Sterling Silver Stackable Ring Amazon $14 See on Amazon How gorgeous are these tri-colored, stackable eternity bands? Studded with a sparkling row of tiny cubic zirconia stones, the versatile rings offer a subtle touch of glamour even the starkest minimalists can appreciate, whether you wear one on its own or stack all three together. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5-9

22 A Pair Of Small, Chunky Hoops With Vintage-Inspired Charm PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Post Thick Huggie Earrings Amazon $13 See on Amazon A thick, rounded shape adds vintage-inspired charm to these versatile huggie earrings, which come plated in your choice of 14-karat white, yellow, or rose gold. Perfect for everyday wear, yet easy to dress up, they're a timeless staple every jewelry collection needs. "Beautiful, with rich color, and high-end design," one Amazon reviewer gushed. "They sit on the ear perfectly. You get a high-quality look for a very small fraction of the price." Available colors: 3

23 A Simple Gold Chain For Your Ankle Barzel 18K Gold Plated Flat Marina Link Anklet See on Amazon $13 See on Amazon A cool-girl accessory staple of '90s, anklets are back in a big way this summer. However, the classic Marina-style chain design keeps this one from looking overly trendy, whether you wear it on its own or layer it with other anklets. A fan-favorite on Amazon with more than 1,000 glowing reviews, it has a near-perfect average rating of 4.6 stars.

24 A Pair Of Elegant, Drop-Style Pearl Earrings PAVOI Handpicked Freshwater Leverback Pearl Earrings Amazon $14 See on Amazon Featuring hand-picked, AAA-grade freshwater pearls attached to small, gold-plated, leverback hoops, these dainty drop earrings will pair perfectly with all your most classic outfits, especially little black dresses.

25 A Dainty Choker With Tiny Gold Beads Aobei 18k Gold Chain Choker Necklace Amazon $10 See on Amazon Nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers have left glowing feedback for this dainty choker necklace, noting how it "never tarnishes" and that the 2-inch extender makes it "so perfect for layering." Plated in polished 14-karat gold, it's available in four chic variations, with accents such as lava beads or pearls. Available styles: 4

26 These Cool, Safety Pin-Style Earrings Lane Woods Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $19 See on Amazon A pared-back shape gives these minimalist earrings a more polished look than most safety pin earrings, but they still embrace the trend's playful, edgy aesthetic. Made of tarnish-resistant brass with hypoallergenic surgical steel posts, they come plated in your choice of 18-karat rose or yellow gold. Available colors: 2

Available styles/sizes: 4

27 A Simple Gold Bangle With A Hidden Message Engraved Inside Kate Spade New York Idiom Bangles 2 Heart of Gold Amazon $36 See on Amazon The details are often what makes Kate Spade pieces truly special — and this bangle is far from an exception. Sleek and simple, the 18-karat gold-plated bracelet's outer surface has a smooth finish, while the inner side is engraved with the message, "Heart of Gold." Whether you keep it for yourself or give it as a gift, it's sure to be cherished for years to come.

28 A Minimalist Take On This Year's Pearl Necklace Trend PAVOI Handpicked Freshwater Pearl Necklace Pendant Amazon $13 See on Amazon A minimalist take on the pearl jewelry trend, this elegant pendant necklace is finished with a single, hand-picked, AAA-grade freshwater pearl. The 18-inch chain comes with a 2-inch extender, and is made of genuine sterling silver plated in 18-karat white, yellow, or rose gold. It's worth noting that while the pearl looks round in the picture, it's actually a slightly flattened, button-like shape. Available colors: 3

29 A Cool Twist On Classic Hoop Earrings Humble Chic Upside Down Hoop Earrings Amazon $18 See on Amazon A claspless design with open, downward-facing ends adds a cool, modern twist to these otherwise classic hoop earrings. Available in your choice of sterling silver, rose gold, or yellow gold plating, these come in several chic options when it comes to size and shape — the only hard part will be narrowing down your favorite pair. Available colors: 3

Available styles/sizes: 3

30 A Dainty Necklace That Makes It Easy To Nail The Layered Look Mevecco Layered Necklace Amazon $13 See on Amazon Nothing's more classic than a simple cross necklace. Whether you're religious or simply love the look, you can't go wrong with this one, which is designed to look like a two layered chain. Love the layered look, but not sold on the cross pendant? Not to worry — this best-selling piece comes in several other styles, ranging from simple hearts to a glittering, jewel-encrusted evil eye. Available styles: 14

31 The Perfect Dangly Earrings For Everyday Wear Sterling Silver Vertical Bar Dangle Earrings Amazon $19 See on Amazon These drop earrings add a touch of industrial edge to the classic minimalist aesthetic. Consisting of small hoops with leverback closures holding up sleek vertical bars, they're made of genuine sterling silver and plated in gleaming rhodium to give them extra shine. "I'm a jewelry designer and consultant, so I'm picky about my jewelry," one reviewer shared. "These earrings are designed really well and I'm very happy with them. Plus, they're perfect for sensitive ears like mine."