Deal alert: The celebrity-loved jewelry brand, Monica Vinader, is having a *major* winter sale. You may have seen the brand donned by celebs like Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Lupita Nyongo, but now you can score a few of these covetable pieces for yourself. Between now and January 18, the brand is offering up to 50% off select pieces, including a chic jewelry organizer to keep it all in.

Monica Vinader, the jewelry designer behind the eponymous brand, set out to make handmade jewelry that’s beautiful yet wearable every day. Each piece manages to be both timeless and unique; they can be worn alone for an elegant, understated look or layered to add more personality to your outfit. The jewelry brand is known for using 100% recycled gold, gold vermeil, and sterling silver with conflict-free diamonds and natural gemstones — and it all arrives in recyclable packaging as part of MV’s award-winning sustainability efforts.

Be sure to check back throughout the winter sale, which is now until January 18, because MV is also doing flash sales. That means some of the brand’s favorite pieces — like the Groove Curb Chain Bracelet — dip as low as 60% off.

The Monica Vinader Pieces You Don’t Want To Miss

1. The Groove Curb Chain Bracelet

This curb chain bracelet is a Monica Vinader favorite — and it’s 60% off right now. The recycled gold vermeil chain pattern is no doubt one you’ve seen your favorite It Girl rocking, but the classic design means this is one you’ll be glad you invested in years from now — especially at this price.

2. The Heart Snake Choker Necklace

No layer of necklaces is complete without a choker in the mix, and this heart snake necklace is one that stands out with its unique design. Made with recycled gold vermeil and solid sterling silver, this stunner is 60% off right now.

3. The Fiji Huggie Earrings

Gold huggies are a staple in any earring collection, and you can score these Fiji huggies at half the price during the winter sale. These everyday hoops are made of recycled solid sterling silver and gold vermeil, and they also come in a rose gold finish.

4. The Alta Textured Chain Anklet

From the celeb-fave Alta chain line, this textured chain anklet is a delicate piece that adds an unexpected flash of gold. It’s made of recycled solid sterling silver and gold vermeil, and it’s currently 30% off the full price.

5. The Riva Crossover Diamond Mini Huggie Earrings

These crossover huggie earrings feature real diamonds and the pair is 40% off right now. The criss-cross earrings are made of recycled solid sterling silver and they’re available in silver or a rose gold vermeil finish.

6. The Siren Nugget Stacking Ring

This onyx ring is an MV favorite with its irregularly shaped black line onyx making a statement on any ring stack. The organically-cut gemstone is held in a recycled solid sterling silver ring in gold vermeil, and this beautiful ring is 40% off.

7. The Groove Skinny Knot Ring

This knot ring is a steal at 60% off, making it a really sweet treat for yourself. Inspired by infinity knots, this beautiful ring is made of recycled solid sterling silver in a gold vermeil finish. Looking for more of a statement piece? There’s also a chunky knot ring.

8. The Alta Long Link Necklace

Get this gorgeous chain link necklace (perfect for layering) for an impressive 50% off the full price. This is the latest piece in the Alta collection, and it’s made of solid sterling silver in an alluring rose gold vermeil finish; the silver version is also part of the winter sale, but it also comes in yellow gold and two sizes in either of the finishes.

9. The Disco Chain Bracelet

The disco chain bracelet is the perfect hint of shimmer on your wrist as the twisted chain catches the light like, well, a disco ball. It’s made of solid sterling silver and comes in this gold vermeil finish, rose gold, and silver.

10. The Siren Mini Nugget Cluster Necklace

The mini nugget cluster necklace offers a pop of color with a string of green onyx gemstones. The necklace is made of recycled solid sterling silver in a gold vermeil finish for 50% off; it is also available in rose gold and silver finishes.