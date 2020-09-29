Moschino Staged A Puppet Show At Fashion Week & It's Going Viral

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world, designer Jeremy Scott chose to release Moschino's Spring 2021 collection in film format instead of as a traditional runway show. And instead of casting models to strut down a catwalk, he enlisted the Jim Henson Creative Shop to create marionette dolls dressed in his new collection.

Not only was the actual size of each garment scaled-down for the puppet show, Scott also refined his designs. It's a new direction for the fashion house known for trompe l'oeil trench coats, mini dresses made of plush teddy bears, and gowns that look like Hershey’s Bars.

Instead, for Spring 2021, there were corseted tops, ballet-inspired knee-length dresses, and tailored black skirt suits with trains floating down the runway.

The show was pared down as well, as it was “staged” in a classic salon-style manner. The puppets sitting in the lone first row were completely recognizable. There was an Anna Wintour marionette wearing a mid-calf leopard dress, a Hamish Bowles-inspired figure in a double-breasted plaid suit, and more. There was even a faux Jeremy Scott, clad in a Moschino-branded T-shirt and crown.

The return to simplicity was completely intentional. It's "a Moschino wink-and-nod to the fact that in order to begin anew, you have to start small," the brand said in a statement.

Courtesy of Moschino

You can watch the whole show below.