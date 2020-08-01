When the heat is on, having a pair of comfortable shorts makes a huge difference. Whether you're just lounging at home or enjoying some much-needed vacation time, you can look cute without compromising on comfort. I've pulled together a list of the most comfortable shorts that Amazon has to offer — and the best part is they fit the budget too. Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for the perfect pair of comfy, breezy, and stylish shorts.

Material

There's nothing worse than unsticking your shorts from your thighs in the middle of a heatwave. Cotton is a breathable and cooling option, but it clings to moisture so if you're looking for a short to be active in, consider moisture-wicking fabrics, like polyester. Consider anything with spandex for some stretch.

Length

You have to feel confident in your shorts to truly be comfortable and often times the length of shorts can stop shoppers from making a purchase. If it's important to you to have a longer inseam, start at a 5-inch inseam and scope things like Amazon reviewer photos and feedback to get a better sense of how the shorts fit. Most people agree that an inseam of 3- to 5-inches is considered mid-range. Bermuda shorts often begin at 11-inch inseams and shorter shorts usually offer an inseam of less than 3-inches.

Details

Cute details can make all the difference. From pockets to drawstring waists that give you more control over fit to cuffed, rolled, or even frayed hems, fun details will transform comfortable shorts into super-stylish ones.

Check out this list of highly rated shorts — one even boasts more than 8,000 reviews.

1. These Cute Ruffled Shorts With Pockets

If you're tired of uncomfortable buttons or zippers, these elastic waist shorts are for you. They are made of super-soft cotton blend material that’ll keep you cool even as the temperatures climb. The cute ruffle detail on the bottom is unique and complements the soft pockets. The elastic waistband keeps these shorts in place without feeling too tight. This particular style comes in red, blue, and black, but this pair also has similar available styles with a drawstring waist and back pockets. Reviewers say they fit true to size and won’t fade in the wash. They’re intended to flow away from your legs for a casual, laid-back look. You can dress them up for an evening look or dress them down for roaming the beach. The inseam measurement is not listed for these shorts but reviewers say they are incredibly comfortable (size up if you prefer a roomier fit).

Helpful Review: “Softest material ever in a pair of shorts! It’s almost like wearing your coziest sweatpants! Can be dressed up or down. These are great!”

Available Sizes: S-XXL

2. A Pair Of On-Trend Bike Shorts With Pockets

Bike-style shorts are trending and thank goodness because they are among the most comfortable workout shorts. Think of them as leggings — for warm weather. This pair is made of a moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend that is breathable and stretchy so you stay dry and unrestricted during your workout. They have generous side pockets that reviewers say are even roomy enough to stash your smartphone while you run or do yoga. With more than 9,000 reviews, these shorts score points for featuring a high-rise waist and for coming in three different lengths — from 2 to 8 inches — so you can choose a style based on your comfort level. The pick comes in more than 40 color and length combinations and there is even a secret pocket in the waistband for keys or cards.

Helpful Review: “Been searching for years for a replacement for my old nike gym shorts. These are a good fit, good length. They do not ride up when bending or riding the recumbent bike at the gym. I worked out for 2 hours at a time with no issues. The fabric is medium thickness so you cannot see through it even when it is stretched. The pockets are wonderful for sliding in my hotel key when I am exercising on business trips. Would also be great running shorts.”

Available Sizes: XS-5XL

3. These Denim Shorts That Come In More Than 40 Styles

When it comes to denim, it can feel like you're often sacrificing style for comfort. But not with this pair of mid-waisted denim shorts, a crowd favorite made of cotton, polyester, and spandex for stretch. These shorts boast more than 1,400 reviews and come in a few variations, including folded or frayed hems, distressed, and even button fly. Reviewers mention that the material is thick enough to cover you without being too hot and heavy. Most reviewers ordered true to size, which they were happy with or noted that the sizing was slightly smaller than expected. The exact inseam is not listed for these shorts, but several reviewers agree it is about 2.5 inches. These versatile shorts come in more than 40 variations, including light denim, dark denim, black, white, and gray.

Helpful Review: “These shorts have great stretch and are really comfortable. They aren’t see through and are actually better than my American eagle shorts which actually are a tad see through. I love the slit in the side. They fit true to size I’m 5’6 and grabbed a small."

Available Sizes: S-XXL

4. These Comfortable Plus Size Pull-On Shorts For Lounging

Whether you're binge-watching the latest Netflix series or deep cleaning the house, these 100% cotton shorts are as comfy as it gets. The wide-leg and 7-inch inseam add extra comfort. The soft cotton jersey material feels just like sweatpants, according to reviewers, and the tag-free waistband is stretchy. Reviewers (some of whom call these the best napping shorts) suggest sizing up. They have side pockets and are available in four shades: black, navy, charcoal, and light gray. The price is hard to beat and many of the more than 2,700 reviewers say they've come back to buy additional pairs after falling in love with their first purchase.

Helpful Review: "These shorts are amazing! SO COMFY! You can sleep in them, lounge around the house in them, go to the store in them! I bought three pairs on my first order, and just ordered two more pairs. My size is usually 2-3X, but I bought the 4X because I like additional room. These shorts hold up and keep their shape in the washer/dryer. I also LOVE the deep pockets [...] I also love that they are long. No worries about bending over, etc. You will be covered completely and comfy."

Available Sizes: 1X-5X

5. These High-Waisted Paper Bag Shorts

Combining effortless style with comfort, these paper bag shorts have a high elastic waist with a bow-tie belt and are made from a cooling and slightly stretchy polyester and spandex blend. The shorts have sweet pleats along the front that give them an elegant touch so you can dress them down with sneakers or pair them with sandals or heels for a polished, professional look. They have two generous side pockets and come in 11 colors like blue-gray, army green, and pink. The manufacturer does not mention the inseam length.

Helpful Review: “I absolutely LOVE these shorts! Cutest paper bag shorts ever. Material is amazing, not thin, not see through, just perfect! Has the right amount of stretch also! I seen a lot of comments saying they ran small to size up and I bought a large when I’m usually medium and they did fit, just a tad bit loose so I went and ordered a medium in the green and tan and I love the way they fit! I’ll have every color of these soon!"

Available Sizes: S-XXL

6. A Breezy Pair You'll Want In Every Color

Drawstring shorts give you the flexibility to tighten or loosen your shorts to fit perfectly and this lightweight pair of shorts is no exception. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, these casual shorts have a 4.5-inch inseam and front and back pockets for a look that can be dressed up or down. The relaxed fit comes in 13 colors and patterns including tie-dye and floral prints. Reviewers say the shorts are somewhat baggy so size accordingly and most agreed that sizing down worked perfectly.

Helpful Review: “Super cute but also super comfy! Perfect for the summer. Very very casual without looking frumpy but rather very stylish. Very very nice quality fabric. The sizing runs pretty big...I usually wear a medium [...] and this medium is huge on me. But with the drawstring waist I can get it to stay, but the legs and booty are swimming with extra room. I recommend sizing two or maybe one sizes down.”

Available Sizes: S-XXL

7. These Chino Shorts That Look Elegant & Professional

These classic chino shorts are so affordable, you'll want to buy a pair in every color. At less than $20 per pair, these shorts have a classic fit that sits on the hips and has a mid-length, 3.5-inch inseam. They're made of a cotton and spandex blend with a small button closure that reviewers say won't press against your stomach. They come in 22 colors or patterns including hot pink and aqua and feature off-seam pockets and small decorative pockets on the back. They have more than 1,000 reviews and many agree they won't wrinkle like other chinos. While the legs are somewhat stretchy, reviewers say the waistband is not, so size for your hips. These shorts can easily be dressed up to look professional while keeping you cool.

Helpful Review: “I love these shorts! [...] I like the looser fit. I've ordered almost every pair, in size 6, and plan to order more. I love the way they look, the fit and length. Not too short, not too long. The material is great, not this thin, sheer fabric, but a good cotton. They aren't stretchy, just a good cotton. They are the perfect summer shorts."

Available Sizes: 0-20

8. Some Athletic Shorts To Keep You Cool On Runs

These lightweight athletic shorts are a runner's best friend. They are made with a moisture-wicking polyester and elastane fabric and features a built-in brief liner that dries quickly. With a 3-inch inseam, these shorts have a more relaxed fit that is looser in the thighs. There is a drawstring closure inside the pair of shorts so you can adjust to your size. The slits on the side give you more freedom to move around — ideal for running, working out, or just running errands. Reviewers say the fabric is very light, but the color and brief liner offer enough coverage to feel comfortable. They're available in forest green, plum, light gray, black, and blue.

Helpful review: "I am a very active person and at times, will wear my running shorts for everyday activities because they allow me the flexibility to move freely and quickly [...] These shorts have a relatively modest length compared to others I have tried, with subtle side slits that allow freedom of movement without showing too much leg. The waist is not too high, not too low. I love that that there is no bulky or lengthy tie at the waist to have to deal with. I purchased two pairs, different colors, and they fit consistently between the two. I will return for more."