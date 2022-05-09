Shopping

Thoughtful Mother’s Day Jewelry That’ll Hit Mom Right In The Feels

Give your mama a little sparkle this year.

By Avery Matera

I think I can speak for all moms when I say: she wants something sparkly for Mother’s Day. After all, if not now, then when? While you might tell her every day that you love her beyond words, a piece of jewelry is a reminder that she can always keep on her — even when you’re not on the other end of the phone or across the table from her at dinner.

While your mom may or may not be one to shop jewelry for herself, there’s something extra-special about getting a piece from those who love her most (read: you). Especially when it has a personal touch, as so many of the pieces one this list do.

From necklaces with your handwriting etched in to subtle ear cuffs with a custom monogram; classic nameplate necklaces, and heart-shaped pendants alike; a Mother’s Day gift of jewelry is a win every time. Shop the below picks for Mother’s Day jewels — whether you’re shopping for your mom, your nana, or even yourself.

For the new mom in your life, make those tiny newborn feet even tinier.

For the artistic mom, a pair of earrings offer that cool-girl (read: cool-mom) vibe.

This company allows you to engrave a personal message in your own handwriting.

For jewelry as whimsical as Mom is, look to Roxanne Assoulin for enamel rainbows she can throw on and go.

Shop a matching set for yourself and your mother figure with this rose gold duo.

Mother’s Day is for the Nanas just as much as it is for the Mommies.

Up your mom’s necklace game with a multi-colored chain made of stones.

Stack it up with one, three, or more rings that remind your mom of all who look up to her, each and every day.

Give your mom a special note to keep with her always, fit nicely into this gold-toned envelope charm.

Add a little whimsical color to her collection with a pair of mismatched enamel hoops.

With a slight DIY feel, this “mama” pendant will become part of her daily neck stack, to be sure.

Level-up her drip just a little bit more.

For those moms who love a symbolic piece, but don’t necessarily want it spelled out.

If she’s already been gifted all the “mom” jewelry she needs, shop for something that puts your feelings into words.

With an understated feel, this nameplate necklace has a little pop of color she’ll love.

These are like hugs…for her ears.

Sometimes the most simple of words is all your mama needs.

With any number of initials, this necklace gives you the ability to include those children or grandchildren your mom might want to keep closest to her.

If you have a special name for your mother that doesn’t fall into the typical grouping, buy her a bracelet on which you can engrave whatever you like.

This jewelry company turns your handwriting into a solid gold necklace…and few things are more personal than that.

Just a simple little reminder of how much you love her.

A little subtle reminder of her proudest accomplishment.

Think out of the box when it comes to Mother’s Day jewelry, picking up one of these handmade beaded bracelets.

Add a little sparkle to her fingers, with her favorite title of all.

Because she just is. Right?

The classic open heart is a great way to show your mom how much you love her.

Eva Fehren’s new “Chroma” collection takes monogram jewelry to new heights with neon chains and edgy pendant lettering.

For the mom who loves a bit of color, shop a turquoise necklace with heart-shaped stones.

This cuff not only boasts a customizable monogram, but also two tiny diamonds for a little extra sparkle.

For the ones that are still “Mommy,” even to her adult children. Give her the gift of a solid gold nameplate with subtly chic charm.