I think I can speak for all moms when I say: she wants something sparkly for Mother’s Day. After all, if not now, then when? While you might tell her every day that you love her beyond words, a piece of jewelry is a reminder that she can always keep on her — even when you’re not on the other end of the phone or across the table from her at dinner.

While your mom may or may not be one to shop jewelry for herself, there’s something extra-special about getting a piece from those who love her most (read: you). Especially when it has a personal touch, as so many of the pieces one this list do.

From necklaces with your handwriting etched in to subtle ear cuffs with a custom monogram; classic nameplate necklaces, and heart-shaped pendants alike; a Mother’s Day gift of jewelry is a win every time. Shop the below picks for Mother’s Day jewels — whether you’re shopping for your mom, your nana, or even yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Bis You Actual Baby Footprint Necklace Etsy $27 See on Etsy For the new mom in your life, make those tiny newborn feet even tinier.

2 Open Edit Asymmetric Mismatched Imitation Pearl Statement Earrings Nordstrom $19 See on Nordstrom For the artistic mom, a pair of earrings offer that cool-girl (read: cool-mom) vibe.

3 Caitlyn Minimalist Engraved Actual Handwriting Necklace Etsy $30 See on Etsy This company allows you to engrave a personal message in your own handwriting.

4 Roxanne Assoulin Mama Day Bracelet Duo $190 See on Roxanne Assoulin For jewelry as whimsical as Mom is, look to Roxanne Assoulin for enamel rainbows she can throw on and go.

5 Joycuff Mother Daughter Matching Necklace Amazon $15 See on Amazon Shop a matching set for yourself and your mother figure with this rose gold duo.

6 Zoë Chicco Itty Bitty Words 14K Gold Tiny Nana Necklace Saks $365 See on Saks Mother’s Day is for the Nanas just as much as it is for the Mommies.

7 Brinker & Eliza Heidi 24K Gold-Plated, Crystal, & Semi-Precious Bead Necklace Saks $148 See on Saks Up your mom’s necklace game with a multi-colored chain made of stones.

8 Grace Personalized Dainty Stacking Name Ring Etsy $34 See on Etsy Stack it up with one, three, or more rings that remind your mom of all who look up to her, each and every day.

9 Susabellas Envelope Locket Necklace Etsy $25 See on Etsy Give your mom a special note to keep with her always, fit nicely into this gold-toned envelope charm.

10 Bea Bongiasca 9-Karat Gold, Silver, and Enamel Earrings Net-a-Porter $500 See on Net-a-Porter Add a little whimsical color to her collection with a pair of mismatched enamel hoops.

11 Kariana Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Pendant Necklace Skagen $50 See on Skagen With a slight DIY feel, this “mama” pendant will become part of her daily neck stack, to be sure.

12 Brooklyn 2” Hoops Jennifer Zeuner $220 See on Jennifer Zeuner Level-up her drip just a little bit more.

13 Efytal Mom Necklace Amazon $40 See on Amazon For those moms who love a symbolic piece, but don’t necessarily want it spelled out.

14 Stone and Strand Love Station Necklace Nordstrom $95 See on Nordstrom If she’s already been gifted all the “mom” jewelry she needs, shop for something that puts your feelings into words.

15 Meira T 14K Yellow Gold, Mother-of-Pearl, & Enamel “Mom” Nameplate Bracelet Saks With an understated feel, this nameplate necklace has a little pop of color your mom will love. $432 See on Saks With an understated feel, this nameplate necklace has a little pop of color she’ll love.

16 Cruzado Studs Montserrat $75 See on Monterrat These are like hugs…for her ears.

17 EF Collection 14K Yellow Gold Mama Mini Pendant Necklace Saks $525 See on Saks Sometimes the most simple of words is all your mama needs.

18 14K Gold 2 Letter Necklace Maya Brenner $325 See on Maya Brenner With any number of initials, this necklace gives you the ability to include those children or grandchildren your mom might want to keep closest to her.

19 Slim ID Bracelet Mejuri $225 See on Mejuri If you have a special name for your mother that doesn’t fall into the typical grouping, buy her a bracelet on which you can engrave whatever you like.

20 Savenko Kids Handwriting Necklace Etsy $595 See on Etsy This jewelry company turns your handwriting into a solid gold necklace…and few things are more personal than that.

21 Maria Tash Heart Stud Earring Nordstrom $90 See on Nordstrom Just a simple little reminder of how much you love her.

22 Mama Stud Alison Lou $295 See on Alison Lou A little subtle reminder of her proudest accomplishment.

23 Rainbow Mama Beaded Bracelet Hart $64 See on Hart Think out of the box when it comes to Mother’s Day jewelry, picking up one of these handmade beaded bracelets.

24 Sydney Evan 14K Yellow Gold & Diamond “Mama” Ring Saks $935 See on Saks Add a little sparkle to her fingers, with her favorite title of all.

25 Kate Spade New York Love You, Mom Goldtone Cubic Zirconia Studs Saks $48 See on Saks Because she just is. Right?

26 Elsa Peretti Open Heart Pendant Tiffany & Co. $375 See on Tiffany & Co. The classic open heart is a great way to show your mom how much you love her.

27 Chroma Highlighter Necklace Eva Fehren $880 See on Eva Fehren Eva Fehren’s new “Chroma” collection takes monogram jewelry to new heights with neon chains and edgy pendant lettering.

28 Jia Jia Nevada 14K Yellow Gold & Turquoise Heart Bead Necklace Saks $640 See on Saks For the mom who loves a bit of color, shop a turquoise necklace with heart-shaped stones.

29 Ear Cuff with Monogram and 2 White Diamonds Jennifer Fisher $400 See on Jennifer Fisher This cuff not only boasts a customizable monogram, but also two tiny diamonds for a little extra sparkle.