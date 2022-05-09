I think I can speak for all moms when I say: she wants something sparkly for Mother’s Day. After all, if not now, then when? While you might tell her every day that you love her beyond words, a piece of jewelry is a reminder that she can always keep on her — even when you’re not on the other end of the phone or across the table from her at dinner.
While your mom may or may not be one to shop jewelry for herself, there’s something extra-special about getting a piece from those who love her most (read: you). Especially when it has a personal touch, as so many of the pieces one this list do.
From necklaces with your handwriting etched in to subtle ear cuffs with a custom monogram; classic nameplate necklaces, and heart-shaped pendants alike; a Mother’s Day gift of jewelry is a win every time. Shop the below picks for Mother’s Day jewels — whether you’re shopping for your mom, your nana, or even yourself.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.