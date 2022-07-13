In case you haven't noticed, mushrooms are having a great year. In 2022, fungi-inspired lamps, pillows, and more effectively took over the interior design scene, adding a touch of ‘70s flare to every space they touch.

Though the fashion world took a minute to catch up, the motif is now flourishing. Fungi print replaced florals on the spring 2022 runways — from Rodarte to Brandon Maxwell and Stella McCartney — while Y2K-inspired mushroom motif jewelry gained traction on TikTok and Instagram.

If you take a look at — *gestures widely* — it's no surprise that clothing which inspires a psychedelic escape is gaining popularity. Whether in the form of a trippy print or an Alice in Wonderland-like graphic, mushroom clothes and accessories help channel that whimsical, carefree energy of the late 1960s and ‘70s.

A technicolor mushroom won’t solve your problems, but the positive energy they bring is a welcome start (read: dopamine dressing). With that in mind, I’ve rounded up all the best mushroom pieces to add a little nostalgia into your life. From playful dresses to phone charms, bucket hats, and more — these are the ‘shrooms to shop now.

1 Lime Mushrooms Midi Dress FARM Rio $220 $198 See on FARM Rio POV: It’s 1975. You’re minding your business, just vibing in a trippy lil mushroom print dress.

2 Miss Pink Pearl Beaded Choker with Mushroom Detailing Amazon $13 $11 See on Amazon There’s no better fashion escape than a kitchy, Y2K-inspired jewelry. This, my friends, is camp.

3 Mimifutu Reversible Mushroom Bucket Hat Amazon $14 See on Amazon It’s giving Argyle from Stranger Things 4 — I can’t explain why.

4 June Bell Sleeve Mini Dress For Love & Lemons $243 $182 See on For Love & Lemons Tired: Florals. Wired: Florals, mushrooms, and checker print — all in one.

5 Fortune Teller Phone Strap BONBONWHIMS $45 See on BONBONWHIMS Another early-2000s trend that’s back with a vengeance: Phone charms. This eight-ball design feels like a throwback in the best way.

6 Rodarte Rocker Tie-Dye Logo Shirt Bergdorf Goodman $195 See on Bergdorf Goodman Nothing screams ‘Woodstock’ quite like a tie-dye mushroom tee. Add the ‘Radarte’ logo? I’m sold.

7 Madewell Mushroom Charm Huggie Hoop Earrings Nordstrom $26 See on Nordstrom Trade in your go-to gold hoops for something a bit more playful.

8 SOLY HUX Mushroom Ribbed Knit Cami Crop Top Amazon $16 See on Amazon This spaghetti strap cami will transport you straight back to the ‘90s. The tiny motif is just the cherry — er, mushroom — on top.

9 La Veste Magic Mushroom Shirt Liberty $195 See on Liberty The stoner fave actually looks preppy-cool when done in a crisp button-up style. Bonus: the matching shorts.

10 Baby Porcini Necklace Notte Jewelry $76 See on Notte Jewelry Notte is known for its quirky baubles — so, naturally, they released a porcini collection.

11 The Magic Tee Brandon Maxwell $150 $110 See on Brandon Maxwell Brandon Maxwell sent a ton of groovy mushroom prints down the runway this season, but this graphic tee is a stand-out.