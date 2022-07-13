Shopping
Groovy Mushroom Print Clothes & Accessories To Shop Immediately
Microdosing the fungi motif.
In case you haven't noticed, mushrooms are having a great year. In 2022, fungi-inspired lamps, pillows, and more effectively took over the interior design scene, adding a touch of ‘70s flare to every space they touch.
Though the fashion world took a minute to catch up, the motif is now flourishing. Fungi print replaced florals on the spring 2022 runways — from Rodarte to Brandon Maxwell and Stella McCartney — while Y2K-inspired mushroom motif jewelry gained traction on TikTok and Instagram.
If you take a look at — *gestures widely* — it's no surprise that clothing which inspires a psychedelic escape is gaining popularity. Whether in the form of a trippy print or an Alice in Wonderland-like graphic, mushroom clothes and accessories help channel that whimsical, carefree energy of the late 1960s and ‘70s.
A technicolor mushroom won’t solve your problems, but the positive energy they bring is a welcome start (read: dopamine dressing). With that in mind, I’ve rounded up all the best mushroom pieces to add a little nostalgia into your life. From playful dresses to phone charms, bucket hats, and more — these are the ‘shrooms to shop now.
