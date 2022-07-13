Shopping

Groovy Mushroom Print Clothes & Accessories To Shop Immediately

Microdosing the fungi motif.

By Lauren Alexis Fisher

In case you haven't noticed, mushrooms are having a great year. In 2022, fungi-inspired lamps, pillows, and more effectively took over the interior design scene, adding a touch of ‘70s flare to every space they touch.

Though the fashion world took a minute to catch up, the motif is now flourishing. Fungi print replaced florals on the spring 2022 runways — from Rodarte to Brandon Maxwell and Stella McCartney — while Y2K-inspired mushroom motif jewelry gained traction on TikTok and Instagram.

If you take a look at — *gestures widely* — it's no surprise that clothing which inspires a psychedelic escape is gaining popularity. Whether in the form of a trippy print or an Alice in Wonderland-like graphic, mushroom clothes and accessories help channel that whimsical, carefree energy of the late 1960s and ‘70s.

A technicolor mushroom won’t solve your problems, but the positive energy they bring is a welcome start (read: dopamine dressing). With that in mind, I’ve rounded up all the best mushroom pieces to add a little nostalgia into your life. From playful dresses to phone charms, bucket hats, and more — these are the ‘shrooms to shop now.

1

POV: It’s 1975. You’re minding your business, just vibing in a trippy lil mushroom print dress.

2

There’s no better fashion escape than a kitchy, Y2K-inspired jewelry. This, my friends, is camp.

3

It’s giving Argyle from Stranger Things 4 — I can’t explain why.

4

Tired: Florals. Wired: Florals, mushrooms, and checker print — all in one.

5

Another early-2000s trend that’s back with a vengeance: Phone charms. This eight-ball design feels like a throwback in the best way.

6

Nothing screams ‘Woodstock’ quite like a tie-dye mushroom tee. Add the ‘Radarte’ logo? I’m sold.

7

Trade in your go-to gold hoops for something a bit more playful.

8

This spaghetti strap cami will transport you straight back to the ‘90s. The tiny motif is just the cherry — er, mushroom — on top.

9

The stoner fave actually looks preppy-cool when done in a crisp button-up style. Bonus: the matching shorts.

10

Notte is known for its quirky baubles — so, naturally, they released a porcini collection.

11

Brandon Maxwell sent a ton of groovy mushroom prints down the runway this season, but this graphic tee is a stand-out.

12

Yes, you do need mushroom print Vans. Pair these with a breezy sundress and you’ve got a chill summer look ready to go.