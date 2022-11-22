This Cult-Favorite Brazilian Skin Care Brand Is On Sale For Black Friday

Luxury body care products fall into that category of things most of us would love to have, but can’t really justify spending a lot of money on. Luckily, throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, prestige skin care brand NativaSPA will be offering 20% off (between the dates of November 21 and November 25), and 25% off to celebrate Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday (that further markdown will be kicking off on November 26 and ending December 1).

The brand is known for its luxe body products that harness the powers of Brazilian superfoods and other high-performing botanicals: think body lotions and oils made with quinoa and açaí, vanilla-scented exfoliators, and decadent black plum cleansers. Use this sale as an opportunity to stock your bathroom with products that’ll take your shower routine to the next level — and don’t forget to snag a few extras for the holidays, as luxury body care products also fall into the category of things that make amazing gifts.

For a preview of the brand’s best-selling products, keep scrolling. But remember, NativaSPA’s entire line will be on sale through Amazon, and you can find all of it, here.

Glowing Review: “This product is fantastic! Doesn't just sit on top of your skin, really soaks in and your elbows will thank you. Doesn't have an overpowering scent, won't interfere with your perfume. I first bought this product in Sao Paulo and fell in love with their different scents, fragrances and hydrating qualities. I have very dry skin and love their products.” - Vikki

Glowing Review: “I only use boticario for long time. This cream is wonderful. Leaves the skin smooth, the oil is excellent my God, like your life to your skin. I love smell.” - Adriana F.

Glowing Review: “I love it it makes your body so smooth and the best scrub i have ever bought and i will buy it again.” - Janice W.

Glowing Review: “It’s perfect. Made my skin smells good and soft” - Erika T.