The key to creating a great travel wardrobe is investing in versatile, high-quality basics. You’ll want pieces that can not only hold up to repeated wear, but also ones you can wear with a variety of different outfits in any situation, whether you’re boarding a plane to your destination or splurging on an impromptu dinner at the nicest restaurant in town. These 10 pieces from Negative Underwear check all the boxes: they’re made from high-quality fabrics that are made to last in classic colors and modern silhouettes that are easy to mix and match. And if you’ve been coveting the brand’s cult-favorite Whipped loungewear, consider this your sign to buy some.

A Full-Zip Bomber That’s Great For Layering

Hitting the sweet spot between a jacket and a sweatshirt, this full-zip bomber will quickly become the MVP of your carry-on. It’s made from a brushed modal scuba fabric that’s sturdy enough to work as proper outerwear, but soft enough to wear on a long flight. The two-way zipper gives you multiple styling options, and the relaxed-yet-sculpted fit gives it a polished look.

Wide Leg Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down

These track pants are made from the same soft scuba fabric as the matching Airis jacket, so styling them together is a no-brainer. They have a wide, comfortable waistband with a drawstring closure, and the wide-legged, drapey silhouette makes them look like trousers even though they feel like your most comfortable pair of sweats.

A Cozy Bralette That Feels Like Wearing Nothing

This scoop neck bralette is perfect for long travel days or lounging at the hotel while you recover from jet lag. The effortless pull-on style and wireless design make it so comfortable you’ll probably forget you’re wearing a bra at all, while the sculpted scuba fabric offers just the right amount of light support.

A Slouchy Tee That’s Light As Air

Fans of Negative Underwear’s Whipped collection are obsessed with this ultra-soft, breathable ribbed fabric for a reason: it’s so light and comfy, you’ll never want to take it off. The Whipped Boyfriend Tee has a slouchy fit that makes it perfect for sleeping in, but it's equally good styled with denim for a subtly-sexy casual outfit.

A Pack Of Luxe Ribbed Boyshorts

It’s always a good idea to pack extra underwear when you’re going on a trip, and it might as well be these luxuriously soft boy shorts. The low-rise waistband and full coverage at the back make these the perfect everyday undies, and the micromodal fabric is incredibly soft and breathable.

A Wireless Bra You Can Wear With Anything

When suitcase space is at a premium, you’ll want to prioritize pieces that can multitask. This triangle bra can easily be worn under a T-shirt while you’re out sightseeing, but has a plunging neckline and a low back that make it easy to wear with a wide variety of tops—including evening dresses. It has an adjustable hook closure and a wireless design for added comfort.

A Ballet-Inspired Bodysuit

This bodysuit can be the basis of so many different outfits, and it’s a particularly great layering piece. The shoulders have hidden snaps to keep bra straps in place, but the stretchy fabric also offers light support if you want to go braless. The crotch has a breathable cotton gusset and snap closures that make it easy to get on and off.

A Knit Pullover That Looks Put-Together

This waffle knit top is both lightweight and cozy, so it’s a great piece to have if you’re going to a place where temperatures drop at night—or if you’ll be spending lots of time in a chilly airport. The collared neckline and mother-of-pearl buttons give this a polished, preppy feel that’s nice enough to wear out to a museum or restaurant, but it’s still comfy enough to qualify as loungewear.

A Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit

When in doubt, bring a bathing suit. And if you’re bringing just one, bring this one. The one-piece style is versatile enough for wherever your adventures take you, from a water park to lounging by the pool. The double-layered fabric is both smoothing and supportive, and the low back and cheeky coverage make it just as sexy as your favorite bikini.

A Slip You Can Sleep In And Wear Out

The best thing about travel is that you never really know where you’re going to end up. In case you find yourself with an unexpected date night or an invitation to a fancy soirée, this slip dress is great to have on hand. It’s made from lustrous washable silk that drapes beautifully, and the adjustable spaghetti straps let you get the right fit. And if you’re on a romantic getaway where you don’t want to leave the hotel, it’s perfect for that, too.