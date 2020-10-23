The clean beauty movement has been shaking up the beauty industry for a while now, but had on the whole remained the purview of niche (and rather expensive) cult labels. Until now. PSA – the more affordable, ingredient-led sister brand to Allies Of Skin – has finally arrived in the UK. Now available via the likes of ASOS, Look Fantastic, and Beauty Bay, PSA skincare is one of this week's hottest new drops.

Beyond Purposeful Skincare by Allies' functional formulas, there's a bunch of other skincare goodies out this week, including The Ordinary's bargain buy and – for those looking for an investment piece – Vintner's Daughter's Essence has just dropped.

When it comes to new makeup launches, I can't get enough of Fenty's Christmas collection, as well as a stunning new set of brushes by Morphe. Then there's an affordable hair oil, a sleep-aiding spray, and super soothing new foot cream by CeraVe, too.

Keep reading to discover more about this week's best new beauty products...

