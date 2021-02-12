Urban Decay's "Naked" franchise has had quite the run. Since launching with its debut Naked palette in 2010 (which sold 30 million units in eight years), we have seen a whole host of products join the line up, from foundations to blushers. UD has also continued to launch new iterations of the OG palette (which is now discontinued), and their latest one may just be the best yet. In fact, Urban Decay just launched their first ever vegan Naked palette, making it one of a kind.

The Urban Decay Naked Wild West Palette promises to give the same impressive colour pay off, with eyeshadows that retain the buttery soft, blendable formulas the franchise is known for. Every naked palette plays with a different colour palette, giving it that 'Naked' touch. This time, the brand has opted greens and browns that are reminiscent of the natural terrain of the mid-Western U.S. And as mentioned, everything is vegan, from the eyeshadows themselves to the brush included, and even the packaging.

But that's not all that's out this week; in fact, there's plenty of makeup, from blushers by VIEVE and No 7, to an incredible highlighting stick by Westman Atelier. And for your hair? You need to check out the new product by Bouclème, which is a great dry shampoo alternative for curls.

