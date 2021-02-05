Back in the first lockdown, doing my nails became my favourite new hobby. Not only do I love having pretty nails, I also wanted to find something to keep me busy that would distract from the troubling world around me. Playing with nail art takes up some serious time (which many of us have in abundance right now) and is the perfect way to take your mind off things. What made it easier for me was Ciaté's handy decals. And now, after two successful runs, Ciaté has released a third drop of nail stickers, which we could all do with for lockdown 3.0.

The new drop is nature-inspired, which is apt considering many of us are venturing outside for walks and hikes more than ever before. The super cute designs are super easy to apply (albeit a little fiddly), and I honestly can't hype them up enough if you're a fan of decorating your nails.

While these are at the top of my list, there are also plenty of other great beauty launches out this week, both in makeup and skincare. For example, Lush has released its very first mascara, which is super natural and amazing if you have sensitive eyes. Then there's a lipstick from Pat McGrath with the most decadent, Instagram-friendly packaging you've ever seen.

Keep reading to learn more about all seven of the best new launches in the world of beauty this week.