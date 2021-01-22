With everything we are all going through right now, it's no surprise that dull skin is rife. Be it the grim weather, January blues, or the fact we are stuck inside once again, the glow is struggling to break through when it comes to our complexions. Which is why we need all the help we can get right now, be it with glow-enhancing skincare, or hardworking makeup. So fear not, as Urban Decay's new base is here to target that January dullness.

The Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation is all about hydration, hydration, hydration, which ultimately, is the key to radiance and that 'lit-from-within' illumination we all seek. It uses clever ingredients such as Kombucha filtrate and marula oil to enhance the skin, and promises "24-hour hydration, coverage, and fresh glow." It comes in 12 shades (which does need some work, let's be honest), and will set you back less than £30.

Also out this week is a joyous perfume that is making me long for Spring (not long now, guys), along with a hardworking eye cream, ultra-soothing hand cream for over-washed hands, and the supplements you need if you want to improve both your skin and your gut health. Keep scrolling to learn more about them.