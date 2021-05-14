Sol de Janeiro's New Cream Is Summer In A Tub

When Sol de Janeiro first launched their Bum Bum Cream, they could barely keep it in stock. It quickly became a bestseller at U.S. stores such as Sephora, before coming over to the UK and becoming just as popular. If you’ve not tried the cream, it smells like mangos and summer holidays, and leaves skin so incredibly moisturised, you’ll feel as smooth as a seal (no joke). But Sol de Janeiro’s new cream has just landed, and it’s about to give the OG formula a run for its money.

Developed to give skin a noticeable brightening effect, the product uses the trifecta of powerful ingredients: vitamin C, shea butter, and fruit acids. It also has the most *incredibly* smell that’ll have you reaching for the tub more times than you’d care to admit. In short, it has the scent of summer 2021.

As well as this glorious new body cream, there’s some other great bits out this week, including more Primark x Andrew Fitzsimons goodness, a Cruella de Vil nail polish you’ll go wild for (in honour of the new Disney movie), and a new way to wear Fenty’s bestselling Gloss Bomb lip gloss. Keep reading for more info on each new beauty product out this week.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.