10 Breathtakingly Beautiful Gowns From The NYFW Runways

The sparkle, the jewel tones, and the glamour.

Jason Wu's New York Fashion Week Show including a range of beautiful gowns, like this hot pink, puff...
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
By Jamie Feldman
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
At New York Fashion Week this season, it seems one thing is clear: It’s time to start getting dressed up again. Everything about this Carolina Herrera moment screams glamour. The colors! The tulle! The structured bodice! Just perfect.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
This full-skirted, strapless, floral, black-and-white gown with metallic embroidering, also from the Carolina Herrera show, is simply breathtaking.

