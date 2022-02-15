MENU
Fashion
10 Breathtakingly Beautiful Gowns From The NYFW Runways
The sparkle, the jewel tones, and the
glamour
.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
By
Jamie Feldman
Feb. 15, 2022
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
At New York Fashion Week this season, it seems one thing is clear: It’s time to start getting dressed up again. Everything about this Carolina Herrera moment screams glamour. The colors! The tulle! The structured bodice! Just perfect.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
This full-skirted, strapless, floral, black-and-white gown with metallic embroidering, also from the Carolina Herrera show, is simply breathtaking.
Tap
SEARCH
CLOSE
Entertainment
See All
TV & Movies
Books
Celebrity
Music
Streaming
Style
See All
Fashion
Beauty
Celebrity Style
Wellness
See All
Health
Relationships
Self
Life
See All
Astrology
Tech
Food
Travel
Rule Breakers
Originals
Shop
Video
Beautopia
Choose an edition:
US
/
UK
Newsletter
About
Archive
DMCA
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.