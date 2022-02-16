Fashion
Time to go shopping.
Courtesy of LaPointe
New York Fashion Week is coming to a close, leaving in its wake the trends that are about to take over our wardrobes. From ’90s-inspired chokers to edgy leather hats, shearling bags, and more, these are the top accessory and jewelry trends to look out for.
Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Shearling Bags
As the temperature drops, even your bags need an extra layer. Take inspo from the runways of Altuzarra, Ulla Johnson (pictured here), and Staud.