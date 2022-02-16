Fashion

The Chicest Jewelry & Accessory Trends At NYFW

Time to go shopping.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway wearing Christian Siriano during Christia...
Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Courtesy of LaPointe

New York Fashion Week is coming to a close, leaving in its wake the trends that are about to take over our wardrobes. From ’90s-inspired chokers to edgy leather hats, shearling bags, and more, these are the top accessory and jewelry trends to look out for.

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shearling Bags

As the temperature drops, even your bags need an extra layer. Take inspo from the runways of Altuzarra, Ulla Johnson (pictured here), and Staud.

Tap