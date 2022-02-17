Beauty
It’s (mostly) about the eyes for Fall 2022.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
NYFW was all about the drama — beauty-wise at least. Bright colors, metallic finishes, and graphic eyeliner ruled the F/W 2022 season. In case you missed it, here are of the most memorable makeup looks spotted on the models at New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2022.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Stila Cosmetics Global Beauty Director Charlie Riddle swept Stila Double Dip Suede Shade in Blue Jean across the models’ eyelids and lined with the Stay All Day Dual-Ended Liquid Eye Liner in Periwinkle and Midnight (which launches in March).