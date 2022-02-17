Beauty

The Most Gorgeous Makeup Moments From NYFW

It’s (mostly) about the eyes for Fall 2022.

From graphic eyeliner at LaQuan Smith and Anna Sui to bold blush at Christian Cowan, NYFW 2022 broug...
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Audrey Noble

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

NYFW was all about the drama — beauty-wise at least. Bright colors, metallic finishes, and graphic eyeliner ruled the F/W 2022 season. In case you missed it, here are of the most memorable makeup looks spotted on the models at New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2022.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Shui’s Blue Eyeshadow

Stila Cosmetics Global Beauty Director Charlie Riddle swept Stila Double Dip Suede Shade in Blue Jean across the models’ eyelids and lined with the Stay All Day Dual-Ended Liquid Eye Liner in Periwinkle and Midnight (which launches in March).

Tap