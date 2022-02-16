Style
Start planning your wardrobe now.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Each season, New York Fashion Week ushers in what trends you can expect. For Fall 2022, there’s so much to look forward to. The best part? You can start wearing some of them right now. Ahead, find the breakout trends for the coming season, straight off the runway.
JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
One-Sleeve
Designers are taking the one-shoulder trend to new lengths this season. Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, and more showed tops and dresses on their runways, declaring them pieces to put in your rotation ASAP.