Beauty

The Coolest Makeup Moments From NYFW Spring/Summer 2023

New York Fashion Week made a comeback.

Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Fendi Spring Summer 2023 during September 2022 New York Fashion ...
Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images

Jason Wu Beauty

Graphic eye makeup, classic lipsticks shades, and a Barney’s New York beauty debut — New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 was nothing short of spectacular. Scroll through to see eight of the best makeup looks.

Jason Wu Beauty

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Bright Eyeshadow At Prabal Gurung

To create a bold eye makeup look, the makeup artists at Prabal Gurung swiped models’ eyelids with M.A.C. Cosmetics Paintsticks in either purple, red, yellow, white, or blue.

Tap