Nicola Coughlan has become somewhat of a fashion darling. With the release of Bridgerton, Season 3 earlier this year and the highly-anticipated return of Part II (out now), the actor has been making her red carpet rounds — amping up her outfits in the process.

Of course, Coughlan is no stranger to turning a look — she’s done it on screen for three seasons now — but the latest press circuit confirmed just how much of a style savant she really is.

To kick off the tour in May, she donned a monochromatic Versace outfit that was the definition of prim and proper. Mere days later, she sported yet another all-white ensemble — only this time in gown form, custom made by Danielle Frankel.

The actor kept the streak going in a slew of embellished red carpet looks with a handful of off-duty outfits sprinkled in between — proving that her style prowess goes far beyond the formal. If you don’t want to take my word for it, continue on, gentle reader, for some of Coughlan’s best looks of 2024 thus far.

All-Neutral & Off-Duty

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Proving that her style is just as good off the red carpet as it is on, Coughlan arrived to a BBC interview in England wearing an ensemble comprised of complementary neutral shades. The actor donned a light-beige maxi dress with an olive green trench coat on top. She styled the look with an off-white tote and thong sandals in the same color.

A Dramatic Taffeta Mini Dress

Robert Okine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor has been on quite the hot streak and the slays just keep coming. The actor donned a periwinkle mini dress with a voluminous red cape on top while at the Bridgerton 3, Pt II Toronto premiere. And on her feet, Coughlan wore a pair of embellished, silver Louboutin’s.

Blush Sequins

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor went full out in a sequined gown by Rodarte for a screening at the Odeaon Luxe Leicester Square in London. In true Coughlan fashion, she paired the sweetheart dress with long velour gloves and a vail, that made her look like a dazzling bride.

Light Blue Suiting

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Bridgerton star traded in embellished gowns for a well-tailored pantsuit from Nina Ricci for her appearance on the Late Show in New York City. Designed in the pastel of the season, the two-piece included an A-line blazer and wide-leg pants —both with black trimming — which felt quintessentially, Coughlan.

White Peplum

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To celebrate the world premiere of Bridgerton’s third season on Netflix, the star wore a gorgeous custom-made gown designed by Danielle Frankel. Though the dress wasn’t embellished with crystals or florals, like some of Coughlan’s other looks, the peplum detail and train made it just as interesting. She wore bright red lipstick and emerald jewelry from Chopard, to ensure the white-bright ensemble really popped.

A Belted Duster Jacket

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending the world premiere of Disney’s Renegade Nell, Coughlan sported a longline coat as a dress. She belted the tailored look with a double-buckled leather style to create a defined shape, further adding a pair of peep-toe platforms and gold statement earrings.

White-On-White Versace

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keeping in line with her feminine aesthetic, Coughlan wore an all-white outfit by Versace to a photocall for Bridgerton, Season 3 in Milan. The actor opted for an A-line dress, paired with a pussy-bow top. And on her arm was the Italian fashion house’s instantly-recognizable Embellished Leather Tote ($2,495).