Penelope Featherington has always stuck to her family’s aesthetic, rocking pastels like it’s Easter every day. But in Bridgerton Season 3, which finally focuses on her love story with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Nicola Coughlan’s character undergoes a total makeover.

From the beginning of the Netflix series, the Featherington family has made pastel colors their trademark, rocking their corsets, ballgowns, and bustiers in pale yellows, blues, and greens. But tired of languishing in the shadows of Regency-era society, Penelope wanted to get a little more dark and sultry, even declaring, “I do not wish to see a citrus color ever again.”

As a result, Penelope has a major glow-up moment in the first episode, debuting her new look at Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) annual ball with a very unexpected outfit that turned the ton’s heads.

Nicola’s Emerald Dress

For her grand entrance, Coughlan’s character got bejeweled in an emerald-colored gown with crystal embellishments, sequined swirls, and sheer shoulders outlined with feathered detailing. Needless to say, she made the whole place shimmer — if only for a moment.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton Season 3. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Below the waistline, Penelope’s dress featured floral embroidery that complimented the shimmering metallic fabric. She completed her look with dramatic sheer black opera gloves and a gold chain necklace that perfectly matched her auburn locks.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. Netflix

John Glaser, the Season 3 Lead Costume Designer, told Fashionista that Penelope’s new look still ties in with her fashion roots. He chose emerald green because the shade is a mix of her favorite colors yellow and blue, “so that you wouldn't forget where she came from.”

Penelope’s Glow-Up

Spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 ahead. While she leaves the ball in tatters, Penelope continues her style evolution throughout the first part of Season 3, right down to the moment when she finally hooks up with Colin for the first time.

Leading up to their tryst, Penelope embraces a more elevated version of her signature wardrobe aesthetic, wearing a pale blue gown with sequins and ruffled shoulders. It certainly worked in capturing Colin’s attention.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 4. Netflix

That carriage had no clue what was coming.