Nicole Kidman’s Oscars 2022 dress was a head-turner.

The Being the Ricardos star fully commanded the carpet in a pale blue, V-neck Armani silk gown with a puffed waist, a form-fitting bodice, and a bejeweled train. She paired the look with a stunning diamond necklace, diamond earrings, and two diamond bracelets. Natch.

Kidman, who is nominated in the Best Actress category for her role as Lucille Ball, revealed on the red carpet that this gown was custom in every way — even down to the shade. The slate blue color of the gown was actually dyed specifically for her after the star said she wanted to wear blue to the event. (Can someone contact Pantone about getting the shade named after her?)

The show-stopping gown stood out on its own, but when paired with a romantic wispy updo, a red lip, and red nails, it’s even more of a magical (not to mention unforgettable) red carpet moment.

This is what the Oscars is all about. Sure, it will be a little while before the Best Actress winner is actually announced, but Kidman has already won the red carpet by a landslide.