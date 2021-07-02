I’ve always found No7 to be a super reliable brand, and one that delivers quality products for super friendly prices. Need a hydrating serum? They have you covered. A new lipstick or mascara? Just pop into Boots and head to their counter. But No7’s £11 highlighting stick (their newest launch) may just wow even the biggest makeup know-it-all with its gorgeous champagne hue and appealing price tag. Highlighting can be a complex process, what with so many different powders and creams out there, but this stick formula will make swipe-and-go glow that bit easier, especially for those who are always in a rush.

No7 is not the only brand with a new radiance-boosting makeup offering out this week however. UOMA’s new quad features everything you’d need for an all-over glow, from bronzers and blushers to a duo of light-reflecting powders.

Skincare-wise, Ole Henriksen’s overnight exfoliating treatment will also help you wake up feeling illuminated, whilst there’s a brand new facial massage tool in town that is set to change the game.

Also out this week are a brightening eye balm, a hydrating scalp treatment, and a decadent candle you’ll want to show off. Keep reading to learn more about each new product below.