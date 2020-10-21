19 Black-Owned Brands To Shop In Nordstrom's New Inclusive Beauty Category

One meaningful way to support Black lives is to shop Black-owned businesses. Nordstrom's new Inclusive Beauty category is helping you do just that by spotlighting some of the best beauty companies all in one place.

The department store has launched a new area of its website dedicated to supporting and promoting Black-owned businesses as well as brands that offer inclusive products. Shoppers can choose to sort them in order to strictly shop Black-owned and founded businesses (not just inclusive companies), and there's an option to learn more about the innovative founders whose items are featured in the new section.

The offerings cover everything from men's grooming and makeup to hair care and skin, and InStyle reports that there are plans to add more options by Spring 2021. If you want to support more Black-owned businesses or are looking to participate in calls to switch your existing products for Black-owned options — like the Brown Girl Swap initiative — scroll on to learn more about the Black-owned brands featured in Nordstrom's new section.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask Nordstrom $36 See On Nordstrom Founded by Nancy Twine, Briogeo is known for its gentle and nourishing shampoos, conditioners, and treatments, and its Be Gentle, Be Kind range, designed to help replenish dry or damaged hair, is its most well-known and highly rated. Products work on all hair types.

2 Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder Nordstrom $24 See On Nordstrom Founded by Cashmere Nicole, Beauty Bakerie's baking-themed products are its signature. Standout items include its flour setting powder which is great for, well, baking your face, as well as its ultra-glowy four-pan Milk and Honey highlighter palette.

3 54 Thrones Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint Beauty Butter Nordstrom $24 See On Nordstrom 54 Thrones is a sustainable beauty brand that draws inspiration from African cultures and traditional rituals and practices. Ingredients are ethically sourced from artisans and cooperatives throughout the continent.

4 Baby Tress 3-in-1 Edge Styler Tool Nordstrom $15 See On Nordstrom Baby Tress's Styler is its only product, but the handy tool is three items in one. A comb helps separate hairs, while the boar bristle brush shapes them and a pointed tip creates definition.

5 BeautyStat BeautyStat Universal C Refiner Serum Nordstrom $80 See On Nordstrom BeautyStat's vitamin C has hit near-cult classic status thanks to founder and cosmetics chemist Ron Robinson. Unlike other forms of vitamin C that can become unstable quickly and lead to an ineffective product, Robinson was able to create a stabilized form of the antioxidant, giving it a longer shelf life than other similar products on the market.

6 Beneath Your Mask Illuminate Clarifying Mask Nordstrom $70 See On Nordstrom Following her battle with lupus, Beneath Your Mask founder Dana Jackson created a range of non-toxic, gentle skin care products designed to nourish the skin and repair damage. The brand's clarifying mask detoxifies and imparts free-radical fighting antioxidants.

7 BOMBA Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil Nordstrom $22 See On Nordstrom Bomba Curls products care for curls using natural, clean ingredients. Its Forbidden Oil is a multi-use item for all hair types that can be used as a nourishing pre-shampoo treatment, a glossing hair serum, and as a moisturizing body oil.

8 Dehiya Namaka Super Sea + C Antioxidant CBD Mask Nordstrom $58 See On Nordstrom Dehiya is a sustainable, plant-based skin care and beauty brand that focuses on the ritual of beauty creating its own step-by-step process from cleansing to makeup. The brand is also strongly rooted in philanthropy and donates to causes including racial justice, LGBTQ equality, and reproductive rights.

9 EBI Postpartum The Oil Nordstrom $75 See On Nordstrom EBI Postpartum is designed specifically for new moms to engage in self-care in a way that's both safe and soothing. Mothers can shop products like the brand's oil to soothe skin as well as relaxing items like bath accessories.

10 Epara Moisturizing Face Cream Nordstrom $147 See On Nordstrom Ozohu Adoh created Epara after having no luck finding the right products to treat her dry, uneven skin. Adoh launched Epara as a luxury skin care brand designed to improve skin conditions like hyperpigmentation.

11 Golde Clean Greens Purifying Face Mask Nordstrom $34 $23.80 See On Nordstrom Golde takes the healthy ingredients of pressed juices and translates them into masks. This one features ingredients like spirulina and chlorella to combat breakouts and detox the skin.

12 Homebody Rose Above It Pearlescent CBD Bath Soak Nordstrom $42 See On Nordstrom Homebody's signature product is its pearlescent bath soaps. Not only does the CBD-infused product promote relaxation, but the shimmery effects make every soak feel extra special.

13 Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator Nordstrom $18 See On Nordstrom Those looking to try a fun, innovative new product may want to check out Luv Scrub's mesh exfoliator. The large mesh fabric helps work soap into a lather while buffing away dead skin — and yes, you can use it more than once.

14 Mantl Face + Scalp Invisible Daily SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Nordstrom $27 See On Nordstrom Co-founded by Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, Mantl is designed specifically for those who are bald or balding and features a range of skin care products like SPF and cleanser.

15 Ode to Self Dusk Moisturizing + Calming Body & Hair Oil Nordstrom $45 See On Nordstrom Ode to Self's mission is to help women embrace a self-care meets skin care approach to products. The brand is specifically designed for Black women's skin, targeting dryness and hyperpigmentation while keeping sensitivity levels in mind.

16 Peak and Valley Balance My Stress Adaptogen Blend Herbal Supplement Nordstrom $39 See On Nordstrom Peak and Valley specializes in adaptogen blends — supplements designed to target specific issues — and focuses specifically on the abilities of herbs and mushrooms to help regulate internal processes to do everything from reducing stress to improving skin.

17 Rosen Earth Cleanser Nordstrom $18 See On Nordstrom Rosen differentiates itself as a range designed specifically to help those with acne-prone skin. The range looks to normalize acne and help people with their skin's needs by using clean formulas.

18 Taylor + Tess In the Buff CBD Cleansing Bar Nordstrom $20 See On Nordstrom Taylor + Tess' cleansing bar uses CBD to target skin irritation, charcoal to collect dirt and oil, and castor oil to impart moisture to the skin.