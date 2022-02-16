MENU
The Best Street Style At NYFW
Suiting, pops of neon, balaclavas, and more.
Darrell/Modehunter
By
Jamie Feldman
Feb. 16, 2022
Darrell/Modehunter
Not all the best fashion moments during fashion week happen on the runways. This season, attendees braved the cold and brought the heat in bright colors, like this neon green statement piece. Here are more of the best NYFW street style looks.
Darrell/Modehunter
The freezing temps in New York City did not deter guests from putting their most stylish foot forward, using the opportunity to show off their best coats and clashing prints.
