Of All The Cheap, Trendy Spring & Summer Fashion On Amazon, These 40 Pieces Look The Most Expensive

Sometimes it can be hard to navigate Amazon when shopping for warm weather clothes. A quick search for sundresses and tank tops can turn into an almost overwhelming blur of scrolling through crop tops, puffy sleeves, leggings, and more. It’s almost impossible to search through. That’s why it’s such a disappointment when you spend time looking, and that budget-friendly piece ends up being pretty low-quality.

Instead of dealing with the never-ending search, just look through this list for all of the trendy clothes and accessories that look and feel expensive. Also, yes, they’re still all super cheap. The cotton blend tank on this list is the perfect luxurious example of what you’ll find. It’s complete with a chic padded shoulder detail. Don’t worry — this tank will fit right in with your other basics. It’s simply the one you reach for when you want a trendy accent.

Pair that tank with the choker on this list. It looks extra expensive because it actually has 18K gold plating and a dainty, in style paperclip chain design. Finally, pull on the wide-leg trousers on this list to finish the outfit. They have a comfy loungewear-like fabric that still looks polished.

It’s a mess of trends out there. So, instead of searching on your own, grab all of your budget-friendly spring and summer pieces from this list. It will save you time, and they’ll arrive looking chic, elevated, and — yes — expensive.

1 A Mini Bag That’s Nice Enough To Wear Anywhere & With Anything JW PEI Eva Shoulder Handbag Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you’re chilling in a cotton maxi dress or wearing a dressy satin look for a night out, this mini bag is the one to reach for. That’s because the glossy faux leather looks seriously elevated, but it has a practical water-resistant purpose too. This ‘90s-vibe shoulder bag also has a vegan crocodile finish that comes in classic black, beige, brown, and lots of pastels. Available colors: 8

2 A Comfy Popover Top For A Chic & Non-Starchy Look Goodthreads Washed Cotton Popover Shirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon All you need is this popover shirt to look like you’re a chic person constantly on summer vacation. The 100% cotton fabric has that pre-washed comfy feel, so it’s not overly starchy like most collared tops. This lightweight button-front top comes in plenty of coastal stripe vibes and polished classics like crisp white and baby blue. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 9

3 A Lace Trim Tank That You Can Layer With Ease The Drop V-Neck Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon Layer this lace trim tank top under a linen blazer for a chic look. Actually, the silky fabric will make any blazer, cardigan, or jacket look dressy and trendy. It’s machine washable, and the lace and satin-like look will be totally OK. This V-neck tank also has 5% elastane, so it’s easy to pull on. Available sizes: XX-Small – 5X

Available colors: 12

4 The Worn-In Skinny Jeans That Beg To Be Paired With Flowy Tops Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Skinny jeans are always a go-to for balancing a flowy spring blouse, and these stretchy yet structured Levi’s jeans are a bona fide classic. The worn-in vintage look also makes a blouse look a little more casual and way more fashionable. If ripped jeans are too worn-in for you, there are plenty of styles with minimalist faded crease details. Available sizes: 2 – 28

Available colors: 4

5 These Chunky Sunglasses In Trendy Y2K Colors BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Piece) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With these budget-friendly sunglasses, you just have to grab a Y2K style mini purse and take a few Instagram pictures, right? I mean, just look at those chunky rectangular frames. In addition to being trendy, these also have durable plastic anti-glare lenses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Once you have your classic black or tortoise shell, you have to check out the pink style with matching pink lenses. Available styles: 33

6 This Classic T-Shirt Dress That Comes In Tons Of Styles MOLERANI Casual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is a trendy take on the classic fitted style. It has a loose and flowy skirt but still keeps the recognizable crew neck and short sleeves, making this a super comfortable, breezy option. This dress comes in over 40 colors and patterns, so feel free to try an on-trend style like army green, retro florals, animal print, and more. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 43

7 These Soft Cotton Bike Shorts To Pair With Your Oversized Crew Neck Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $11 See On Amazon Grab these basic bike shorts because there’s no better time than the spring to rock the bike shorts and oversized crew neck sweatshirt trend. They’re made of a comfy cotton blend fabric that fits the look way better than a shiny athletic material. These machine-washable shorts are also complete with a 7-inch inseam, so they perfectly stick out from under your favorite pullover. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 2

8 This Cozy Shacket That Totally Makes Plaid Work For Spring Yeokou Plaid Flannel Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep the shacket trend going into the spring and summer with this button-up shirt jacket. This long plaid button-up is a perfect swap for your cardigan or denim jacket as a go-to coverup on chilly mornings or nights. It’s complete with a relaxed drop shoulder design and pockets, making this an easy way to wear plaid in the warmer months. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 11

9 A Lace Bodysuit That Totally Brings Vamp Vibes XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of searching for the perfect lingerie-style tank, just grab this lace bodysuit. It’s actually lingerie, but the soft cotton blend fabric and simple V-neck make it easy to pair with shorts or wide-leg jeans. This soft, stretchy bodysuit comes with a strappy criss-cross back detail and double-layered fabric on top. Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

Available colors: 13

10 A 14K Gold Plated Ear Hugger That You’ll Want To Show Off PAVOI 925 Sterling Silver 14K Gold Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you love a good updo in the summer, grab these 14K gold plated ear cuffs. They’re made of sterling silver, and depending on which style you go with, a few have sparkling cubic zirconia accents for an extra dose of sparkle. Plus, these sensitive ear-friendly, hypoallergenic, and lead-free huggers simply clip on — no ear piercings needed. Available styles: 30

11 This Puff Sleeve Blouse That Has A Delicate Ruffled Neckline Romwe Ruffle Puff Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon The puff sleeves and ruffled collar on this sweet short sleeve blouse make this a modern choice, while the fun floral prints make it the perfect choice for spring and summer. A keyhole back is the cherry on top of this breezy top, which works equally well with jeans, shorts, and high-waisted skirts. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 28

12 This Wrap Dress That Begs For A Pair Of Wedges & A Floppy Hat Pinup Fashion Faux Wrap V-Neck Short Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon You could honestly pack only this wrap dress for your next vacation, and your outfits would be set. The polyester-spandex blend fabric and flutter sleeves makes this dress feel casual enough to wear with a floppy hat, despite its wedding-ready silhouette and floral print. It’s complete with a removable belt, so you can really style this however you see fit. Available sizes: 14 Plus – 28 Plus

Available styles: 11

13 A Sheer Floral Cardigan That Doubles As A Swimsuit Coverup Chicgal Puff Sleeve Light Cardigan Amazon $19 See On Amazon This fun sheer cardigan is machine-washable in case you wear it as a swimsuit coverup and it gets wet or full of sunscreen while you’re lounging by the pool. The lightweight polyester blend fabric is perfect if you want to layer something over a tank but you don’t want to be too warm. With flowy sleeves and plenty of pretty floral patterns to choose from, this cardigan looks seriously expensive. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available colors: 38

14 This Pleated Midi Skirt That Comes In Always Fashionable Patterns EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt has a classic polka dot print that’s honestly always on-trend. Speaking of timeless patterns, this dress also comes in leopard print, and plenty of florals, so you can get a lot of looks with this comfy silhouette. This chic skirt is also complete with pockets and a pull-on elastic waist with ruffle detail — yay for zero annoying zippers. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 14

15 A Versatile Mesh Top You Can Layer Over Your Favorite Bralette GRACE KARIN Long Sleeve Mesh Sheer Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of spending money on a mesh top with a tank built-in, this long-sleeve mesh shirt is super versatile. You can layer tanks, tees, bralettes, or whatever you feel like that day under the stretchy sheer fabric. You’re also not limited to only classic black mesh because this top also comes in a dozen colors including light pink, sky blue, and pastel purple. Available sizes: Small — 3X Large

Available colors: 12

16 This Chic Minimalist Maxi Dress That Has Pockets AUSELILY Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon The best part of wearing this sleeveless maxi dress is deciding what accessories to wear. That’s because the minimalist floor-length design looks chic no matter what necklace or bag you want to pair with it. Even though it looks polished, it’s still super comfy with 5% spandex in the rayon fabric, a round neckline, and two handy pockets. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X-Large Plus

Available colors: 43

17 A Pair Of Jeggings For A Warm-Weather Leggings Look No Nonsense Women's Stretch Denim Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon Swap out your long leggings and fuzzy boots for a warm-weather look of these equally comfy jeggings with sneakers or sandals. They have an elastic waist like your favorite leggings, but they also have jean-like stitching and real back pockets. These cotton-blend jeggings are also a little easier to take care of than your leggings because they’re machine-washable. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 3

18 A Classic Cropped Layering Tank With A Rib Knit Fabric MISSACTIVER Racer Tank Amazon $15 See On Amazon The rib-knit texture of this cotton-blend tank is really what elevates this basic crop top. It has a racerback, a crew neck, and it comes in solid colors, so it will layer under almost everything, but it will make you look effortlessly cool even if you wear it on its own. The stretchy fabric makes it ideal for lazy days spent in your favorite sweatpants and sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small – Large

Available colors: 26

19 This 18K Gold Plated Choker That’s Perfect For Any Neckline Aobei 18k Gold Paperclip Chain Choker Amazon $10 See On Amazon No matter what neckline you’re wearing, this 18K gold plated choker goes with all of them. It comes in so many trendy chain options, including a paperclip chain, multiple beaded styles, and more, so you can play around with your accessories without breaking the bank. Each 16-inch chain has an adjustable extender, so it sits perfectly above your crew neck tee or layers with a longer necklace. Available styles: 13

20 A Tee With A Lettuce Trim That Gives Serious Retro Vibes Milumia Multi Striped Ribbed Short Sleeve Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This cropped short sleeve top looks like a seriously cool find from a vintage store with a ‘90s-approved stripe design and ruffled lettuce trimming, but it’s actually a bargain Amazon find. With a touch of spandex in the fabric, this shirt has a comfortable amount of stretch, which will make you feel as cool and good as you look. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 17

21 A Cheetah Print Skirt With An Expensive-Looking Satin Finish Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This high-waisted midi skirt has a satin finish that looks seriously expensive whether you pair it with a graphic tee or a matching satin blouse. It has a pencil-skirt cut, but the fabric still gives it a casual and flowy look that works as well for the office as it does for happy hour. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 2

22 A Ruffled & Puff Sleeve Romper That Looks Like A Mini Skirt Relipop Ruffle Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon The adorable ruffled shorts on this tie-waist romper makes it look like a mini dress, but it’s way more comfortable. Available in super fun pastel colors and prints, it’s basically asking you to go to brunch anytime you put it on. This puff-sleeve romper is also made of a breathable polyester and cotton fabric that helps the ruffle and sleeve accents keep their shape. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 17

23 These 100% Cotton Lounge Pants That Are A Go-To For Hot Days ECUPPER Elastic Waist Cotton Trouser Amazon $26 See On Amazon If it’s hot out there and you’re tired of shorts every day, add these 100% cotton trousers to your rotation. They’re breathable, lightweight, and the trendy loose design keeps your legs cool. These pants are also lounge-friendly with their pull-on waistband. They also have pockets and come in plenty of light and neutral colors to match with your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: 0 – 22

Available colors: 15

24 A Pleated Skirt For Dressy Brunch Vibes Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt is completely lined, so it’s extra comfortable. That also means it’s not sheer in case you want to tuck a tank into it. It has a pull-on elastic waistband for comfort and flares out just enough at the bottom for a touch of vintage style. This dressier brunch look also comes in a ton of shiny fabric, tie-belt, and mini-skirt options. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 49

25 A Matching Workout Set With Options For All Types Of Weather Hotexy Workout Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether your weather is chilly or humid, this aesthetic matching workout set has a style for you. Grab it as leggings and a sports bra, leggings and a long sleeve crop top, or even bike shorts and a bra top. Whichever style you pick in this seamless and breathable set, the stretchy fabric is squat-proof, moisture-wicking, and comfy, making it great for the gym. Available sizing: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

26 A Maxi Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite Tee Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If short dresses aren’t what you’re searching for, this crewneck T-shirt dress gives you the comfy look but with a maxi dress length. It’s made of a soft jersey fabric and comes in casual neutral colors like olive, black, and gray. This elevated basic has a soft drape throughout the skirt, which makes it easy to walk in and a summertime must-have. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 7

27 These Retro Sunglasses With Flexible Anti-Snap Frames SUNGAIT Round Tortoise Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Go ahead and throw these retro sunglasses on your car seat or even on your kitchen countertop without worrying because they have a durable, flexible frame. You can even bend them, and they won’t snap. The lenses come in a few colorful options, like bright pink, and they’re coated to block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. These useful features and these sunnie’s adorable look is why they have a 4.7-star rating and nearly 40,000 reviews on Amazon. Available styles: 21

28 This Pair Of Jean Leggings That Are Easy To Cuff With Sandals No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon These jean leggings are way easier to roll up and crop than straight leg or wide leg jeans (plus, they’re comfier). That means these stretchy cotton-blend leggings are perfect to cuff and wear with your sandals. These pull-on and machine-washable jeggings come in a few unique spring colors, including green, gray, and white. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 7

29 A Comfy T-Shirt Dress With A Unique Hemline & Ruching BTFBM T-Shirt Beach Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This unique T-shirt dress has a wrap-style skirt that doesn’t require any actual wrapping, tying, or securing on your part. It also creates an adorable ruched detail. When it’s hot outside, the comfy cotton and polyester blend fabric will keep you cool and comfortable whether you’re going to the beach or the grocery store. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 33

30 A Pack Of Wireless Bras That Feel Comfy & Expensive Geyoga V Neck Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you prefer wearing bras, there’s just something about a perfectly comfy and seamless bra that feels luxe and expensive. This pack of wireless bras feels so chic, you’ll want to wear them as a lounge top with your trendy wide-leg knit pants, but of course they’re also great for everyday wear under tees and tanks. They’re made of breathable fabric, and each pack comes with four different colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

31 A Bodycon Tank Dress With A Beachy Wrap Detail LIYOHON Ruched Wrap Bodycon Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon The cotton blend fabric of this bodycon tank dress is thick, which is perfect for pool days because your favorite swimsuit won’t show through. The sleeveless design has a beachy wrap detail that’s adjustable and ties at the front or the back. It’s also breathable, and the round neckline looks nice with your go-to jacket in the evenings. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 24

32 This Mock Neck Tank That You Can Tuck Into All Of Your Breezy Skirts Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Sleeveless Mock-Neck Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wear this simple mock neck with all of your flowy skirts or skinny jeans, add on trendy layered necklaces, and you have a chic night out on the town look. Or you can relax and elevate your post-pool lounge look by pairing it with terry cloth shorts. Whatever you layer it with, this soft jersey tank top has a unique cut that looks more polished than a casual spaghetti strap option. The drapey fabric is also machine-washable, which makes this an easy option. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 9

33 A Puff Sleeve Top That Comes In Every Color Imaginable SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you can’t find a top to wear with those trendy patterned trousers you bought, grab this puff sleeve blouse. It comes in over 40 solid colors, including neutrals, pastels, rich blues, bright greens, and more. So, you’ll definitely find a color in this keyhole-back blouse to match those pants. This top is also complete with elastic cuffs, a round neckline, and some comfy spandex in the fabric to make it easy to wear all day. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

34 This Ruffled Mini Dress With Fun Seasonal Prints Relipop Short Sleeve Print Wrap Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Grab this V-neck mini dress in a casual floral print, and you honestly won’t need any other dresses for spring and summer. This breathable dress has a wrap-front tie closure, short sleeves, and a mini dress length that’s perfect for super hot days. But what really makes this dress look expensive is the intricate ruffle hem, which adds tons of visual intrigue to this already adorable piece. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 21

35 A Pair Of Faux-Leather Flats With An Expensive-Feeling Lining Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $33 See On Amazon These ballet flats feel expensive while you walk, thanks to their cozy faux-suede microfiber lining. They’ll also look like a piece you splurged on with all of the faux-leather colors and finishes you can choose from. Plus, if you grab these flats in a neutral color like black or a subtle snakeskin print, you can pair them with anything. Available sizes: 5 – 15

Available colors: 34

36 This Classic Tank With Trendy Padded Shoulders Meladyan Cotton Padded Shoulder Tank Amazon $21 See On Amazon You don’t need to get rid of your other basic tanks when you add this cotton-blend top to your closet. That’s because it has trendy padded shoulder accents that make it totally unique compared to your other staples. Plus, the sleeves are loose, so this padded detail won’t make this top too tight on your arms. Available sizes: Small – Large

Available colors: 12

37 A Boxy Cropped Corduroy Jacket That Looks So Polished Eteviolet Cropped Corduroy Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your longer fall jackets can look a little mismatched paired with your springtime shorts, but this cropped jacket is perfect. It’s made of a lightweight corduroy with oversized button details on the front and on both pockets, which is a trendy touch for sure. Cropped shackets normally have frayed hems, but this soft jacket has a finished hem that looks extra polished. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

38 These Wide-Leg Trousers With A Comfy Pull-On Design Hanna Nikole Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants look like trendy trousers but also double as a comfy loungewear option. The viscose fabric with 5% spandex is extra-comfy but still looks polished, especially if you grab them in black. Plus, the wide waistband is perfect for crop tops, or you can fold it over for that Y2K yoga pants vibe. Available sizes: 16 Plus – 24 Plus

Available colors: 11

39 A Ruffled Swing Dress That Lets You Keep The Puff Sleeve Trend Going Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you don’t want to give up long puff sleeves when it gets warm, this chic tunic dress is the answer. Even though it’s long-sleeved, it’s made of a lightweight and breathable fabric. It’s also complete with tiered ruffles, and it’s machine-washable, all fab features that helped this dress get over 26,000 five-star reviews. If you’re not super attached to puffy sleeves, this dress also comes in sleeveless and short-sleeve styles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40