If you’re in the market for stylish yet comfy footwear, look no further than Amazon. The site has tons of different options — whether you’re searching for comfy slippers to wear around the house, wedges to throw on while traveling, and more, they've got you covered. The best part? Amazon includes customer reviews on each product page, making shopping much easier. This means that if a shoe isn’t comfortable or made from quality materials, shoppers will let you know in their feedback. And of all the comfy, cute, shoes on Amazon, these have the best reviews — so keep scrolling.

These Totally Unite Sneakers That Feature A Chain Detail

It’s about time you add some excitement to your sneaker collection. These lightweight kicks, which nearly 5,000 Amazon customers have given a five-star rating, have a slip-on design and an air-cushioned sole that offers comfort and support. Its fashionable chain detail adds instant style, but is also removable when needed — just detach it from the elastic loop, and you’re good to go.

One reviewer raved: “I love these shoes! Normally when I buy a soft upper mesh shoe I struggle to put on the shoe if I am wearing socks. These stretch enough so they just slip over the sock. Nice arch support and air cushion in the heel and the chain embellishment is just bling enough to dress up a day to day look.”

  • Available colors:
  • Available sizes:

These Pointed Ballet Shoes That Are So Breathable

Wear these versatile flats with tailored black dress pants while in the office or with cute jeans and a top for a relaxed weekend look. Its stretchy mesh upper molds to your feet, and its spongy insole provides cloud-like cushioning as you walk. Available in so many different colors, every closet needs a pair.

One reviewer raved: “These shoes are incredible and are so breathable. They are super comfortable and supportive and fit my foot like a glove. I am rarely able to purchase flats because they are usually painful, these are not and I've worn them all day. Best purchase ever!”

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

These Cotton Canvas Shoes That Are A Cult-Fave

Every closet needs a pair of white sneakers. Blowfish, known for its affordable designs that don’t sacrifice quality, has knocked it out of the ballpark with its best-selling version of a canvas shoe. Boasting over 22,000 five-star ratings, these cotton sneakers showcase design-forward distressed detailing and a flexible fabric sole for a more comfortable wear.

One reviewer raved: “It’s hard to go wrong with a Blowfish slip-on shoe. They are very comfortable and versatile. I wear them with work clothes, shorts, and dresses. I have another pair that are several years old and are still holding up like new.”

  • Available colors: 86
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

This Pair Of Platform Wedge Sandals That Are So Easy To Style

Nearly 4,000 Amazon customers have given these popular platform wedges a five-star rating, and we know why. Made with a braided jute platform, cushioned footbed, and an adjustable ankle strap, people love these dressy shoes because they are “extremely comfortable” and can be worn with “anything.”

One reviewer raved: “I borrowed a pair of these from a friend while on a vacation, and immediately placed an order for my own pair. I ordered my typical size and they fit as expected, and are very comfortable to wear out on a date night or into the office for the day. I have done a decent amount of walking in them and have not had any foot pain, and they're holding up well.”

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: 4 — 11

These Soft Loafers That Are A Shopper Fave

Say no to boring flats by picking up these comfortable loafers made with a soft upper, padded insole, and a nubby rubber outsole that’s durable and flexible for comfort. With over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these moccasin-style shoes are a tried-and-true shopper fave.

One reviewer raved: “This is a great shoe! Super comfy, no “breaking in” needed — it felt great the moment I put them on and I got numerous compliments throughout the day while wearing them. Looking at other color options so I can get another pair!”

  • Available colors: 44
  • Available sizes: 5 — 12

These Chic Budget-Friendly Flats

If you’re on the hunt for affordable everyday shoes, consider picking up these budget-friendly ballet flats that are beloved by many. They’re made with a soft insole and feature a delicately curved design, which means you’ll not only look cute while wearing them, but you’ll be comfortable, too.

One reviewer raved: “SO comfortable and SO pretty. I occasionally have to order wide because sometimes my feet swell but took a chance on regular width & it will not be an issue as the material is pliable enough for a great fit. The sole isn't slippery.”

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

These Lug Sole Booties With A Low Heel

Need a new pair of everyday boots? These lug-sole Chelsea booties are a clear winner. They’re made with a thick 2-inch heel and feature an elastic ankle gore and heel tab that makes it easier to pull them on and off. Available in easy-to-wear colors like chestnut, black, and white, these faux leather booties go with so many outfits.

One reviewer raved: “I bought these for a girls trip to South Carolina and I wore them all week long!! So stylish and comfy!! I wear a 9 1/2 but ordered a 10 and they fit perfectly! I'm a 90s kid and these are just like a pair I wore in high school...so excited these are back in style!”

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

These Adorable Slippers That Feel Like You’re Walking On A Cloud

If you’re in the market for quick-drying slippers that you can wear either inside or outside the house, look no further. Featuring a concave sole design that hugs the curve of your foot, these adorable waterproof slip-ons are sold in many trendy colors, including avocado green, light khaki, and navy. With over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, these comfy yet cute slippers are a must-have.

One reviewer raved:Incredibly comfortable. I have chronic foot pain and high arches. I wear these shoes everywhere around the house as slippers or out and about too. Love them. My sister put them on and immediately ordered a pair!”

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: 2-2.25 Women/4.5-5 Men — 11.5-12 Women/10.5-11 Men

These Lightweight Sneakers That Are Stretchy & Comfy

These lightweight sneakers prove that high-quality sneakers don’t have to break the bank. Constructed from breathable mesh and a flexible rubber outsole, these inexpensive kicks are great to wear while running, bike riding, working, or just running errands. Either way, you’ll appreciate the non-slip bottoms for a sturdy grip.

One reviewer raved: “I honestly have never worn tennis shoes out and about other than to play sports or work out, but these are so nice that I wear them all the time. For the price, they're amazing. I have really high arches and the support in these shoes is way better than the more expensive shoes I've had. I like the style and that I can just pull them on without undoing the laces. Definitely recommend.”

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: 6 — 10

These Stretchy Ballet Flats With A Cushioned Insole

If you love a good ballet flat, then these super cute shoes are for you. Constructed with a stretchy mesh upper and a cushy memory foam insole, these flats feature a slightly pointed toe that easily pairs well with jeans, skirts, dresses, and more.

One reviewer raved: “These shoes are incredible and are so breathable. They are super comfortable and supportive and fit my foot like a glove. I am rarely able to purchase flats because they are usually painful, these are not and I've worn them all day. Best purchase ever!”

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

These Slip-On, Easy-To-Clean Sneakers That Have A Memory Foam Insole

Make uncomfortable, bulky sneakers a thing of the past with these slip-on tennis shoes. These well-designed sneakers are crafted with an airy mesh knit, a slip-resistant sole, and a memory foam insole that offers a pillow-like feel and helps absorb impact. With nearly 9,000 five-star Amazon ratings, these popular sneakers give more expensive pairs a run for their money.

One reviewer raved: “I have 6 pairs of these. Love that they are lightweight, yet supportive. I am on my feet all day and these are great. Also, easy to throw in the washing machine and clean.”

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

These Faux Fur Sandals With Arch Support

Who doesn’t love soft and fuzzy slippers? These must-have slip-ons are constructed with a double strap, a furry sole with just the right amount of arch support thanks to its cork insole, and a durable outsole that makes these ideal to wear around the house or while out and about. Available at only a fraction of the price of more expensive designer versions, these cozy slides strike the perfect balance between style and comfort.

One reviewer raved: “OMG! These sandals are so comfortable and fits perfectly! I’ve been looking for her for a long time! Bought all kinds of sandals from famous brands, but these one takes the cake! Thank you!”

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Highly-Adjustable Waterproof Sandals

Made in a similar style to less affordable designer versions, these water-friendly sandals have a yoga mat insole and three adjustable straps that can be tightened or loosened to customize fit. Many shoppers have mentioned that these shoes are great to wear at the beach, on vacations, and during long walks. They conveniently dry quickly and feature a skid-resistant rubber outsole to keep you steady.

One reviewer raved: “These are the comfiest sandals I own. They’re also super durable between hiking, fishing and just going to the beach. I love all the straps so you can adjust to whatever feels best.”

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Dreamy Flats With A Supportive, Design-Forward Ankle Strap

Nearly 7,000 Amazon customers have given these ballet-inspired flats a five-star rating — and for good reason. They’re made with a flexible rubber outsole, latex cushioned footbed, and a crisscross elastic ankle detail that is both cute and supportive.

One reviewer raved: “I am so very pleased with this purchase! I have received many compliments on these shoes. They fit great and feel nice. I am not disappointed! Will be buying another pair in a different color!”

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: 5 — 12

These Strappy Sandals With Nifty Back Zippers

Wear these strappy sandals with wide-leg dress pants, faded jeans, or a flowy maxi dress — they can be styled so many different ways. These have useful back zippers to help you get them on or off quickly, and a lightweight yet supportive sole that won’t weigh your foot down. Yes, this pair’s a winner.

One reviewer raved: “I ordered these for a cruise. I wore them ALL day and logged over 11,000 steps in these sandals. They exceeded my expectations. I also ordered in red and blue. Not to mention how cute they are.”

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

These Adidas Slides That Are So Comfortable & Stylish

These Adidas slides are an absolute classic — both comfy and casual, these iconic slides will have you lounging around the house, taking out the trash, or walking your dog around the block in style and comfort. These slip-ons are made with a foam footbed for cushioning every step and they feature a trendy striped design. If your wardrobe is lacking unfussy, easy-to-wear shoes, these are the ones to buy.

One reviewer raved: “So comfy and has adequate arch support and doesn't slide around too much when walking. My other sliders seem to move around under my foot so much that I have to constantly stop to reposition them under my feet again. But not these; they stay where they're supposed to. Also, there's no fabric liner so I can take them down to the lake without worrying about them getting wet in the wrong places. These were just what I was looking for.”

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: 4 — 13

These Budget-Friendly High-Top Sneakers

When it comes to choosing a pair of casual kicks that can be worn all season round, you can’t go wrong with high-top sneakers. These well-loved high-tops are made from washable canvas and have a durable, anti-slip rubber sole that offers just the right amount of support and flexibility.

One reviewer raved: “I love these! I've had them for over a year now, wear them to the gym a few times a week and they're still going strong and super comfortable. I have real Chucks, Vans, other knock-off high tops, and these are by far my favorite.”

  • Available colors: 24
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

These Classic Low-Top Sneakers That Come With An Affordable Price Tag

If you’re more of a low-top kind of person, then you’ll love these classic canvas sneakers. They have over 24,000 five-star ratings and are washable, flexible, and comfortable with a classic look and anti-slip rubber sole.

One reviewer raved: “I love these shoes so much that I got them in blue, black, pink, green and a floral print. I wear a size five and they fit perfectly. A fun shoe to wear with jeans, shorts, and dresses. The quality is very nice and the price can't be beat.”

  • Available colors: 24
  • Available sizes: 5 – 11

These Waterproof Chelsea Boots That Will Keep Your Feet Warm & Dry

Elevate any outfit by throwing on these tried-and-true Chelsea boots. These popular shoes feature a half-inch platform, a spacious toe area, and elastic side goring, which makes it easier to pull them on and off. They’re also waterproof, so you’ll still look stylish and put together even on the rainiest days.

One reviewer raved: “The first time I wore them, I actually had them on for several hours. They were very comfortable and my feet stayed nice and warm and dry. Great purchase and they looked really cute with a skirt and tights.”

  • Available colors: 13
  • Available sizes: 4 — 12

These Cult-Fave Cork Sandals With Adjustable Straps

With nearly 50,000 five-star ratings, these stylish sandals are so much cheaper than similar designer versions. These have a flexible cork footbed, durable outsole, and adjustable straps. Its suede insole molds to your feet over time, allowing for a more comfortable, customized wear. Available in a range of colors, including pink, taupe, and stone, these can be worn while on summer vacations or paired with thick socks during chilly fall months.

One reviewer raved: “Took these shoes to the other side of the world and wore them almost daily for a month and then the rest of spring and summer. They still look pretty new and have held up quite well. They are also very comfortable and have a lot of support for a sandal.”

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

These Adorable Ballet Flats With A Classic Silhouette

A whopping 40,000-plus Amazon customers have given these versatile flats a perfect five stars. Easy to wear with jeans, dresses, and more, this stylish shoe features a faux leather upper, an elasticized foot hole, and a cushy heel. They’re just a closet staple, and at this price, it’s a no-brainer to grab a couple pairs.

One reviewer raved: “I am incredibly picky about ballet flats so was skeptical about this option, but I just received them and I'm already buying in two more colors. They are flexible, comfortable, and don't cause heel blisters with every step like others I've tried.”

  • Available colors: 32
  • Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

These Lace-Up Loafers With Over 100,000 Perfect Ratings

These lace-up loafers, which come in fun colors like coral pearl, have over 100,000 (yes, we really did mean to put that many zeros) perfect five-star ratings. These lightweight loafers are made with a durable sole, elastic laces, and a removable memory foam insole that adds extra cushioning.

One reviewer raved: “Based on others reviews I purchased these shoes hoping to experience what others have. LORD these are like walking on heaven. From the moment you put these bad boys on your feet are happy. These are SO comfortable. Highly recommend, especially for the price. I ordered a size 9, I'm typically a 9.5 in women's sneakers and they fit perfectly. They aren't tight on the foot anywhere, just great shoes overall!!”

  • Available colors: 53
  • Available sizes: 2 — 12

These Trendy Platforms That Instantly Elevate Any Outfit

From its strappy design to its lug sole heel, these trendy platforms are an ode to some of our favorite iconic footwear from the early aughts. The best part? They’re also comfortable. Featuring an adjustable ankle strap and a 1.5-inch heel height, these eye-catching sandals can (literally) elevate any outfit.

One reviewer raved: “I have very sensitive feet and blister easily, but love wearing heels. These sandals are incredibly comfortable. I have not gotten a single blister. I wear them all day at work and even walking around a new city for about 5 miles and they did not cause me any issues. I love them so much I bought them in another color. My new favorite shoes. Also super flattering and cute. I’m obsessed. GREAT shoes!!!”

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

This Pair Of Closed-Toe Cage-Design Sandals

Sometimes you want your sandals to add a bit of “oomph” to an outfit — these do just that. Crafted with durable, non-slip soles and a ventilated Roman cage design, these highly-rated shoes are more exciting than ho-hum flip-flops but don’t sacrifice comfort for style. Made in easy-to-wear colors like black, coffee, and navy, you can easily wear these sandals from brunch to the beach.

One reviewer raved: “These were so comfortable and look really good. They help pull your stay-at-home work outfit together. These sandals are great and cover your toes if you haven’t been able to get a pedi recently.”

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Stylish Ankle Boots With A Very Walkable Heel

For under $50, you can have a pair of super-stylish chunky ankle boots that can be styled so many ways. Constructed with a rugged rubber sole, a classic design-forward shape, and contour stitching, this pair can be worn from work to the weekend. A convenient elastic side panel means these shoes are a cinch to take on and off.

One reviewer raved: “These boots are exactly what I was hoping for and more. As a teacher, I’m on my feet almost all day and these were comfortable from day one. I have gotten so many compliments on the color and style. Very happy with this purchase!”

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

These Comfy Sneakers With A Chunky Heel

Both lightweight and high-quality, you’ll get so much use out of these buzzy platform sneakers. Made with a cushioned sole, these shoes are casual enough to be worn with loungewear, while its eye-catching thick heel detail also makes this an excellent choice to pair with cropped pants or plaid miniskirts for a cute Y2K look.

One reviewer raved: “I’m ready to buy another pair. I got the light blue and every time I wear them I get compliments. I can’t help but wear them to work- I work up to 11 hour shifts mostly in my feet and they’re the most comfortable shoes in my closet. Need a black pair!”

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Cushioned Kicks With An Eye-Catching Heel

These are a pair of sneakers you can really get good mileage out of, whether worn to the gym or thrown on to run errands around town. These cushioned slip-on shoes are made keeping both comfort and style in mind. We especially love its translucent heel design and trendy color offerings.

One reviewer raved: “These are amazingly comfortable. They’re so cute too! I wore them all day on the first wear. I have a high instep and tend to get sore from shoes covering that area. Not these. The flexible fabric is PERFECT.”

  • Available colors: 30
  • Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Espadrilles That Have Thousands Of Five-Star Ratings

Stock up on these relatively inexpensive espadrilles now, and you’ll be all set for warm-weather days. These sandals feature a 1.5-inch platform height, which is very comfortable and walkable, and they have over 15,000 five-star ratings, so you know they’re worth adding to your cart.

One reviewer raved: “I bought my first pair in black and loved them so much I bought them in the cheetah print and off-white. My friend saw them and fell in love too so she now owns a pair as well. They literally can be worn with anything. Dresses, skirts, jeans, sarongs, you name it, they dress well with ANYTHING! I've worn them two summers in a row so here's to hoping they stay timeless because I love them so much!”

  • Available colors: 42
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

These Sandals With Stretchy, Elastic Straps

These strappy sandals with a criss-cross design are destined to be a closet staple. They’re made with a wear-resistant outsole, a slight platform, and a flexible elastic closure that makes putting them on a breeze. Shoppers shared that these top-rated summer shoes have great stretch and offer the perfect amount of support, making them an excellent pair to bring with you on weekend excursions and beach trips.

One reviewer raved: “Oh my gosh these are so comfortable. I wear 7 1/2 and they fit like a dream. I ran around in them at work all day up and down stairs and over concrete floors. Not a single ache or pain. My feet felt so good at the end of the day I just kept them on for my evening walk! These are fantastic!”

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

This Pair Of Knit Walking Shoes That Feel Good Enough To Wear All Day

If you love style-forward sneakers that have a bit of flair, then you’ll love this pair of lightweight sneakers. Made with a stretchy breathable upper and an air-cushioned sole, these ankle-length slip-on shoes work perfectly with leggings, jeans, and tennis skirts.

One reviewer raved: “This is my third pair. They are super comfortable, and you can put them on and wear them for an entire 12-hour shift. I would highly recommend them. They look great too! Lots of my fellow nurses/CNAs have purchased them after I raved about them. Fit is perfect!

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

