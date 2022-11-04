Of The Most Popular Clothing On Amazon, These Are The Best Bargains

When it comes to clothes shopping, a good deal or basement bargain feels like hitting the jackpot. I’m sure I can’t be the only one out there who will do everything in my power to avoid paying full price for clothes if I don’t have to. Taking the time to shop sales or go thrifting can be long, hard, and frustrating, though. I get that, too. Amazon is changing all of that with these can’t-miss deals on clothing items that are some of the most popular pieces on the site.

Whether you’ve been needing to replace some worn-out items or are wanting to treat yourself to something new, there are lots of options on this list to meet all the wants and needs. There are also items here that will work year-round — so they’re deals that keep giving. Scroll on and find something(s) to make you and your closet smile.

1 These Chic, Faux Leather Belts With A Designer Look SANSTHS Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pair of stylish faux leather belts has a very high-end, designer feel — and you get two for less than $20. The faux leather is a high-quality material that will last through years of use. Two chic overlapping circles create the buckle. As one 5-star reviewer noted, “They look so good with a cute front tuck and pull an outfit together. I totally recommend.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 24-28 inches — 51-54 inches

2 A Crewneck Sweatshirt That Is An Everyday Essential Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon The endless comfort of this crewneck sweatshirt makes it a solid everyday go-to. It’s made from a 50/50 cotton and polyester blend that makes this top incredibly soft without shrinking in the wash. The classic look of this everyday crewneck lets it pair well with jeans and leggings. You can also easily use this piece for layering when the months get colder. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

3 These High-Waisted Leggings You’ll Want To Wear All The Time SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are in the running to be one of the most reached-for garments in your closet. You even get seamless pockets here, which sets them above the rest. One feature people constantly rave about is how buttery soft they are to the touch. “They’re so soft and comfortable; it’s like wearing an extra layer of skin that you don’t even notice,” one satisfied 5-star reviewer commented. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: One size

4 This Stylish Button-Down Shacket That Screams Cool-Weather Fab Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Amazon $29 See On Amazon You are going to be looking your most fall-chic in this plaid button-down shacket. It has a slightly oversize fit, giving you the option to layer it or wear it solo. Roll up the cuffs for a casual vibe. The button-down front gives it a classic look and feel. Pair it with jeans, leggings, skirts and more to create a wide range of cool-weather-fabulous outfits of the day. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

5 This Free-Flowing Tunic Dress That’s As Comfy As It Is Fashionable Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Look cute and get flouncy wearing this tunic dress. Even with its long lantern sleeves, you won’t got overheated wearing during the warmer times of year. There are three tiered panels that create the tunic bodice, with a pleated effect that adds movement. The hemline hits right above your knee, making it office appropriate, yet still cheeky enough for a night out. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

6 These Opaque Fashion Tights That Are Extra Durable No Nonsense Super-Opaque Tights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Look professional but stay trendy in these opaque high-waisted tights. These tights are made from a blend of nylon and spandex, which makes them far more durable than most. And, as advertised, they truly are completely opaque with zero see-through qualities. “They are so sturdy, not a single run after a pretty active day. They are snug in a supportive way and don't roll down,” one customer glowed in their 5-star review. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

7 A Classic V-Neck Sweater That Is Super Versatile Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This essential long sleeve sweater looks great with just about anything you pair it with. Styling it with jeans gives you the perfect base to take your outfit in any direction, depending on how you finish the look with your shoe and accessory choices. It has a simple V-neck collar with small ribbing around the cuffs, hem, and collar. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X-Large

8 These Quailty Pull-On Skinny Jeans From Levi Strauss Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $22 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are so comfy you may never switch back to regular denim again. While they are made to mimic the appearance of traditional jeans, these pants are stretchy and super soft. The elastic waistband keeps them securely snug around your waist so you don’t have to worry about them slipping down when you sit or bend over. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

9 This Sleek Blazer That Seamlessly Blends Casual & Professional Cicy Bell Casual Blazers Amazon $50 See On Amazon There is a hint of chic elegance you get with this casual blazer. It is designed to have a slim-fit style for that classic blazer look. Use the single button at the front to close it for a more formal feel if that’s your vibe of the day. As a bonus, there are also two functional flap pockets. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

10 A Set Of Cozy & Warm Thermal Undies Thermajane Long Johns Thermal Underwear Amazon $27 See On Amazon This thermal underwear set will keep you toasty in style all winter long. These are lined with fleece to be ultra cozy — while being thin enough to still easily wear under clothes without feeling bulky or like you can’t move. “These long johns are so soft and cozy. I'm so glad I found these....so glad I bought almost every color ... I'm in love with these. Try them and you will see what I mean,” raved one satisfied customer. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 2X-Small — 3X-Large

11 These Stud Earrings That Come In A Set Of 5 Different Sizes Wssxc Stud Earrings (5-Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These stud earrings are the perfect simple statement piece to finish off any outfit. They are made from stainless steel and cubic zirconia for a high-quality look and long-term durability at a winning price. In this set, you get five different sizes of sparkly studs — so go ahead and layer them if you have more than one ear piercing. Available colors: 3

Available styles: 2

12 This Cropped Mock Turtleneck That Will Turn Heads MSBASIC Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll be cool-weather fashionable rocking this cropped mock turtleneck. It’s made from 100% modal, so not only is it incredibly lightweight and airy, it’s also extremely stretchy — but won’t lose its elasticity as you wear it. As a happy customer noted in their review, “It’s stretchy and the perfect length for something high waisted.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

13 These Go-Everywhere Fashion Joggers With Tapered Legs Leggings Depot Jogger Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stay stylish without sacrificing your comfort level with these fashion joggers. The drawstring waistband gives you control in how tight or loose they fit. The fitted cuffs around the ankles create the tapered look of the pant legs for a simply chic fit. Wear them to your favorite exercise class, or style them trendier for a day of traveling. Available colors: 100+

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 This Cropped Puffy Vest That Is Fashionable & Functional KEOMUD Cropped Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cropped puffy vest is a modern twist on a winter fashion accessory. You get a nostalgic piece of clothing from your childhood, but with a twist to fit the current style trends. It has a zip-front closure and stand-up collar. Whenever it needs a quick cleaning, wipe it off with a damp cloth and it will look good as new. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

15 This Front-Wrap Dress That Is Chic & Velvety Soft BerryGo Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $48 See On Amazon Look and feel like an old-school movie star in this front-wrap maxi dress. It has an asymmetrical high-low hemline that adds a fun pop of flair and movement. As one happy customer noted, it is “soft and stretchy but well made. Loved being able to adjust with a true wrap.” The detachable tie belt and true wrap design ensure you get the best fit every time you put it on. Available colors: 59

Available sizes: 0/2 — 22 Plus

16 This Pair Of Lightweight, Everyday Cotton Bikini Briefs Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Amazon $11 See On Amazon These bikini briefs are so buttery soft against your skin, you may forget you’re even wearing them at times. Cotton is blended with a touch of spandex that gives them lots of breathability and lets them move with your body. They have a no-pinch waistband as an added bonus. And as if things couldn’t get better, there are no annoying tags to deal with, either. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: 2X-Small — 6X-Large

17 A Stylish Button-Down Blouse In Fun Prints BIG DART Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can wear this button-down blouse to the office and out on the town, too. It’s made from 100% viscose, which has a soft silkiness to the way it feels. It’s breathable, too, which helps you stay cool as you go about your day. Plus, there are lots of vibrant prints to choose from. “[Every] time I wear it I get compliments for how good it looks” raved an ecstatic reviewer. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

18 These Comfy Jeggings That Look Like Work Pants Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $23 See On Amazon These pull-on knit jeggings are so stylish you may never wear actual trousers again. While there are no buttons or zippers to deal with, they are designed with features like belt loops and pockets (front are faux) that really give the full effect of traditional pants. They are straight-legged and stop right above your ankles for a semi-cropped style. And they manage to be buttery soft, too. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 6X-Large Long

19 A Cozy Long-Sleeve Fleece Jacket With A Zipper Closure Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Fleece Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon You may end up wearing this fuzzy fleece jacket everywhere you go thanks to its endless versatility. The polar fleece feature makes it the perfect layering garment for when those cold months start to roll in. You can zip it closed to bundle up, or wear it open to show off your under layer. And, after lots of winter wear, toss it in the washing machine to get it nice and fresh. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

20 This Cute Mini Wrap Dress With A Tiered Ruffle Skirt Cosonsen Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon The ruffled skirt on this mini swing dress invites lots of twirling to enjoy all its beautiful movement. It is designed with a faux wrap front that creates a simple V-neck. The chiffon-like fabric is beautiful, elegant, and has a lovely flowy quality to it. “This dress is EVERYTHING. The second I put it on and zipped it up, I knew I immediately loved it,” gushed a satisfied reviewer. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

21 The Extra-Large Crossbody Bag You’ll Instantly Fall For Covelin Large Hobo Crossbody Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon The number of items you’re able to hold in this crossbody bag will make you so happy you bought this purse. It’s made from a soft canvas material that is high-quality and made to be durable. This bag is truly a Jack of all trades as it’s perfect for going to the store, traveling, shopping, running errands, and more. One customer commented that “the adjustable strap is really nice and the pockets inside help to organize smaller things.” Available colors: 100+

22 A Long Sleeve Blouse With Pretty Lace Detailing MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon The lace detailing on this long sleeve blouse is a favorite feature of this shirt. Each balloon sleeve boasts an intricate crocheted lace pattern that is mesmerizing to look at. The bell effect adds to the drama. It has a casual fit so it’s not too big, but it’s also not skin-tight. Due to its delicate material, it’s best to hand wash and line dry this top. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

23 This Flared Mini Skirt That Is Incredibly Versatile Made By Johnny Flared Mini Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon There are endless outfit possibilities you can create with this flared mini skirt. It has a very simple design, which makes it so versatile. The hemline hits right about mid-thigh, while the waistband sits a bit higher than the average. As one happy customer noted, “The material is strong, silky and fits nicely. It’s got great folds and definition, and after much rigorous testing it does indeed ‘whoosh’ when you twirl around in it.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 This Hooded Zip-Front Sweatshirt You Can Wear Year-Round Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can dress this slub knit hoodie up a touch, style it more casually, or keep it completely lowkey depending on what you’re doing that day. It’s made from 100% cotton, which is reassuring as you know it is made to last. Let the front hang open or choose to zip it closed. There are also drawstrings on each side of the hoodie that can adjust its fit when the wind picks up. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

25 This Sultry Batwing Sleeve Cocktail Dress With A Tie Belt Mansy Sexy Cocktail Batwing Long Sleeve Amazon $42 See On Amazon This batwing cocktail dress packs a big punch when it comes to style. The thick, knit fabric gives it a sweater-like quality, while the dress design takes it to a more fashionable level. Its faux wrap front is a trendy feature. Pull the sleeves down your arms a bit to create an off-shoulder look that feels super cheeky. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 These No-Show Socks To Wear With Your Low-Cut Sneakers IDEGG No Show Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon Feel at the top of your shoe game thanks to these no-show socks. They are cut in a way that the top part of the sock will never be visible to the eye while you’re in your shoes. You can wear them with athletic shoes, as well as more professional oxfords. “The silicone heel area works well to keep the socks in place, and the seam around the toe is very flat and comfortable,” commented a satisfied customer. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — Large

27 A Pair Of Everyday Cotton V-Neck Tees That Are Super Versatile Amazon Essentials Cotton V-Neck (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can’t beat the blend of style and comfort this essential V-neck tee brings to your wardrobe. It has that must-have everyday look and feel that makes this top a wardrobe staple. These cotton V-neck tees are great to wear with jeans, leggings, shorts, skirts, and more. And thanks to the fun prints and colors, you can take them in a more fashionable direction than most tees. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

28 These Flowy, Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants With A High Waistband Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Feel confidently fashionable in these high-waisted palazzo pants. They have flowy, wide pant legs that are a trend fashionistas have been all about. The zipper and button closure and belt loops add all the traditional elements. There’s loads of movement in the legs that makes them fun to wear. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X-Large Short

29 This Super Fuzzy Fleece Coat That Will Become A Fall Favorite Angashion Fleece Coat Amazon $50 See On Amazon This knee-length fleece coat will put you in all your cool-weather feels in the best way possible. The polyester and spandex blend makes sure style, comfort, and warmth are at the forefront of this coat. It stops at your knees for a classic mid-hemline. One review glowed that it’s “perfect with jeans and boots. I love the color and the texture.” Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

30 A Stylish 2-Piece Spandex Workout Set GOKATOSAU Long Sleeve Crop Top and Leggings Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wearing this matching workout set helps add a feeling of strength and confidence going into the gym (or just lounging). In this set, you get a pair of full-length leggings and a long-sleeved, cropped mock turtleneck. The polyester and spandex material lets you move freely without losing any of the elasticity you want from a workout set like this. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

31 This Set Of Layered Chain Necklaces That Is Very On-Trend Aisansty Dainty Layered Choker Necklaces (3 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These delicate layered necklaces bring a pop of beauty to any outfit. The set comes with three different styles of necklaces to create that fun stacked look. The three chains are each a different length. From shortest to longest they measure 14, 16, and 18 inches. “These necklaces were exactly what I was looking for. I haven’t taken them off and you’d never know. I like how they have a long adjustable chain so I can easily change the lengths depending on what I’m wearing,” a happy customer noted. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: One size

32 This Cropped Sporty Tank With A Built-In Bra THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get cuteness and support from this cropped tank brami while you’re working out. It gives you more coverage than just wearing a sports bra by itself without feeling weighed down by excess material. The racerback design and built-in support are features that make this perfect for a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large

33 These High-Waisted Leggings With A Hidden Waistband Pocket 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Tummy Control Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings are a favorite go-to piece of clothing, they’re so comfy. They are essentially the perfect pair of athleisure-wear leggings. They’re durable enough to withstand your favorite exercise classes, but comfy enough to just relax around the house in, too. They even have a hidden pocket in the waistband. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

34 A Hooded Puffer Coat With Water-Resistant Technology Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon $63 See On Amazon You can’t beat the weather-resistant features this hooded puffer coat has to offer. The outer shell of this coat is made from 100% polyester, while the inside is a polyester stuffing. It has a full zip-up front, side pockets, and a pull-up hood to keep you warm. As one of the best votes of condience, a 5-star reviewer stated, “This jacket kept me nice and warm up on the Matterhorn in Switzerland.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

35 This Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress You Can Style A Variety Of Ways MOLERANI Long Sleeve T-Shirt Loose Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This long sleeve T-shirt dress is perfect for an understated look that is the ideal base to build an outfit upon. It’s made from a rayon and spandex blend that gives it its flowy feature. You’ll also love how buttery soft it is against your skin. It’s one of those wardrobe staples that is perfect for year-round wear. “Always comfy and so versatile. I wear with tennis shoes, flats or boots with jackets, scarves or jewelry,” shared a happy customer. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

36 This Seamless Comfort Bra You’ll Never Want To Take Off Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing with Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon The all-day comfort this seamless bra provides you may have you running back to buy more. The seamless design makes it fit flush against and contour to your body. It’s got adjustable straps that give you the perfect fit and they don’t dig into your shoulders, either. Even better, it’s machine washable for your convenience. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 A Chunky, Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater That Is So Cabin Chic ZESICA Turtleneck Chunky Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon This chunky turtleneck sweater gives an oversize, casual-chic look that’s hard to get enough of as temperatures drop. The turtleneck collar can stand straight up or be turned down to fit your style of the day. There’s a textured effect to the knit fabric that is a definite eye-catching feature. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

38 An Oversize Down Jacket That Is Sure To Keep You Warm Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Amazon $150 See On Amazon Investing in a solid down jacket built for withstanding the elements is a must for cold months. This one has an outer polyester shell that is highly durable against tough weather, and it’s filled with a mix of duck feathers and down. It’s great at preventing wind and cold from penetrating through to your body. “I wanted a coat that I can wear in Colorado winters and feel like I'm in a large, snow-proof sleeping bag. Literally,” a 5-star reviewer stated. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 2X-Small — 5X-Large

39 This Cute Winter Accessory Set With Warm, Fuzzy Lining HINDAWI Winter Hat Gloves Scarf Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll absolutely love this matching accessory set and how it literally has everything you need to stay warm. This set comes with a beanie, a pair of touchscreen gloves, and a fitted infinity scarf. Each item is lined with soft fuzz that helps retain your body heat. Save yourself time trying to find winter accessories that go well together thanks to this set. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: One size