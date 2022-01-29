Of The Most Popular Clothing Under $35 On Amazon, These 45 Pieces Look The Most Expensive

It can be hard to balance your desire for expensive-looking clothing with a desire to not empty your bank account. Can’t there be clothes that look expensive but are actually affordable? Spoiler: the answer is yes and there are so many on Amazon just waiting to grace your closet. This list is full of the most popular clothing on Amazon that costs less than $35, but looks way more expensive.

If you’re looking for a cozy shirt-jacket combo (also known as the humble “shacket”), try this thick flannel with bold plaid patterns. If you’re looking for a statement jacket that won’t break the bank, this shaggy coat has total ‘70’s vibes and would look great paired with some flared jeans and big sunglasses. For a retro look from a different era, try this tight-fitting pencil dress that looks like something out of Mad Men. Work pants tend to be stiff and uncomfortable, but these pleated dress pants have an elastic waist, which you’d never know just by looking at them.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your work wardrobe, find a look for a special occasion, or just want some new and improved casual clothing, this list has tons of quality, affordable pieces that look way more expensive than they really are.

1 This Long Sleeve Top With Puff Sleeves Floerns Solid Puff Sleeve Crew Neck Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a little flair to your basic long sleeve top with this crew neck top with a puffed sleeve detail. Made from a stretchy, ribbed knit fabric, this top has the comfort of a basic but the look of a more expensive top. “It fits perfectly and goes great with high-waisted jeans,” wrote one reviewer. Perfect length to tuck in.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

2 This Cozy Flannel Shirt That’s Great For Layering SHEWIN Plaid Button Down Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Throw this plaid flannel over a graphic tee for a cool, casual look, or layer over a long sleeve top for a warm and layered look. This flannel has an oversized fit, large buttons, and a distinct plaid pattern. One reviewer wrote that the material is “thicker like a flannel jacket” and “incredibly soft.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

3 An Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Super Trendy Uvog Off The Shoulder Cross Wrap Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Show off a peek of skin with this off-the-shoulder top. This long sleeve blouse has a wrap detail and an asymmetrical shoulder detail, so you can reveal a bit of skin while still staying mostly covered, which is ideal for the colder months when you want to wear something warm and trendy. Available sizes: Small — X-large

Available colors: 8

4 A Faux Suede Mini Skirt With Button Detail That’s Perfect For Casual Meetups Meyeeka Button Front Mini Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pair this faux suede skirt with some tights and chunky boots for a perfect fall or winter look. Add a turtleneck or long sleeve bodysuit on top and you’re golden. Even though it looks like it’s made from a real, quality suede, the skirt still has plenty of stretch. It also has ornamental buttons running down the front to make it even cuter. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

5 This Turtleneck Sweater That Can Be Worn By Itself, Or As A First Layer VOBCTY Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $19 See On Amazon A good turtleneck sweater will always look chic. This warm yet lightweight turtleneck can be worn on its own, or as your first layer on an exceptionally breezy day. The neck is capable of folding in, just in case you want to switch up your look or showcase a necklace. It’s a great, versatile addition to any wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and varieties: 23

6 A Fluffy Fleece Sweatshirt With A Three-Quarter Zip AKEWEI Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep yourself warm and cozy with this fluffy pullover sweatshirt. The sweatshirt has a three-quarter zip, so it’s easy to pull on, and colored stripe detail. It has two pockets, which are great for keeping your hands warm. One reviewer wrote that it is “warm as hell” and “one of my favorite articles of clothing!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

7 A Lightweight Dress That You Can Wear Every Day In The Summer SHIBEVER Floral Button Up Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The great part about floral prints is that they never go out of style. This button-up midi dress has a small and dainty floral pattern all over, as well as a tie detail to cinch at the waist. Made from a lightweight, breathable fabric, this dress is great for warm summer days, but can also be paired with tights and a cardigan for the colder weather. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

8 This Little Black Dress With Ruched Detail That Fits Like A Glove GOBLES V Neck Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Everyone needs a little black dress in their wardrobe (or blue, or pink, or any of the many other colors this dress comes in). With a plunging v-neck and ruched detail around the body for a tight, bodycon fit. “OMG this dress is so amazing!” wrote one reviewer. “It's good quality and has the right amount of stretch.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

9 This Cute Dress With Buttons Down The Front Allegra K Button Front Pinafore Overalls Amazon $37 See On Amazon With buttons running all down the front and a tie wrapping around the waist, this pinafore-style dress has cute details that make it stand out from an ordinary dress. Pair it with heels for a retro look, or with sneakers for a cute and casual style. It can also be worn with a long sleeve shirt or sweater underneath for added warmth. Available sizes: X-small — 3X-large

Available colors: 9

10 This Long Cardigan That Can Keep You Warm On A Chilly Day Halife Open Front Cardigan with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Layer up with this midi-length, open front cardigan. This lightweight cardigan can be worn as an outer layer on days with a slight breeze, or layered with long sleeves and a coat during the colder months. The sweater has pockets and comes in neutral colors as well as patterns like chevron and leopard print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

11 A Simple Pencil Dress That Can be Worn Casually Or Formally SheIn Short Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This short-sleeve pencil dress is so versatile that it can be worn in basically any setting, whether casual or formal. Add jewelry, heels, and a statement coat for a fun, formal look, or go for a chill vibe with some sneakers and a denim jacket. “I wore it to the beach while on vacation, then to a mothers day event, and then on a date,” wrote one reviewer when describing its versatility. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

12 A Long Sleeve Bodysuit That Offers Plenty Of Coverage REORIA Long Sleeve Ribbed Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether your pair it with high-waisted pants, denim shorts, or a skirt, this long sleeve bodysuit will work perfectly as a tucked-in shirt. The top has a slim fit and a light rib material, so it’s stretchy enough to move around in but still form-fitting. One reviewer described the fabric as “SUPER soft and SUPER stretchy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

13 This Shaggy Coat With Vintage ‘70s Vibes Inorin Faux Fur Shaggy Coat Amazon $33 See On Amazon Sometimes your outfit just calls for a statement coat, like this shaggy faux fur jacket. With its layers of fluffy fringe, this jacket has total ‘70s vibes — all you need are some bell bottoms and big sunglasses to complete the look. “I LOVE this,” wrote one shopper. “So many compliments and the quality is great for the price.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

14 This Corduroy Button-Down With An Oversized Fit Astylish Corduroy Button Down Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon Corduroy is a great way to make an outfit look more expensive than it is. This button-down top is made from soft fabric that stands out from other cotton or polyester weaves. Plus, it happens to be very comfortable. The top can be worn with jeans, but — have no fear — is also long enough that it can cover your butt while just wearing leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

15 A Soft, Lightweight Crewneck Sweater That Comes In 40 Colors Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Amazon Essential crewneck sweater is so basic and versatile that you’ll be tempted to get one in several colors, which is totally doable because they come in 40 shades and patterns. Whether you like a stripe, leopard print, or neutral color, this sweater has the options. It also has over 7,000 five-star ratings, with reviews saying it easily rivals sweaters from prominent clothing chains. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

16 This Comfortable Blazer That’ll Add Extra Class To Your Look Auliné Collection Solid Knit Blazer Amazon $29 See On Amazon While most blazers are made out of a stiff, uncomfortable material, this casual blazer is made from a polyester and spandex blend, so it’s stretchy and soft. It comes in plenty of bright shades, so you can add a pop of color to your look. “You can wear these to work and look professional without your movement being restricted,” wrote one shopper. It’s a great way to look even more sophisticated. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 26

17 A Pair Of Leggings That Look Like Faux Leather Leggings Depot High Waist Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Regular leggings are perfectly fine, but these faux leather leggings add a bit of spice to your wardrobe. They’re just as stretchy and comfy as typical leggings, but have a pleather sheen to them that makes them a bit edgier. Wear them on their own as pants or pair them with a long top or tunic. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

18 This Backless Maxi Dress That’s Bound To Be A Showstopper PRETTYGARDEN Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s not often that you can find a quality maxi dress at an affordable price, but this flowing halter dress has it all. With a cinched waist and loose skirt, this dress is perfect for a night out with the girl, a date, or even a trip to the beach. “It is so vibrant and the material is great quality,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

19 A Vibrant Button-Down That’s Available In Bold Patterns BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with a plain button-down shirt, but sometimes you need a little flair. This button-down shirt comes in bold, geometric patterns, so you can stand out while still wearing a classic silhouette. “The colors are just as flashy in person as online. I received many compliments!” raved one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 19

20 This Pleated Maxi Skirt That Actually Has Pockets EXLURA High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a skirt with pockets? This high-waisted midi skirt has a loose, pleated shape that’s both comfy and stylish. It has over 9,000 positive reviews, with one shopper calling it a “great skirt” that “looks and feels expensive.” It can easily be dressed up with the right accessories, but can also be worn to the beach. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

21 This Longsleeved Mini Dress With A Charming Ruffled Hem Relipop Long Sleeve Ruffle Hem Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini dress has so many cute details, from its ruffled hem to the wrap tie around the waist. The lightweight material features a dainty floral print and has long sleeves, so you can totally add tights or leggings and wear it during the colder seasons. It’s made from a lightweight material, so it’s also a great choice for the spring and summer too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

22 A Stunning Cocktail Dress With A Retro Flare Miusol Half Collar Ruffle Cocktail Pencil Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you want to feel like one of the women of Mad Men, then this retro cocktail dress is the way to go. With a form-fitting silhouette, high neckline, and tie around the collar. “The fabric is comfortable and stretchy,” wrote one reviewer. “I’m ordering more colors!” Available sizes: Small — XX-large

Available colors: 16

23 A Hoodie With A Cozy Sherpa Lining SWISSWELL Sherpa Lined Fleece Zip Up Sweatshirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This fleece hoodie isn’t just any old sweatshirt; it has a thick sherpa lining so you can stay as warm and cozy as possible. It’s great for layering and works as a base layer in the colder months, or on its own on a chilly fall day. “The furry lining keeps the wind out and makes the hood and sleeves very warm,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

24 A Pair Of Dress Pants That Have An Elastic Waist And Real Pockets Briggs New York Super Stretch Pull on Career Pant Amazon $40 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice your comfort for style with these dress pants that have a comfortable, elastic waist. Made from a stretchy rayon material, these pants have the sophisticated look of a typical pair of dress pants with the comfort of workout pants. Wear them to work and no one will be able to tell that they’re zipper-free. Available sizes: 6 — 18 Short

Available colors: 6

25 This Tunic With A Wrap Design ALLEGRACE Plus Size V Neck Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wrap dresses are one of the most versatile items of clothing, which makes this tunic inspired by a wrap dress a great find. The long sleeve top has a faux-wrap top and pleated body. It looks great paired with jeans, but is long enough to wear with leggings too. “I received several compliments when I wore this top with a cardigan, a dark wash pair of jeggings and black flats,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 22

26 An Amazon Essentials Dress With Buttons Running Down The Front Amazon Essentials Half Sleeve Midi A-line Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Sometimes you need a dress that you can just throw on without thinking about it. This Amazon Essential A-line dress has a basic shape that looks good whether you wear it to work, on a date, or while running errands. It can easily be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

27 Some Belted Trousers With Bows On The Ankles GRACE KARIN Tie Belted Pencil Trouser Amazon $31 See On Amazon Add a little flair to your pants with these pencil trousers that have bows in three places. With a tie on the waist and ornamental bows on the ankles, these trousers are great for wearing in a business setting, but they can also be paired with sneakers for a more casual look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

28 This Satin Cami With A Lace Trim lime flare Lace Trim V Neck Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon There are so many ways to wear this versatile lace-trim cami. Pair it with jeans for a cute night out look, layer in under a blazer or jacket for a more business casual vibe, or wear it around the house as saucy loungewear. The top has adjustable straps, so you can get the perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 18

29 This Pencil Skirt That’s A #1 Best Seller With Over 10,000 Fans H&C Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon It might look simple, but this pencil skirt has over 10,000 positive reviews on Amazon. One shopper even loved it so much she wrote “I'm currently working on owning this skirt in EVERY color.” Since this skirt comes in over 30 colors, that’s saying something. The skirt has just enough stretchy for comfortable all-day wear. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 32

30 A Dress That’ll Help Keep You Warm All Night Long Amazon Essentials Plus Size Crewneck Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s hard to imagine a cozier dress than one made out of the same material as a sweatshirt. This crewneck dress has a knee-length skirt and long sleeves, so you can feel super cozy while still looking trendy. One shopper described the fabric as “comfy cozy with a dream-like soft and fluffy new sweatshirt inside.” Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 10

31 A Waffle-Knit Sweater That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways ReachMe Oversized Waffle Knit V Neck Pullover Sweater Amazon $18 See On Amazon The best part about this waffle-knit sweater is that it can be worn two different ways. The neckline is wide enough that the sweater can be worn off the shoulder for a cozy, flirty look, but it can also be worn normally. The v-neck sweater has lantern sleeves and can be dressed up or down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

32 This Mini Dress That Comes In Colorful Floral Patterns UGUEST Long Sleeve V Neck Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Reviewers of this long sleeve mini dress describe wearing it to weddings, cocktails parties, a trip to Las Vegas, and out to dinner. The flouncy dress has a deep v-neck, lantern sleeves, and a ruffled skirt. It comes in several colorful floral prints in both light and dark shades, so you can choose based on the vibe of the occasion. Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

Available colors: 22

33 A Supportive Sports Bra That’s Secretly Affordable FITTIN Strappy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’ve ever bought a sports bra, then you know the good ones don’t come cheap. This padded sports bra has strong support and a sleek look at a much more affordable price than similar ones from large athleisure retailers. The bra is made from soft, sweat-wicking fabric and will keep your goods in place while working out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

34 This Cozy Sweatshirt That’s Just Like Wearing A Blanket Acelitt Oversized Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Bundle up in this fuzzy fleece sweatshirt that has a three-quarter zip, hood, and pockets. The ultra-soft fleece is great for the cold days of winter when you just want to bundle up. “It feels so nice, like a warm blanket is wrapping me up in the cold,” wrote one reviewer. The fabric is warm, but still thin enough that you can layer on top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

35 A Bestselling Bodysuit That Goes With Everything MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you pair this turtleneck bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or a cute miniskirt, it will give you a sleek, trendy look. The bodysuit gives the look of a perfectly tucked-in shirt, but the best part is that it never comes untucked. The long sleeves and high neckline make it perfect for layering in the colder months. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 29

36 This Flowy V-Neck Blouse That’ll Look Great With Jeans Farktop Tie Front Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This short sleeve chiffon top is the perfect combination of dressy and casual, making it fit for either occasion. While it’s great for summer, it can also be a nice go-to work blouse. “If I could give this 6 stars I would!” one Amazon reviewer exclaimed. “The colors and pattern on this shirt are so beautiful.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

37 This Long Sleeve Dress That’s Extra Stretchy MEROKEETY Ribbed Long Sleeve Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon This long sleeve dress has a fitted silhouette, but it’s made from a ribbed fabric so it has plenty of stretch. The best part is you can easily add a sweater, jacket, or tights for extra warmth in the winter. “The quality of this is amazing,” writes one reviewer. “Thick enough for cold-weather layering without looking bulky.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

38 A Pleated Tulle Skirt With Floral Details SSPalu Elastic High Waist Layered Tulle Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon It would be hard not to twirl around in this pleated tulle skirt. With its sheer layers and delicate floral detail, this skirt has a vintage look but with modern touches like a comfortable elastic waistband. One reviewer describes it as “exceptionally well constructed” and “Definitely worth well more than the price.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 29

39 These Levi’s Jeans That Don’t Lose Their Shape Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon It’s always good to have some stretch in your jeans for added comfort. These Levi’s skinny jeans have built-in stretch in their fabric, so you can have the classic fitted look without feeling constricted. They have over 15,000 five-star ratings, with one reviewer calling them “the best pair of jeans I have ever owned.” Available sizes: 2-28

Available colors: 4

40 A Long Sleeve Dress That’s Super Versatile PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Belted Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This long sleeve belted dress is made from a comfortable cotton blend, so it’s endlessly versatile. Wear it for casual occasions like running errands or grabbing coffee, or dress it up for a night out or a day at the office. It has a boat neckline and pockets. “This dress will look good whether you're wearing Converse or high heels,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

41 This Lace T-Shirt With A Scalloped Hem Allegra K Floral Lace Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Lace always adds a delicate touch to any outfit. This lace top has a t-shirt silhouette and scalloped edges for a look that can be dressed up or down. The top can be worn with a cami underneath for full coverage, or if you’re feeling brave, it can be worn on its own as a sheer statement piece. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

42 This Crop Top With A Mock Turtleneck Verdusa Mock Neck Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Just because the weather is cooler, doesn’t mean you have to give up your crop tops. This crop top has a mock turtleneck and long sleeves, so you can wear it in the winter. It pairs well with high-waisted pants and is also a great layering piece. “I want to buy every color because of how soft and cozy they are,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

43 A Faux Wrap Dress With A Deep V-Neck Berydress Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This faux-wrap dress has a cinched waist and deep v-neck, which makes it great for a night out, a date, or any other special occasion. The dress is made from a comfortable cotton blend and comes in tons of patterns and colors. Reviewers have mentioned wearing it everywhere — from a barbecue, to a work event, to a birthday dinner. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

44 This Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Feels Like Pajamas Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this sleeveless jumpsuit. Made from a loose and stretchy fabric, this jumpsuit is as comfortable as pajamas, but still looks put-together. Plus it’s easier to layer with a cardigan or sweater. “It's flowy, buttery soft and looks very boho chic,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 29