Of The Most Popular, Comfy Clothes Under $35 On Amazon, These Have The Best Reviews

From wardrobe essentials like T-shirt dresses and black bodysuits, to stylish outfit-making pieces like billowing cropped cardigans and plaid shackets, there are so many comfy and cute clothes available on Amazon. That means it’s hard to know where to start when clothes shopping.

Luckily, these cute, comfy clothes have tons of four- and five-star reviews. So if you’re looking for a wardrobe refresh, check out these comfy clothes on Amazon that boast the best feedback. And — the best part? — they’re all under $35.

1 This Classic Tee With Side Shirring Details Made By Johnny Boatneck Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a loose scooped neck, long cap sleeves, and shirring details on both hips, this top is a chic spin on a classic tee. The rayon/spandex blend fabric makes it lightweight, breathable, and just stretchy enough to fit loosely through the chest until the shirring pulls everything together at the hips. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

2 These Best-Selling, High Waisted Biker Shorts With 2 Deep Pockets BALEAF High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s obvious why these biker shorts are a best-seller on Amazon. The buttery soft fabric is breathable, super stretchy, and has a seamless front for more comfortable movement. And the shorts have two deep pockets to keep your phone, keys, or cards, so you can stay hands-free whether you’re running a marathon, attending a yoga class, or lounging around the house. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

3 These Cropped Yoga Pants That Are Made Of Breathable Fabric THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Great for working out or lounging, these cropped yoga pants are made of a moisture-wicking, breathable, and opaque material for all-day comfort. These pants are made with 13% spandex, so they’re nice and stretchy, too. They feature two pockets and a wide waistband that allows maximum movement with just enough compression to avoid any tricky wardrobe malfunctions. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

4 This Popular T-Shirt Bra That’s Free Of Wires Just My Size Pure Comfort Wireless Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon With extra-wide straps, a no-roll lower band, pullover design, and super breathable fabric, this bra might just become your new go-to as it has for over 10,000 five-star reviewers. It’s stretchy for all-day comfort while still providing maximum support. And, it features moisture-wicking fabric to help avoid that annoying uncomfortable sweat. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

5 These Stretchy Pants That Are Perfect For Business Casual Settings Briggs New York Super Stretch Millennium Welt Pocket Pull-On Career Pant Amazon $33 See On Amazon The fabric of these bottoms is made of a blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex for a pant that’s stretchy enough to comfortably sit behind a desk, but firm enough to maintain its shape if you do more walking around the office. They have a classic, floor-length cut and feature a comfortable elastic wasitband. If you’re looking to refresh your business casual wardrobe, these pants are an instant “add to cart.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 16 — 24

6 This Sleeveless Romper That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Lounge In snugwind Sleeveless Romper Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a wardrobe staple one piece that’s so versatile you can wear it lounging at home, dancing at a bar, or walking your dog before brunch, this romper is what you’ve been searching for. The soft and stretchy fabric make for a loose fit that’s paired with the low V-neck and low scoop back to add a little spice. And, the straps are adjustable to make sure it fits just the way you like it. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants With Over 26,000 5-Star Reviews Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These palazzo pants feature ultra wide legs and an ultra high waist, perfect to pair with crop tops or tuck longer shirts into. The stretchy material hugs the waist and hips and then widens to the ankle for a chic and loose-fitting look. Pair with heels for a night out or platform sneaks for a walk with the dog — either way, you’ll be comfy. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 This Babydoll Shirt With A Trendy, Flowy Fit Defal Short Sleeve Loose T Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fans agree this “super cute” shirt is so versatile, one reviewer raved, “it is perfect for a casual day, you can dress up for a night out, I even ware it work often.” That’s because the loose, two tiered peplum fit can be worn outside with leggings or tucked into jeans or work pants for a more formal look. It has a high rounded neck and loose cap sleeves that add a charming touch to a classic tee you can wear anywhere. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 This Cute & Simple Empire Waist Dress That Goes With Anything Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Throw this dress on to go almost anywhere and look immediately more put together. Between the V-neck, short sleeves, flared hem, and cinched details at the empire waist, this dress will elevate your look. It’s comfy enough to wear everywhere, whether you’re headed to the grocery store or a baseball game. Available sets: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

10 This Sleeveless Workout Tank With A Cinched, Cropped Waist ARRIVE GUIDE Sleeveless Yoga Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you think the perfect workout top doesn’t exist, think again. This sleeveless crop top is made of a soft, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and comfy, no matter the workout. It features a round, high neck, a rolling detail at the sleeves, and a cinched waist to add structure and some modern baggy style. And it’s available in dozens of striking colors so you’ll look as good as you feel. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 These Workout Shorts With 19,000-Plus Ratings Persit High-Waisted Workout Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon The extra wide waistband balances out the short inseam to create a pair of workout shorts you’ll want to wear all day long. The breathable fabric sits flush, and the seamed top and bottom keep everything in place to ensure a full range of motion. Plus, these bottoms feature two pockets to hold your cards, keys, and phones while you’re working out. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 This Wire-Free Bra With Adjustable Straps Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wireless bra does it all. The wide straps are adjustable to customize to you. The seamless band and side-smoothing panels make it invisible underneath your shirts. The nylon/spandex blend makes it stretchy while still offering premium support. It’s no wonder this bra has over 28,000 fans. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

13 This Workout Tank With A Super Low, Show-Stopping Back OYANUS Backless Activewear Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Between the high neck, strappy lines, and ultra low back, this tank top has a stunning silhouette while remaining workout-level functional. Pair with jeans for a spicy night out, or leggings to help you stay cool during a workout while you show of your fun bra. It has a silky feel and bunches at the waist for an overall show-stopping look, no matter what you’re doing. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 A Bodycon Maxi Dress For Maximum Elegance AnotherChill Backless Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This bodycon dress has slinky spaghetti straps, a matching low scoop neck and back, and a fishtail hemline that flairs slightly mid-calf to add a little something extra to this trendy, column-shaped piece. Cover your shoulders in a jean jacket for a casual look, or add a shal for an elegant fit — either way, this look can do anything. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

15 This Buttery Soft, High-Neck Sports Bra For Low- To Medium-Support CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon The high neckline, racerback style, and rib-hugging silhouette of this sports bra makes it great for low- to medium-impact workouts like yoga, pilates, walking, or just lounging around the house. The buttery soft fabric is breathable and sweat-wicking, as well as stretchy to make sure you’re getting the most out of your look. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

16 These Spandex Joggers With A Modern Cropped Cut AJISAI Joggers Amazon $34 See On Amazon “These are the perfect combination of casual sport and dressy,” one fan raved. “The fabric is lux but cool and comfortable.” From the minimalist, goes-with-everything color choices, to the straight-legged fit, to the drawstring elastic closure, these pants have a classic yet modern look and comfy feel. Plus, the spandex material makes them pill-resistant, and they feature deep front pockets to store all your essentials. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Shortsleeve Maxi Dress With Double Slit Details GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This is not your average maxi dress. Featuring a long, sleek silhouette, and available in over three dozen striking colors and patterns, this maxi dress is a must-have versatile piece for your wardrobe. The short sleeves and wide V-neck add a casual touch, while the duel high slits create an elegant look that can’t be matched. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 This Short Sleeve Tunic That’s Super Soft & Lightweight LARACE Short Sleeve Flare Tunic Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everyone needs a classic tee in their wardrobe, and if you’re looking for something with a little extra edge, this short sleeve shirt is it. From the casual rounded neck and short sleeves, to the elegantly long silhouette and flared hem, this lightweight and super soft top goes with anything. Wear with jeans for a night on the town, or with leggings for a day around the house. Either way, you’ll look great. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 6X

19 These Strappy Sports Bras That Are Made Of Moisture-Wicking Material Sykooria Strappy Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a strappy criss-cross back, and a wide, elastic hemline, these sports bras will make sure you’re comfortable. Each one is made of a nylon/spandex blend to be super breathable and moisture-wicking — a necessary trait for a good sports bra. And each has internal pads that are easily removable if that’s not your thing. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This Easy Pull-On Midi Skirt With A Little Side Slit Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Easy and breezy is the name of the game when it comes to this midi skirt. It is made of a soft and stretchy rayon blend material that’s comfy enough to wear all day, and the elastic waistband with a pull-on fit makes it easy to get dressed in the morning. Reviewers love how stylish and soft this new wardrobe staple is. Available styles: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

21 This Stunning, Soft Sweater That Shows A Little Shoulder Lacozy Off-Shoulder Pullover Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Comfy, warm sweater meets elegant over-the-shoulder silhouette? Yes, please. This sweater pairs long, batwing sleeves for an extra cozy feel, with a stunning over-the-shoulder detail that will have you feeling great all night long. Pair with jeans and sneakers for an afternoon sightseeing, or with a skirt and heels for a night out. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 These Skinny Jeans That Fit Like Leggings Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon These pants look like jeans but feel like leggings. What could be better? They have a mid-rise, pull-on waistband and are snug through the hip and thigh. They’re made with a blend of elastic so they’re stretchy enough to be endlessly comfy, but structured enough to not loose their shape, and keep you looking and feeling great all day long. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 2 — 28

23 This Knit Cardigan With A Cropped Fit SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Knit Cardigan Sweater $31 See On Amazon If you’ve ever struggled to French tuck a sweater into jeans, check out this cardigan. Because of its cropped size, it perfectly tucks into high-waisted jeans without leaving a bulge of fabric at your hips. The sweater features a low v-neckline and three white buttons, and the wide hemline around the neck and sleeves is accentuated by the ribbed knit texture. In total, that means this is a sweater you’ll want to live in all year round. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 A Bodycon Mini Dress With Ruched Detailing BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This bodycon mini dress is a wardrobe staple you won’t want to miss out on. The extra wide sleeves and high, rounded neck add a casual shirt-like look, which, when complemented by the rouching detail and uneven tulip bottom hemline, means this dress can be worn with almost anything. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Stylish Oversized Sweater With Batwing Sleeves Ckikiou Oversized Boat Neck Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This sweater is so chic and comfy you’ll never want to take it off. The extra wide, boat neckline perfectly pairs with the batwing sleeves, which fit loose through the elbow and then sit snug to the wrist, for a show-stopping look. It has a cable knit texture and the duel-tone colors add a lux touch to an everyday fit. Pro tip: you can adjust the neckline to favor one side or the other and create an off-the-shoulder look. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: One Size

26 A Cropped Wide Leg Jumpsuit With Sweet Spaghetti Straps Happy Sailed Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuits Amazon $33 See On Amazon With spaghetti straps, a low scoop neckline, and extra wide, straight pants, this jumpsuit is the perfect balance of cozy and stylish. It’s loose and stretchy with an oversized look that’s chic and versatile. Throw on sandals for a beach trip, or heels for a boozy brunch — you’ll look as great as you feel. Available styles: 45

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

27 This Cozy, Soft Tunic With An Off-The-Shoulder Fit Poetsky Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tunic is made with a fabric that reviewers rave is super soft and comfy. Despite the cozy feel, this top has some trendy, fiery details with an off-the-shoulder cut, oversized fit, and batwing sleeves. It wears wonderfully with jeans and leggings for a cute, casual look. Available styles: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 A Ribbed Crop Top With Chic Hem Details KIKIWING Women's Ribbed Crop Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon A super comfy crop top that also looks amazing? Here you go. Available in dozens of vibrant colors and fun styles to match your collection of leggings, this top features a ribbed texture and a wide hemline and stitching in the back for a touch of subtle and fun flare. It even features an inner mesh to remain super breathable — whether you’re hanging out at home, or going to the gym. Available styles: 35

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 These Soft, Wide Leg Lounge Pants With A Super Wide Waistband UEU Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants $29 See On Amazon These sweatpants feature a loose, wide-leg fit, and an extra large waistband, making them perfect for a cozy night in. They have an elastic closure that fits snug at the hip to avoid unwanted movement, and they even have two pockets for all your essentials. Plus, they’re buttery soft — you’re never going to want to take them off. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Popular T-Shirt Dress That’s Simple Yet Chic MOLERANI Women's T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon A T-shirt dress like this one is a wardrobe staple with over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The loose, short sleeves, round neckline, and mid-thigh length, make it a versatile piece in your wardrobe. With a dress like this, you’ll look effortlessly put-together without trying too hard, whether you’ve paired it with sneakers and a jean jacket, or booties and a trench. Available colors: 54

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 This Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear That’s Tag-Free Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This adorable and comfy underwear can’t be beat. It’s 95% cotton and 5% spandex, so it’s stretchy without losing its shape or snugness, while still being super breathable. The bikini brief fit is the perfect amount of cheeky without loosing too much coverage. Plus, it’s tag-less so you won’t need to worry about itchy backs or bums. Available sets: 38

Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

32 These Moisture-Wicking Running Shorts With Built-In Underwear BMJL High Waisted Workout Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon “I love these shorts so much that I bought 6 more in different colors,” one reviewer raved about these high-waisted running shorts. They have a wide, elastic waistband that fits snug around the hips to keep the shorts from sliding, while the wide-leg and side-split hem make sure you never lose your full range of motion. It has a zipper pocket to store your phone and other essentials, and an inner layer that sits flush to the skin to wick away sweat and keep things cool and comfortable. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

33 These Ribbed Crop Tops With High Necks ODODOS Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a chic, rounded high neck, thin straps, and a racerback style, these crop tops are great whether you’re working out or hanging out. They feature a ribbed texture for added detail, and no unnecessary seams for a perfectly comfortable and less potentially irritating fit. And, they’re so lightweight you might just forget you’re wearing anything at all. Available sets: 67

Available sizes: X-Small - Small — X-Large - XX-Large

34 This Short Sleeve Bodysuit That Gives You A Flawless Tucked-In Look MANGOPOP Round Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a small wardrobe refresh that makes a big difference, swap your old tee for this bodysuit. The short sleeves and rounded neck add a casual T-shirt vibe, while the stretchy but fitted fabric make it perfectly wear beneath pants, jeans, or a skirt for an effortlessly put together look. It has a snap-button closer at the bottom, and comes in so many vibrant colors you’ll have trouble choosing just one. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 A Lightweight Plaid Shacket That’s Giving Flawless Fall Vibes AUTOMET Plaid Shacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Nothing feels quite like Gilmore Girls, foliage, cool nights, and warm lattes than this plaid shacket. The loose fit, button closure, and velvety soft yet lightweight fabric mean it can be worn as a shirt or a jacket — just like the name suggests. It’s a must-have for fall, whether you’re apple picking in the country, or strolling around the city. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 These Wildly Popular Biker Shorts That Are Buttery Soft QGGQDD 3 Pack High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon With reviews like, “I’m obsessed. These are a must have!” it’s no wonder these biker shorts are a bestseller on Amazon. They’re stretchy and soft, for all-day wear, and the high waist and wide band are stretchy and make for a perfect fit. Whether you’re on a run, in a pilates class, or walking your dog, these biker shorts will make sure you’re comfortable while you do it. Available sets: 8

Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large

37 This Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt From A Fan-Favorite Brand Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon - $10 See On Amazon This sweatshirt has 59,000-plus ratings, and it’s clear why people love it so much. The mid-weight sweatshirt is soft enough to keep warm, but breathable enough to be worn year round. It has a classic crew neckline, and a slightly snug and ribbed collar, cuff, and waistband for some added character. Plus, it’s tag-less so say goodbye to an itchy back of the neck. Available styles: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This V-Neck Cardigan With Monochromatic Buttons Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon This cardigan screams classic without even trying. From the V-neck silhouette, long sleeves, and small monochromatic buttons, you’ll be hard pressed to find something that doesn’t work with this cardigan. Plus it’s lightweight and you can easily roll the sleeves up for a year-round look. Available styles: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

39 This Super Strappy Workout Tank With A Built-In Bra icyzone Workout Tank Top With Built-In Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon The criss-crossed straps on this workout tank is just one reason to add it to your cart ASAP. It has a scoop neck and unbeatably cool back cutouts that give you support without sacrificing style. The built-in bra has removable cups and is made of sweat-wicking material to keep you dry no matter the workout. Available styles: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large