Of The Most Popular Pieces Under $30 On Amazon, These 45 Look The Most Expensive

Who said looking chic had to cost a lot of money? Sure, you can spend a fortune on high-end clothing and look great doing it, but that’s not what this is about. I write for those who appreciate fashion just as much as they appreciate a good deal. So if you want to dress like your best self and spend less on each piece, you’ve come to the right girl.

No matter what you’re shopping for, there are tons of pieces on Amazon to suit both your taste and your budget. In fact, these 45 items cost less than $30 and are Amazon bestsellers. At this point, you might be a little skeptical. “It’s easy to find affordable loungewear and casual clothes,” you might be thinking. “But what about work and special occasions?” To which I present this timeless satin midi dress, which is perfect for a wedding, dinner party, or another formal event. There’s also this dotted midi skirt that you could easily style for work or weekend wear, and this lace trim tank top that layers nicely under a blazer. The priciest item of that bunch rings in at just $28, but they all look way more expensive and chic. This list will prove once and for all that Amazon should be your first online destination for affordable clothes shopping — just keep reading.

1 A Simple Shift Dress With Subtle Ruffles Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon What could be better to start things off than this v-neck shift dress? The flowy silhouette and long sleeves make it work for so many occasions as it’s the perfect balance of comfortable and cute. “I can’t say enough good things about this dress,” one reviewer wrote. You’ll be able to move freely in it, and it’s easily adaptable for year-round wear with tights and other accessories. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 40

2 This Chiffon Blouse With A Timeless Floral Print Floerns High Neck Georgette Chiffon Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Are you preparing yourself emotionally and physically for the return to in-person work? Trust me, this high neck chiffon blouse will help. With long lantern sleeves, a keyhole cutout at the back, and a ruffled mock neck that’s perfect for layering, you’ll be looking and feeling professional in no time. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 32

3 A Silky Animal Print Skirt With So Many Styling Options Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Leopard print counts as a neutral at this point, which makes this high-waisted leopard midi skirt a great elevated everyday piece. The silky satin pairs well with anything from a graphic tee to a turtleneck, so you can wear it from the office straight to happy hour with no qualms. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 1

4 This Short-Sleeved Cardigan That’s Perfect For Warmer Days GRACE KARIN V Neck Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon This lightweight v-neck cardigan is just what you need for a sunny spring day. Complete with ruffle edging on the sleeves and a ribbed waistband, this cardigan has a tailored but not too tight fit. Wear it buttoned up with jeans or slacks, or try wearing it open and layering a colorful tank top underneath. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available options: 14

5 A Pair Of Tapered Trousers With This Unique Detail GRACE KARIN Belted Pencil Trouser Amazon $27 See On Amazon You know the old saying, “If you love it, buy it in every color?” That’s exactly what you should be doing with these belted pencil trousers. There’s so much to love about them, like the paperbag waistband with a removable bow, two generous pockets, and a work-appropriate fit that still feels on-trend. But my favorite detail? The bow-knots at the ankle, a subtle accent that allows you to tie them however you please. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 28

6 An Eye-Catching Blouse With Bows & Ruffles Romwe Bow Tie Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Name a better duo than spring and floral print clothes — I’ll wait. This seasonally-appropriate blouse has all the embellishments: a bow at the neck, dramatic flutter sleeves, and so much more. Tuck it into a pair of flared jeans for a vintage-inspired style, or try a skirt for professional occasions. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 28

7 This Slip On & Go Maxi Dress You’ll Never Want To Take Off Daily Ritual Cotton Short-Sleeve Crewneck Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re short on time while getting ready but still want to look put together, this short sleeve maxi dress is the answer. Fitted through the chest with a calf-length slit at the side, you can easily dress this up or down with the appropriate shoes and accessories. Reviewers especially love how breathable it is thanks to the 100% cotton construction. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 13

8 This Sleek Midi Skirt With A Daring Slit Verdusa Split Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear this shiny satin midi skirt to instantly elevate your OOTD. The midi length can work over several seasons, and the thigh-baring slit is flirty and gives the skirt movement. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available patterns: 16

9 This Understated Sweater Blouse Is Pretty In Pink Shein Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve been living in sweatshirts all winter like me, then you’ll love this elevated version. The puff sleeve blouse is a versatile top that looks great with everything from high-waisted jeans to cut-off shorts. Reviewers report that it has plenty of stretch and is soft and comfortable on the skin. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

10 This Mock Neck Shirt Is The Perfect Balance Of Youthfulness & Timelessness Romwe Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon If I were a cartoon character begrudged to wear the same outfit day in and day out, this mock neck blouse would absolutely be part of my uniform. I love the whimsy of the mesh puffy sleeves with a polka dot pattern, and I’m always a sucker for a high-neck blouse, too. “I think this is my favorite piece of clothing I’ve ever purchased from Amazon,” one reviewer wrote. “It fits so nicely, and the material is so thick and sturdy. Will definitely be buying more colors.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available options: 46

11 An Elegant Sweater Dress With A Just-Right Price Tag Caracilia Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon For work, dining out, or a family gathering, you simply can’t go wrong with this turtleneck sweater dress. The close-but-not-too-tight fit strikes the perfect balance, and this classic style will remain wearable season after season. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 16

12 This Long-Sleeved Blouse Proves That Ruffles Are Here To Stay Romwe Ruffle Shoulder Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Can you tell that I just can’t resist a ruffled shoulder? I can’t imagine how anyone could say no to this ruffled blouse; it’s such a solid piece that works for the office, weekend brunch, family dinner, and so much more. The shirt is snug through the torso and arms, making it easy to tuck in and to layer a long necklace over the top. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available patterns: 29

13 This Wrap Dress Has The Best Design Feature You Could Ask For: Pockets Amazon Essentials Women's Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon The classic appeal of this cap sleeve faux wrap dress is undeniable. It’s a universal silhouette that looks good on just about everyone with a fit that one reviewer described as “forgiving but not frumpy.” And because of the wide variety of patterns and the coveted side pockets, this dress will appeal to a lot of different tastes and styles. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 10

14 A Chic Pleated Blouse That Makes Everyone Look Sharp Milumia Pleated Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Styling this pleated blouse with a pair of slim-fitting pants and flats is the perfect recipe for a timeless and chic work-appropriate outfit. Made from a chiffon-like material, it has a high round neckline and cap sleeves with a curved hem in the front. Elegantly-draped pleats in the front give it shape and dimension, so you’ll look put together no matter what you pair it with. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

Available colors: 25

15 This Drapey Satin Cami Tank That Practically Styles Itself Wantschun Satin Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon IMO, some of the best pieces to have in your wardrobe are the ones that feel like loungewear but look upscale. That’s exactly what this satin camisole is: a drapey v-neck tank top that works just as well under a chunky cardigan as it does under a sleek blazer. The boxier fit makes it a great choice for work or for play, and you can also tuck it in under high-waisted bottoms to give it more shape. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X

Available options: 41

16 This Pleated Skirt Is Giving Serious Vintage Vibes GRACE KARIN Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt will make you feel like you just stepped out of the 1950s — in the best possible way. The pleated chiffon material and A-line cut give it dynamic movement that will make you the envy of the entire sock hop (are those still a thing?) Add a belt at the waist with a matching bag to really lean into the mid-century vibes, or layer a distressed denim jacket over the top for some mixed-era edginess. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 25

17 A Classic Tote Bag That Students, Travelers, & Busy People Will Absolutely Love Dreubea Faux Leather Shoulder Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re constantly toting your entire life along wherever you go, this durable faux leather shoulder bag was made for you. Large enough for bulky items like a laptop, notebook, makeup bag, it also has a small internal pouch for your phone, headphones, wallet, or keys. It’s the perfect balance of function and fashion, and is notably small enough to tuck under an airplane seat on your upcoming vacation. Available colors: 163

18 A Tie Neck Blouse To Help You Nail That Pitch Presentation ACEVOG Tie Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Float through your work day in this tie-neck chiffon blouse in a classic business-wear silhouette. The ties at the neck can be tied however you please and is made from a comfortable and sleek fabric that will keep you looking professional all day long. This blouse looks great tucked into slacks or a pencil skirt, but it can just as easily be worn loose over a pair of jeans. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available patterns: 40

19 These Sparkly Hoops Have Just The Right Amount Of Bling Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Hinged Huggie Hoop Earrings Amazon $23 See On Amazon These classic gold-plated huggie hoop earrings are made with a sterling silver post and cubic zirconia inset stones. They’re super affordable and are surprisingly high-quality and long-lasting. “These earrings look much more expensive than they actually are. Very sparkly, and the gold-plating makes them look like solid gold,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 3

20 An Adaptable Lace Tank Top For All Your Layering Needs lime flare Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes, the simplest answer is the right one. Like this satin tank top, which has few embellishments other than the flirty lace appliqué at the collar and sleeves. It’s easy to dress up or down, has the perfect neckline for jewelry, and looks great peeking out from a jacket or blazer. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available patterns: 16

21 This Stretchy Skirt Will Quickly Become The Most-Worn Piece In Your Closet Hybrid & Company Nylon Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everyone in a business casual or business formal workplace needs this stretchy pencil skirt in their repertoire. This silhouette is iconic for a reason: The high-waisted, knee-grazing length pairs so elegantly with button-downs and blouses. It’s an extremely versatile piece that you can easily dress up or down, and who can resist that price tag? Available sizes: Small – 5X

Available options: 32

22 These Fun Pants Have An Eye-Catching Pattern & A Comfortable Fit SweatyRocks High Waist Pants Amazon $12 See On Amazon Trying to fold your personal style into your work outfits can be a challenge, but it’s an easier task with these high-waisted pants in your arsenal. As a former Tumblr kid, I love the black and white grid pattern (if you know, you know), though there are many other on-trend patterns available, too. They fit somewhere in between a skinny jean and a legging. There’s plenty of stretch with a slim fit through the leg and ankle. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 35

23 This Lacy Balconette Bra That Brings The Romance DOBREVA Lace Balconette Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s what underneath that counts, and this lace balconette bra will have you feeling good from the inside out. The double-layered mesh with eyelash lace trim makes it look and feel like high-quality lingerie, and the straps even convert from standard to a cross-back fit. “This bra is really pretty & easily a quarter of the price I have paid for similar quality,” one reviewer wrote. “I’m so impressed! I am IMMEDIATELY adding more colors to my cart.” Available sizes: 32B – 42F

Available colors: 6

24 A Plunging Nightgown To Add A Little Spice To Your Pajama Collection Avidlove Lace Nightgown Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you think “nightgown,” this lace babydoll chemise might not have been what jumped to mind — and hopefully that’s a good thing. This nightgown stands out with its mesh lace insets, supportive yet plunging neckline, and soft fabric. “I love this babydoll nighty so much!...When I go to bed I feel like a tv show divorcée,” one reviewer proclaimed. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

25 This Ribbed Skirt That You Can Wear Almost Every Day SheIn Knit Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s so easy to throw this knit pencil skirt on to take an outfit to the next level – so why wouldn’t you? The ribbed texture keeps it a little more casual, so it’s perfect to throw on with a tee and a cropped jacket. And it has plenty of stretch too for comfort. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 24

26 A Bodycon Dress Made Of Velvet SOLY HUX Velvet Bodycon Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress to stand out in, this velvet bodycon dress is it. This showstopper’s cowl neck gives it some on-trend flair, and it can easily be layered over a T-shirt or long sleeve shirt to make it more casual. Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 14

27 This Chic Baguette Bag Looks Way Pricier Than It Is Barabum Classic Handbag Amazon $18 See On Amazon This faux crocodile handbag will help you embrace the small baguette bag trend in style and on budget. It’s the perfect size to sling over your shoulder on a night out or pose with for the ‘gram, and reviewers report that it fits a surprising amount of items. The ‘90s-inspired look pairs well with casual jeans and a tank or with a chic sundress. Available colors: 13

28 The Leggings With Over 35,000 Five-Star Ratings Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s one thing I know to be true in life: You can never have too many leggings. These 7/8 length leggings have generous side pockets, and are made from a squat-proof brushed fabric that doesn’t dig in, fall down, or otherwise hold you back. One reviewer even called them a “Lululemon dupe,” so you’re really getting some serious bang for your buck here. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 36

29 This Satin Pajama Set For Anyone Who Loves Lace SOLY HUX Satin Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon For less than $30, you get this matching set of lacy bra and underwear, pjs, and a matching silky-soft robe. That’s hard to beat. Satin and lace is a classic combo in these satin pajamas, and you can mix and match any of the pieces as you please. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available patterns: 67

30 A Notched Tank Top That’s Dressy Enough For A Night Out Or Day In The Office Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sleeveless woven shirt can take you to work with some slacks or to a night out with some cute jeans. The notched collar makes it easy to accessorize with a necklace, and the loose fit means you can tuck it in to give it shape or leave it loose for movement. It’s lightweight and a classic style that you simply need in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 6

31 This Classic Wrap Top With A Fun Springtime Print Romwe Tie Peplum Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Florals? For spring? This tie peplum blouse may not be groundbreaking according to a certain fictional fashion mogul, but it’s an important fixture of the season nonetheless. The classic wrap silhouette is complemented by the bold fluttery sleeves, as well as the adjustable tie at the waist. Available sizes: Small – 4X

Available patterns: 15

32 A Satin Midi Dress That’s Just Begging To Be Worn To A Wedding xxxiticat Satin Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon If subtle elegance is your goal, this effortless satin midi is for you. The understated cowl neck and slim-fit cut are perfect for wearing as a wedding guest; one reviewer who did exactly that wrote, “This was great for the price and the color is super gorgeous!” Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available patterns: 20

33 These Minimalist Gold Hoops That Are Just Effortlessly Chic PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with simple gold hoops, and these are backed by over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. They’re so versatile, elegant, and easy to wear to everything – and the hypoallergenic, stainless steel posts are just the cherry on top. Available sizes: 20.0 Millimeters – 50.0 Millimeters

Available colors: 3

34 This Simple Wrap Dress You Can Truly Wear Anywhere AMZ PLUS Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The wrap silhouette is timeless for a reason, and this cocktail-appropriate iteration is an excellent wardrobe investment. It’s lightweight, so it’s adaptable for year-round wear, and an absolute steal for under $30. Available sizes: Medium – 4X-Large

Available patterns: 25

35 A Sleek Maxi With Room To Accessorize Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite summer piece: this relaxed-fit maxi dress. The tank style is easily accessorized with sandals or your favorite sneakers, along with a light jacket, cardigan, or wrap – it’s really up to you. I recommend one in every color just to be safe. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 9

36 This Pajama Set That’s Super Comfy, Cute & Comes In Just About Every Color Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why over 20,000 reviewers love this satin pajama set. It’s the perfect upgrade to your usual sleep attire. For less than $20, it looks and feels luxurious. One reviewer raved, “Omggg the best pjs I have ever owned. They are so comfy, they perfectly fit...” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 41

37 These Summer-Ready Linen Pants For The Beach & Beyond Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon These linen drawstring pants are the ideal sartorial choice for a relaxing beach day, sunset beverage sipping, or yacht-ing off the coast of, well, whatever. The relaxed fit makes them comfortable and versatile, and the light texture of the linen gives each of the colors some visual interest. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 8

38 A Classic White Button-Up For All Occasions Riders by Lee Indigo Easy Care ¾ Sleeve Woven Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Another wardrobe staple? This classic 3/4 sleeve button down from Riders by Lee. The wrinkle-resistant cut is a great work or everyday piece for when you need something comfortable but high-quality. Reviewers love that this one smartly features two closely-spaced buttons at the bust to prevent any gaping. Available sizes: Small – 4X

Available colors: 7

39 These Wide Leg Lounge Pants Are The Most Comfortable Pants You’ll Own Made By Johnny Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Comfort is key when it comes to these ultra-soft palazzo pants. The wide-length pant is stitched from a rayon blend fabric that feels silky-smooth on the skin. The fold-over waist is an on-trend detail that makes them perfect for loungewear or casual outings. Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

Available patterns: 32

40 These Wear-Everywhere Sunglasses You’ll Reach For Every Day This Summer SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Your new favorite sunglasses have arrived. These round sunglasses are the subtly retro look you’ve been wanting with enough contemporary flourishes to wear everywhere. “I love that I can put them on top of my head without my hair getting caught in them. They're a plastic frame but its not flimsy or [cheapy made & they look really stylish,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 9

41 These Low Heels For Everyday Wear Cushionaire Block Heel Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the comfort of a sandal with just a little height and the elegance of a heel, I humbly present these block heel sandals. The suede-like finish is effortlessly chic, and the minimalist strap design goes with practically everything. Wear ‘em to a wedding and you won’t even be tempted to take your shoes off to dance. Available sizes: 6 – 11

Available patterns: 4

42 A Flowy & Free-Spirited Lacey Dress OURS Off Shoulder Lace Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This boho-chic off-shoulder lace dress is the perfect dress to debut on vacation or, like one reviewer, at their courthouse wedding. The flowy sleeves and skirt give the dress movement and they fit right in with warmer days. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 13

43 A Cute & Casual Tunic Top That You’ll Love To Throw On ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This tunic henley top is what you need if you’re looking for something just one step up from a T-shirt. There’s a little more care and style in the silhouette, between the buttons at the top, notched neckline, and smooth draping. This top hits just below the hips, so you can balance it out with a slim-fit pant on bottom. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

Available colors: 20

44 This Tie-Dye Lounge Set You’ll Never Want To Take Off BTFBM Loungewear Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon As someone who works remotely, there’s nothing I love more than a matching set. This tie-dye long sleeve and short set is the kind you can comfortably wear around the house while still feeling cute and on-trend. The ruffles at the hem of the shorts and the button front on the shirt are nice details that really make the ensemble. Just add fuzzy slippers and a hot mug of coffee. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 5