Of The Most Popular Shoes Under $40 On Amazon, These Are Worth The Hype

Finding budget-friendly shoes on Amazon seems like something you hear everyone talking about, but how do you actually search for them? There are pages and pages of on-trend cloud sandals and chic workout sneakers, and sometimes it can be hard to figure out which ones are worth adding to your wardrobe.

Instead of scrolling endlessly, check out this comprehensive list of the most popular shoes under $40 on Amazon that are absolutely worth the hype.

You’ll find the comfiest cloud sandals on this easy-to-shop list without looking at five different identical pairs and wondering which ones are the best. You’ll also find trendy and minimalist workout sneakers with the stretchiest, most breathable mesh fit. There’s even a pair of slippers with the fluffiest and, honestly, trendiest straps.

I promise, this list is the easiest way to those trendy shoes you want — but don’t have time to search for.

1 These Quilted Sneakers With Extra-Comfy Padding On The Heel STQ Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Not only do these slip-on sneakers have classic padding in the sole, but they even have memory foam padding on the heel, which helps to prevent blisters. There’s also built-in elastic on each side that’s barely noticeable, but it seriously adds to how comfy and flexible they are. They’re also covered in a faux-leather fabric, so these quilted sneakers look more expensive than their sub-$40 price. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6 — 11

2 A Pair Of Bendable Flats That Are Super Soft Amazon Essentials Ballet Flats Amazon $22 See On Amazon These ballet flats are soft and gentle on your feeet thanks to the suede microfiber on the inside. There’s a bunch of padding built into the heel of these on-trend shoes — always a must with flats. Plus, the faux-leather top and the sole are super flexible to add to the comfiness. This pair looks extra chic with faux snakeskin on the outside, but these versatile shoes are available in dozens of styles and colors. Available styles: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

3 These Machine-Washable Slippers With Plush Sherpa Inside ULTRAIDEAS Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon The lining inside of these memory foam slippers feels just like your favorite fluffy sherpa throw blanket. They’re way better than simply wearing plush socks or tucking your feet under your blanket because they also have durable rubber soles, so you can wear these while you get the mail in the morning. They’re also machine-washable — even with the wool-like knit fabric. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 12

4 These Breathable, Lightweight Sneakers With Classic Style ZGR Low Top Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon This pair of low-top sneakers have a chunky rubber sole, but the top is super light and breathable canvas. Plus, they even have small built-in ventilation holes hidden on the sides to keep these extra comfy and your feet cool. These always-stylish shoes are also completely washable to keep them clean. Available styles: 26

Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 These Trendy Crocs With A Bunch Of Color Options Crocs Clogs Amazon $35 See On Amazon These Crocs have the classic slide-on style that’s a quick go-to for lazy days or days when you know you’ll be on your feet a lot. The real stand out with these comfy, on-trend shoes is all of the breathable ventilation holes that also act as drainage if you get stuck in the rain. There’s also an adjustable strap that works as a heel strap if you want them to feel extra secure. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 4 — 19

6 These Fluffy Loafer Slippers With An Adorable Look RockDove Fuzzy Memory Foam Loafer Slippers Amazon $28 See On Amazon These memory-foam slippers come with the fluffiest, warmest, and most adorable trim and inner lining. They have a loafer look made with micro suede on the upper sole that’s just as cozy as the faux-fur accents. Not only do they look like loafers, but these slippers also have a waterproof sole that you can wear outside. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 A Pair Of Easy-To-Put-On Combat Boots With Memory Foam Soles Amazon Essentials Combat Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon There’s a bunch of hidden memory foam padding inside these on-trend combat boots. On the outside, they have a faux-leather finish with durable and contrasting laces, and the entire shoe looks much more expensive than it is. They also have a classic ankle-length fit with a handy pull tab on the back and a zipper to make them easier to put on than similar boots. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 13

8 These Chunky, Pointed-Toe Heels With A Breathable Fit Dream Pairs Annee Pointed Toe Low Chunky Heels Amazon $39 See On Amazon This pair of heels might have a pointed closed-toe design, but they’re actually just as breathable as sandals, thanks to their cut-out design. They’re topped off with a wide ankle strap to balance out the pointed toe and chunky heel. Plus, there’s a chic suede or faux leather finish for a polished look. Available styles: 23

Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 The Slip-On Sneakers With Super Breathable Sock-Like Fabric DOUSSPRT Slip-On Sock Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These sneakers actually feel like a stretchy sock on top with the comfy mesh fabric and lace-less design that you just slip on. The best part is, the fabric makes them super breathable, so it won’t feel like you’re wearing extra-warm socks during a workout. These machine-washable sneakers also have built-in air cushions in the sole and ventilated insoles, so they’re extremely lightweight. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

10 These Pointy Ballet Flats With Structured Bows SAILING LU Bow-Knot Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon These ballet flats have a bunch of structured details that make them look so chic. They have a pointed-toe design plus an extra-structured bow on top that makes them easy to dress up. There’s even a small rubber heel that contrasts with the bold suede fabric. Even with their structured fit, these flats have a comfortable fit and anti-skid bottoms. Available styles: 45

Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

11 These Clever Sneakers With A Hidden Wedge Heel CUSHIONAIRE Hidden Wedge Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon These sneakers have a ton of genius features that make them totally stand out from the crowd. First, there are zippers on each side of the breathable faux suede upper, which makes them easier to slip on than other shoes. Then, instead of a classic insole, the cushiony memory foam has a hidden 1-inch wedge for a little boost. Available styles: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 12

12 A Pair Of Lightweight Slides That Are Made Of A Soft, Cushiony Material BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These thick-sole slides are made of a durable and comfy EVA material that makes them the perfect mix of sandals and slippers — you literally feel like you’re walking on a cloud. These lightweight sandals also have a wide strap that’s made of the same soft material, so it won’t dig into the top of your foot. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

13 These Heeled Boots With Chunky Tread Accents Soda Chunky Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon These ankle boots seriously stand out from your other Chelsea boots styles with their 3.5-inch heel and half-inch platform. They have a high-contrast design with the chunky tread on the bottom that’s paired with simple faux-suede on top. Of course, you also get the classic stretchy elastic panels on each side for a close yet comfortable fit. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

14 This Pair Of Canvas Sneakers With Stretchy Faux Laces Blowfish Malibu Canvas Sneakers Amazon $32 See On Amazon These pull-on sneakers still have lace details on the front — you just don’t actually have to tie them or deal with them throughout the day. These laces are made of stretchy elastic that stays perfectly in place all day. Plus, these canvas sneakers have cushioned insoles and distressed accents for a comfy fit and rockstar edge. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 11

15 These Soft & Flexible Loafers That Massage Your Feet VenusCelia Loafer Flats Amazon $29 See On Amazon These unique loafers are made with a soft and flexible leather fabric that’s easy to walk in, while still managing to be incredibly lightweight. They have funky tread on the bottom that massages your feet, which makes them great for all-day wear. Plus, these pull-on loafers have a padded insole, and they’re finished off with a chic metal detail on top. Available styles: 44

Available sizes: 5 — 12

16 These Slouchy Boots That Are Actually Cozy Slippers LongBay Chenille Bootie Slippers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These memory foam slippers are way better than classic styles because they fit and look like boots, so keep your ankles cozy and make your loungewear look chic. They have a slouchy design with the fluffiest plush lining inside to kep you warm. On the outside, these unique slippers have soft knit fabric and non-slip rubber soles. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 12

17 These Lace-Up Booties With A Wedge Heel DREAM PAIRS Lace Up Low Wedge Booties Amazon $33 See On Amazon The wedge heel on these lace-up booties is surprisingly comfortable and easy to walk in, according to reviewers — despite their 2.75-inch boost. The comfort is thanks to the padded insole, which offers just the right amount of support. These stylish booties are complete with laces on the front, so you can adjust them to your exact comfort level to ensure they stay on all day. Available styles: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 12

18 A Pair Of Waterproof Boots With The Coziest Lining & Trim HARENCE Fur-Lined Ankle Snow Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon These pull-on ankle boots are waterproof and anti-skid, which makes them a good option for snowy days. They’re covered in soft, super cozy fabric with a quilted design that’s so plush, and the ankles have elastic, which makes them easier to pull on than other snow boots. These low-profile boots are also lined with faux fur that sticks out of the top for a comfy trim detail. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 4 — 14

19 These Kitten Heels With A Chic Sling-Back Design Greatonu Slingback Kitten Heel Pumps Amazon $39 See On Amazon These kitten heels are already chic with their faux-leather or suede finish, then they add on that sling-back style that’s so classic. This gives these pointed-toe heels a sandal-like fit on the back that’s super breathable and stable. There’s also a cushioned insole to top off these comfy short-heeled shoes. Available styles: 21

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

20 This Pair Of Mesh Flats With The Softest Lining HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These are the ballet flats to keep on hand at all times because they have the softest lining inside, and they easily fold up in your bag. These pointed-toe flats are also worth taking with you because they’re made with mesh fabric that’s so breathable and has a chic sweater-like look. Plus, there’s hidden heel padding underneath this trendy fabric. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

21 These Adorable Slippers With Extra-Fluffy & Trendy Straps Parlovable Plush Cross Band Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon The cross-strap sandal design of these slippers is pretty cozy yet chic thanks to the super fluffy fabric. This extra-plush design makes these classic slippers adorable and so trendy. Plus, the sandal-like fit means the faux fur won’t make your feet too warm. There’s also a non-slip sole hiding underneath those fuzzy straps, so you can walk on hardwood without worry. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 10

22 A Pair Of Rain Boots With A Stretchy Pull-On Fit Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon These rain boots look so chic because they have a matte and waterproof finish paired with a Chelsea boot fit. They’re made of super lightweight rubber that’s easy to keep clean after a rainy day. Plus, the stretchy elastic accents have smooth seams to make them extra comfy and easy to pull on. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 4 — 12

23 These Canvas Loafers With Adjustable Laces Bruno Marc Slip-On Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers have loafer-style stitching that gives them a trendy boat shoe vibe. The 100% canvas upper adds to the comfy sneaker feeling, and it makes these shoes completely machine-washable. These lightweight loafers also have a unique cork insole on top of a breathable insole layer, which keeps moisture at bay. Plus, the minimalist and stretchy laces are easy to adjust. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 11

24 A Pair Of Velvety Memory Foam Slippers With An Adorable Fluffy Accent BCTEX COLL Velvet Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Everything about these adorable memory foam slippers feels way too chic to simply wear them in your living room. There’s the velvety fabric with a shiny finish and, of course, that oversized fluffy puff ball on top. They also have a slide-on design and breathable fleece lining to keep these cozy yet cute. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 12

25 These Workout Sneakers With A Unique Pull-On Design UMYOGO Athletic Running Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon The unique and trendy strap on these sneakers actually acts as an easier way to pull them on. This bold detail is paired with an equally trendy sole with a geometric cutout design. These lightweight sneakers also have the classic features you want for a workout, like breathable mesh fabric. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

26 A Pair Of Classic Ankle Boots With A Zipper On The Sides Soda Ankle Bootie Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a slight heel that’s a different color than the faux suede upper, these ankle booties are a classic, chic style at an affordable price. They have a zipper on one side, which makes them easier to slide into than similar boots and a half-inch platform that adds to the little boost. Available styles: 21

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

27 A Pair Of Heels With A Chic & Seriously Versatile Design DREAM PAIRS Pointed High Heel Pumps Amazon $31 See On Amazon These pointed-toe heels are a great go-to because they have so many classic details. They have an expensive-looking faux-leather (or suede, or glittery) finish, a comfy ankle strap, and, of course, a chunky block heel that’s super sturdy. These 4-inch heels are complete with soft insole padding. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11

28 These Soft Mesh Sneakers With A Stretchy Ankle Design Feethit Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon This pair of minimalist sneakers have a unique and stretchy ankle design that’s easier to slip on than classic tennis shoes. These flexible sneakers have classic laces, so you can adjust them and tie them for a secure fit. Best of all, they’re made completely out of breathable mesh fabric paired with a lightweight and non-slip sole. Available colors: 6 — 10

Available sizes: 11

29 The Lightweight Loafers That Feel Like Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These memory foam loafers are so lightweight — they fit more like your favorite comfy ballet flats. They even have a flexible sole and a faux-suede lining to keep these flats super breathable yet stylish. On the outside, there’s more of that faux-suede (or leather) finish to make these pointed-toe loafers even more polished. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 15

30 These Velvety Slippers That Are Actually Breathable Dearfoams Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Yes — these trendy slippers are covered in velvety fabric, which makes them look extremely luxurious. They have a rubber sole on the bottom, so you can wear these outdoors just as easily as you do inside. Meanwhile, the memory foam insole is as cushiony as can be, so you feel like you’re walking on a cloud all day long. Available styles: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 14

31 A Pair Of Tall, Lightweight Rain Boots With Chunky Tread DKSUKO Tall Rubber Rain Boots Amazon $38 See On Amazon These non-slip rain boots have at classic tall fit that’s always on-trend, not to mention practical for rainy days. The chunky tread on the bottom is perfect for stormy days and walking through puddles, yet these boots are somehow still lightweight. These non-slip boots also have a small heel and a chic little buckle on the side for some style. Available styles: 25

Available sizes: 6 — 11

32 These High-Top Sneakers With Cozy & Fluffy Lining ZGR Fur-Lined High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $27 See On Amazon These high-top sneakers have plush fleece lining inside, so they feel as cozy as your favorite slippers. They’re even trimmed with an adorable and fluffy trim to top off these seriously cozy yet cute shoes. Plus, they have an iconic design that will never go out of style. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 11

33 These Casual Flats With Stretchy Elastic Built Right In Skechers Canvas Flats Amazon $35 See On Amazon These casual flats seriously stand out from the stiff ballet flats you may be used to because they’re so breathable and flexible. They’re made of 100% canvas with unique and super comfy seams. There’s also a memory foam insole and an elastic detail on top that makes these slip-on flats extra-flexible. Available styles: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 11

34 These Monochromatic Wedges With A Ballet Flat Fit Greatonu Wedge Pumps Amazon $40 See On Amazon These 2.5-inch wedges are seriously versatile with their monochromatic faux-suede finish and simple fit. On top, these cushioned heels fit just like your go-to ballet flats, and they’re just as easy to pull on. They even have a rounded toe design and, of course, a breathable lining inside. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10