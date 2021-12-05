Of The Most Popular Winter Clothes On Amazon, These 42 Pieces Are Seriously Worth The Hype

You’ve heard of survival of the fittest, but when it comes to winter fashion it’s more like survival of the coziest, or even survival of the chic-est. At times a hard nut to crack, feeling fashionable in winter and scoring the perfect pieces that keep you both warm and stylish is like embarking on a quest for the holy grail. However, there’s great news. I’ve scoured Amazon for the most popular winter clothes — and these 42 pieces are seriously worth the hype and won’t break the bank.

Starting with the all-important base layer, there are plenty of items on this list that promise a skin-friendly soft touch. From fleece-lined long underwear to thermal regulating tights to charming winter-patterned socks, these are your cold-weather must-have pieces. In the wardrobe basics departments, you’ll find chic, lightweight sweaters with crew necks or mock necks, bodysuits, and V-neck wrap sweaters with fun and flirty design details that will add some flair back into your wintery lifestyle. And be sure to not forget about the indispensable sweatsuit which, as you’ll see, comes in several stylish iterations such as one with a cropped long sleeve top and adorable drawstring shorts.

Use this list to put all your seasonal style puzzle pieces in the right place and experience some serious satisfaction at having solved some of the mysteries of winter fashion survival.

1 A Pair Of Ultra Plush Memory Foam Slippers Donpapa Memory Foam Indoor Outdoor Slipper Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing like slipping those toes into something fuzzy and warm when getting out of bed on a cold morning and these memory foam slippers should do the trick perfectly. Available in four stylish colors, they’re made with an upper lining of plush faux fur and an inner lining of warm and breathable fleece and cotton. A memory foam sole keeps feet supremely cushioned and a durable rubber bottom makes these slippers great for wearing either indoors or outdoors. Available sizes: Medium – X-Large

Available colors: 4

2 This Comfy Tunic Top You’ll Never Want To Take Off Jescakoo Tunic Long-Sleeved Sweatshirts Amazon $28 See On Amazon This soft and stretchy tunic sweatshirt can be styled in any number of ways so that you’ll probably never want to take it off. Wear it casually around the house with jeans or out on the town with a skirt and heels. Made of polyester and spandex, its soft, stretchy material will keep you warm throughout the colder months while the timeless crew neck cut will never go out of style. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 14

3 The Perfect Tracksuit For Coffee Runs Fixmatti 2-Piece Tracksuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Equally appropriate for the gym and meeting up with friends at your favorite coffee shop, this two-piece tracksuit comes with a crew neck loose top and drawstring jogger pants with an elastic waist. Available in both long sleeve and tank top form, choose from over 30 different colors and patterns including tie-dye, stripes, and even one with a “good vibes” rainbow design. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 32

4 This Winter Beanie With A Cute Removable Pom Pom FURTALK Winter Knitted Beanie Hat With Faux Fur Pom Amazon $17 See On Amazon Here’s a winter beanie that not only keeps you warm all winter long but lets you change up the style by switching out the pom pom, depending on your mood. The faux fur pom pom snaps in place easily and can be quickly removed, giving you lots of options to mix and match colors. The hat is made of soft acrylic material and comes in a ribbed design, keeping your head warm and stylish all winter long. Available colors: 31

5 A Bodysuit With A Chic Mock Neck MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes there’s nothing sexier than obscuring what lies beneath, and this extremely popular bodysuit does just that with its long sleeves and trendy mock turtleneck. Constructed of skin-friendly and soft modal fabric, it features a two-button snap closure and can easily be tossed in the washing machine so that it’s ready for layering under sweaters or wearing as is to your next holiday cocktail party. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 25

6 These Socks That’ll Give You All The Fireplace Vibes FYC Thick Soft Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Putting on these charming wintery patterned socks will immediately make you feel like you’re curled up by a cozy fireplace. A blend of cotton, wool, and polyester makes these crew socks extremely warm yet breathable and moisture-resistant at the same time. Lots of different styles and patterns are available and each pack comes with a set of five pairs. Available colors: 14

7 The Dress That You Can Wear Year-Round MOLERANI Casual Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon With long sleeves and an A-line silhouette, this shift dress hits just above the knee and can be layered over tight and under sweaters or worn on its own with boots or flats when winter starts releasing its grip. Made of soft rayon with a slight spandex stretch, the dress is available in lots of colors and patterns, including pretty floral designs, trendy animal prints, and paisley. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

8 A Pashmina For Winter Wedding Season RIIQIICHY Long Pashmina Amazon $13 See On Amazon In the world of scarves, there’s nothing so synonymous with luxury and elegance as a pashmina. This long pashmina scarf measures 80 inches in length and is made of a material that feels just like cashmere. It can be worn in many different ways depending on the event and is perfect for elegant affairs such as winter weddings. Available colors: 17

9 These Winter Leggings That Are Lined In Cozy Fleece CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These incredible, life-saving fleece-lined leggings will banish winter blues and give you a new lease on life. Made with thick velvet, these super soft leggings can be worn on their own with sweaters and jackets or under dresses and skirts for an extra layer of warmth. They come in an array of neutral shades, such as black, coffee, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small – Small, Medium – Large

Available colors: 6

10 A Lightweight Pullover Sweater That’s Also Perfect For Work Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This fundamental but very chic sweater derives its elegance from the lightweight nature of its fabric and its classic cut. Made of soft cotton, modal, and polyester, this sweater fits closely but comfortably, with a crew neckline and delicate stitching around the shoulders. Available in tons of different colors and patterns, it can be dressed up effortlessly as the perfect winter office wear. Available sizes: Small – 3X

Available colors: 41

11 These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants For Morning Jogs Yeokou Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants Amazon $37 See On Amazon When winter rolls around, you’ll look for pretty much any reason to not have to leave the bed and get out there, but these jogger pants could offer some serious incentive. Soft and warm fleece lines the inside of these cotton joggers for comfortable winter protection. Coming with a ribbed and closed-bottom ankle, you have the choice between multiple colors and two different fits. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 10

12 A Turtleneck Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down KEEDONE Long Sleeve Turtleneck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This flowy T-shirt dress is versatile enough to take you from the office (home or otherwise) to that cocktail party with a simple change of shoewear. With a convenient and fashionable turtleneck for extra cold weather warmth and a slight empire waist, this swing dress has a flowy silhouette that provides the ultimate fashion experience: feeling both comfortable and stylish. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 12

13 This Color-Block Knitted Sweater In Striped Designs PRETTYGARDEN V-Neck Sweater See On Amazon $38 See On Amazon There’s nothing more classic than a striped sweater, and this particular knitted sweater gives you tons of options in the striped color-block department. Soft and lightweight, you can choose from many different colors and patterns, on top of either a crewneck or V-neck design. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 27

14 A Pair Of Cross Band Slippers Made Of Faux Fur Parlovable Fluffy Cross-Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Slip your toes into one of these cross band slippers and you may permanently adhere it to your foot soon after. Made with ultra-plush faux rabbit fur, this slipper uses memory foam for individualized comfort and a rubber sole for extra durability. As a bonus, the open-toe design keeps air flowing and feet comfortable. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 8

15 These Comfy PJ Pants That’ll Keep You SO Warm Just Love Buffalo Plaid Pajama Pants Amazon $13 See On Amazon These popular sleepwear pants are made of cozy, soft, and breathable cotton and are made to last many a winter season with durable stitching, a drawstring waist, and colors that won’t fade with washing. Available in 19 cute colors, take your pick of tons of different regular plaid and buffalo plaid pattern options. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

Available colors: 19

16 This Hooded Sweatshirt That Also Acts As A Blanket LetsFunny Oversized Hooded Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon How many times have you tossed on a sweatshirt on cold days when, in fact, what you really want is to wrap yourself in a blanket? In those cases, this one-size-fits-all hooded blanket sweatshirt is the answer to all your coziest dreams. Coming in an oversized fit with long sleeves, the sweatshirt is fully reversible — one side is micro plush polyester, and the other is shrink-resistant sherpa. Take your pick from over 13 fun colors and patterns. Available sizes: Adult, Kids

Available colors: 10

17 A Lightweight Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon This relaxed, button-down shirt is made of super on-trend corduroy and can be worn in a variety of ways depending on the occasion. Button all the way up or part way to create a V-neck silhouette and pair it with any number of bottoms to suit your style. This shirt features a turn-down collar and long sleeves and comes in a number of earthy colors such as green, khaki, or brown. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 32

18 A Sporty Zip-Up Jacket Made Of Polar Fleece Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Extremely soft, warm, and sporty, this polar fleece is the perfect jacket to throw on anytime you’re embarking on something active (that could mean actively watching the TV, of course). Made of polyester, this midweight material is easily machine washable and comes in 17 different colors, including several fun patterns. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 30

19 These Opaque Tights That Adapt To Temperatures No Nonsense Super-opaque Control-top Tights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made of a blend of nylon and spandex, these opaque tights adjust to your body temperature to keep you comfortably cozy all through the day. Made with a control top, the waistband sits right below the natural waist. Coming in a pack of two pairs, note that you’ll have to hand wash these to keep them lasting and looking their best. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 10

20 A Pair Of Everyday Sweatpants In Extensive Sizes Amazon Essentials Relaxed Fit Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Amazon $22 See On Amazon For those days when only the softest pants will suffice, these jogger sweatpants are the perfect go-to item in your drawer. Made of a polyester-cotton blend, they have a soft French terry fleece lining and come in enough different colors to keep you outfitted every day of the week. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available colors: 31

21 This Ribbed Collar Sweatshirt That’s A Winter Essential Amazon Essentials Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $20 See On Amazon Every winter closet needs at least one basic but well-designed sweatshirt. This pick will surely prove an essential item with its classic crew neckline and ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem. Made in a soft French terry fleece, you can take your pick from over 24 colors, from versatile solid colors such as black, blue, or charcoal heather, to adventurous patterns like leopard, camo, or zebra stripe. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 27

22 The Mock Turtleneck Sweater Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon A great winter wardrobe basic pick for wearing on its own or layering with other warmer pieces, this mock turtleneck sweater will always make you feel stylish no matter how low the temperatures go. Made of a lightweight fabric, you can choose between many winter-appropriate colors and patterns, and as a bonus, it’s conveniently machine washable. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available colors: 22

23 Gloves That Allow You To Freely Text A Friend ViGrace Winter Knitted Convertible Fingerless Gloves Amazon $21 See On Amazon Sometimes, even in winter, you prefer to have the full range of motion your digits can provide. In that case, these knitted convertible gloves are the perfect solution to giving you maximum mobility but also the utmost warmth for those precious hands. You can quickly detach the mitten portion to the back of the glove for fingerless use or go full mitten for ultimate winter protection. Available sizes: Medium – Large

Available colors: 8

24 A Lightweight V-Neck Sweater That’s Longer In Length Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Sweater, Plus Size Amazon $0 See On Amazon Sometimes showing a little skin in the depths of winter can do wonders for your sense of optimism. This V-neck sweater allows you to stay warm and reveal a hint of decolletage, while its longer length is both comfortable and perfect for layering under blazers. Lightweight and machine washable, wear this sweater on its own with jeans or slacks and change up your shoewear to dress it up or down. Available sizes: 1X – 6X

Available colors: 12

25 This Knit Sweater Dress With Winter Fashion Vibes ANRABESS Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Nothing says ready-for-winter as much as a knitwear dress, and this sweater dress doubles that sentiment by adding a cozy turtleneck and lantern sleeves. Versatile enough for casual or more dressy affairs, this ribbed dress can be styled in numerous ways so that it will, without a doubt, be a go-to choice. It’s available in lots of gorgeous shades from wine and apricot to pumpkin and caramel. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 22

26 This Warm Scarf That Rocks All The Winter Plaids Wander Agio Long Shawl Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you are truly passionate about plaid (especially during cold-weather months), this lattice-design shawl will be sure to scratch that itch. Available in 19 different colors, each scarf has its own plaid design and the brand promises the material won’t pile and that colors won’t fade over time. Available colors: 19

27 An Oversized Faux Shearling Coat With Retro Vibes PRETTYGARDEN Faux-Shearling Oversized Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon The sheer fluffiness of this popular sherpa jacket is the antidote to winter weariness. Available in multiple designs from bomber jackets to pea coats, choose from a number of cozy colors such as coffee and wine red. Double-fleeced for extra warmth, be sure to note that you’ll have to pop this one over to the dry cleaners to wash. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

28 A Long Pullover Sweater Dress With A Cozy Turtleneck Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon As easy as pie to throw on, you’ll look effortlessly chic during cold seasons (no small feat) with this pullover sweater dress will become a repeat wear within no time. A charmingly knitted look gives this dress a warm and cozy texture and a turtleneck and two side pockets provide extra warmth and convenience. With multiple solid colors as well as cute animal print patterns to choose from (among others), you’ll be tempted to have multiples of this dress on hand. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 24

29 This V-Neck Wrap Sweater With Fun Design Elements ZESICA Belted Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This V-neck wrap sweater offers a lot more than meets the eye with a bowknot belted waist and a ruffled hem. On top of that, it also features long batwing sleeves and a plunge V-shape in the back. Soft and stretchy, this sweater will be sure to add interest to any outfit, on top of keeping you warm all winter long. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 14

30 A Midi Dress With A Classic Flare Skirt Nemidor Long-Sleeve Midi Dress with Pocket Amazon $30 See On Amazon For those moments where you may be deep in winter or even in-between seasons, this midi dress with its classic flare skirt will serve you well. Stretchy but soft, it’s made of polyester that is easily machine washable. Available in both long and short sleeves, you can choose among a number of perfect colors for the winter palette or fun patterns (like florals and plaid) to help see you through till spring. Available sizes: 14 Plus – 26 Plus

Available colors: 39

31 This Quarter-Zip Fleece Jacket Perfect For Chilly Hikes Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fleece quarter-zip jacket is a perfect warm thermal layer to throw on before heading outside. Made of soft material, the jacket is conveniently machine washable and comes in tons of different shades, including some fun patterns like buffalo or Boston plaid. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 22

32 A Fuzzy Fleece-Lined Sherpa Jacket Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cozy and casual sherpa jacket has a midweight fleece lining and fuzzy texture for extra snugness. Designed with a full-length zippered closure, you can easily toss this jacket in the washing machine to be ready for the next day’s adventures. Choose from several different patterns and colors such as blush, a vintage-looking tan, or an on-trend leopard. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 5

33 An Open Flowy Knit Cardigan You Can Wear With Anything Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Open Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon This buttonless open cardigan has a flowy silhouette and a cozy knit texture with a brushed surface and slight stretch to the material. Coming in classic black, you’ll be able to pair this piece with any number of outfits, and toss it in the washing machine. It has long sleeves and elasticized cuffs. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 1

34 Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear To Layer Under Clothing WEERTI Thermal Underwear Amazon $26 See On Amazon For those are-you-kidding-me cold days, long johns are the ultimate essential base layer. These thermal underwear take heat preservation to new heights with their fleece lining and smooth, moisture-wicking polyester outer layer, so you can rest easy knowing heat will be comfortably locked in. Coming in close-fitting long pants, long sleeves, and a crew neck design, these thermal underwear will effortlessly sit under clothing to make those winter elements bearable. Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

35 These Long Underwear With A Round Neckline IN'VOLAND Plus Size Thermal Long Johns Sets Amazon $35 See On Amazon These stylish but efficient long underwear feature a choice between either a slight scoop neckline or a cute V-neck lined with lace. Made with lightweight polyester, the long Johns are lined with fleece for extra warmth and the cut of the top and bottoms allow them to sit invisibly beneath clothing layers. Available sizes: 16 Plus – 30 Plus

Available colors: 12

36 A Pair Of Blackout Tights With An Ultra Soft Touch JUST MY SIZE Blackout Tight Amazon $0 See On Amazon For those layers that are all about skin contact, these soft-to-the-touch blackout tights will make you feel that little bit of luxury that can really go a long way. They’re made of a smooth and stretchy knit and are perfectly opaque, so wear them with your shortest mini skirts and dresses and stay warm. With this kind of comfort, you’ll be reaching for these as soon as you see winter coming. Available sizes: 1X – 2X, 3X – 4X

Available colors: 1

37 A Pair Of Leg Warmers To Cozy Up Your Winter Outfit TeeHee Leg Warmers Assorted Value Pack Amazon $26 See On Amazon These soft, smooth leg warmers go thigh-high to keep those legs doubly heated and fashionable. Made of acrylic and enough stretch to keep them in place, wear these over boots, leggings, or anything you can imagine to add a little extra coziness to your winter outfit. Each pack comes with a set of three ribbed socks, and you can choose between lots of charming patterns or more neutral colors. Available colors: 12

38 This Classic Plaid Midi Skirt With An A-Line Silhouette Tanming Wool Plaid A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon When it comes to winter fashion, nothing can transform an outfit more quickly than a warm midi skirt, bonus points if it’s plaid. This pleated plaid skirt does just that with its A-line cut and warm blend of wool and polyester. Two hip pockets keep hands toasty and the circle skirt falls just above the ankle and has a comfy high elastic waist. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 8

39 These Leggings That Adjust To Your Body Temperature No Nonsense Cotton Legging Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking for everyday comfort? These leggings are made with a blend of fabrics that actually adjust to your body temperature, perfect for exercise or casual days inside as they won’t make you overheat. They come in multiple colors, so you can plan the rest of your look around them, plus they’re machine-washable, so you can easily throw them in with the rest of your weekly laundry. Available sizes: Small – 3X

Available colors: 8

40 A Set of Two-Piece Pajamas For Cozy Nights GLOBAL 100% Cotton Pajama Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Looking for a two-piece pajama set? These drawstring pajamas come in several prints that’ll help remind you that the best sleep happens when you’re feeling cute and comfortable. Made of 100% cotton, these PJ’s are supremely soft, breathable, and skin-friendly, with cute design elements like a notch collar, trim piping, and front pockets that make them extra stylish. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 25

41 This Quilted Vest With Timeless Appeal Fuinloth Quilted Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nothing says old-school and classy more than a quilted jacket, and this vest hits the mark. On top of its traditional look, it’s extremely lightweight and acts as a perfect thermal layer for colder temperatures. Made with a stand collar and sleeveless design, it has two side pockets and a slightly fitted waist. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 15