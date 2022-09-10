If I don’t love the way I look in an article of clothing, I just won’t wear it — period. Ideally, I’ll return it, but if I miss that window, it’ll hang unworn in my closet just taking up space. Needless to say, I’m a huge fan of Amazon clothing that’s affordable and looks good on everyone. In fact, I’m so satisfied with the selection, it’s been literal years since I’ve set foot in a brick-and-mortar clothing store.

My drawers are definitely a bit too full for me to call myself a fashion minimalist, but I do love the idea of a capsule wardrobe. In essence, that involves choosing versatile, easy-to-match pieces that you can wear over a wide range of settings and seasons. According to reviewers, these pieces are not only reasonably priced and look great, but depending on how you accessorize them, they can be dressed up or down. Since most of them are also breathable and ideal for layering, they’ll work no matter the time of year, too.

Keep scrolling to check out these fan favorites on Amazon, all of which are cheap, stylish, versatile, and designed to look amazing on just about anyone.

1 This Cozy Cardigan With A Literal Twist ACEVOG Lightweight Draped Cardigan Amazon $21 See On Amazon Tie this cardigan in the front for a wrapped look or in the back to customize the fit without sacrificing the laidback, open-front style. According to reviewers, the lightweight fabric is “very soft” and “the fit is really good.” Especially considering it comes in over a dozen colors, past customers have worn it just about everywhere, including to work, weddings, while traveling, and while running errands. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 A Skirt That’s “Easy And Comfortable,” But Still “Cute And Stylish.” Alelly Ruffle Mini Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon “The print is very cute and stylish,” one reviewer wrote; still, others are quick to point out that thanks to the lightweight rayon material and stretchy waistband, it’s equally “easy and comfortable.” Needless to say, this ruffle mini skirt helps you look put together with minimal effort and while remaining cool and comfy all day long. Get it in a huge range of colors and patterns, including polka dots, flowers, animal prints, and paisleys. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 This Color-Block Tank That’s Unlike Anything Else In Your Closet AlvaQ Colorblock Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This color-block V-neck tank top comes in a huge range of design options, from sparkly sequins to lace detailing. Whichever one you choose, the adjustable spaghetti straps meet behind the neck for a racerback design that’s both stylish and practical (say goodbye to slipping straps). Despite its eye-catching look, reviewers have paired it with jeans for casual outings, skirts for formal events, and blazers for professional settings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 This Long Duster So You Can Layer In Style Begonia.K Long Sleeve Duster Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Make a serious statement with this Begonia.K duster. Unlike your average cardigan, this one is designed to reach all the way down to the ankle, has a lapel collar, and is made from sheer chiffon — plus it comes in 12 different colors. “Versatile and perfect for breezy summer evenings,” one reviewer wrote, but they intend on “wearing to a fall wedding that’s planned for night time,” too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 An Eyelet Embroidered Top That’s Sultry & Cute SOLY HUX V Neck Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon “Ordered this shirt in white for a cute summer date top and loved it so much that I came back and ordered it in black as well,” wrote one reviewer who called this V-neck blouse. The former is due to the plunging wrapped neckline, while the latter is because of its capped butterfly sleeves, peplum silhouette, and eyelet embroidery. While the black works for any season, the blue, pink, white, and yellow are a little springier. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

6 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That Goes With Everything BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pair it with heels for a party, sneakers for brunch, a blazer for work, or boots and a scarf for errands. This ruched bodycon dress acts as the ideal base for just about any outfit — and in any season, since it has long sleeves and a higher neckline, but the polyester-rayon fabric is still moisture-wicking and breathable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 This “Absolutely Stunning” Dress That Has All Of The Trendiest Details Cosonsen Tie Waist Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Wrap silhouettes, balloon sleeves, and irregular hems are all trending — and this skater dress includes all of them in one piece. Thanks to its adjustable tie, it’s easy to personalize the fit, and the deep-V neckline has a reviewer raving, “absolutely stunning.” Choose between 20 different colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Ruffle Dress With Balloon Sleeves & A Cutout Back Dokotoo Deep V Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Similarly, there’s this ruffle mini dress. This one also has balloon sleeves and a deep-V neckline, but its ruffles, open back, and laidback fabric give it a more casual appearance. (Yes, you can dress it up with heels, but it makes for a great everyday dress when accessorized with booties, a hat, and a casual bag, too.) It also comes in animal prints, florals, and textured polka dots. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Long, Strappy Dress That Brings The Drama While Remaining Comfortable R.Vivimos Backless Long Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Photoshoots, beach vacations, weddings — reviewers have worn this long dress to all of the aforementioned and more. Its maxi length and strappy back bring some serious drama, but its elastic bodice and flowy cotton fabric also make it “extremely comfortable,” especially since it “can be adjusted.” If you’re not loving the black, it comes in just about any other color you could want. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 A Top That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite T-Shirt — But Way More Stylish SheIn Tie Waist Wrap Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yes, it’s as stretchy and comfortable as your favorite T-shirt, but this is not your average top. The SheIn wrap blouse has capped sleeves, a layered V-neck, an irregular hem, and an adjustable tie around the waist that gives it a peplum-like silhouette. As a result, it elevates any pair of jeans and looks equally great with slacks or a pencil skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This Waterfall Wrap That’s Halfway Between A Cardigan & A Pea Coat Romwe Waterfall Collar Wrap Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon Halfway between a cardigan and a peacoat, this waterfall wrap adds both style and functionality to your transitional weather outfits. It has a wide collar and pockets, plus it can be tied in the front or the back depending on your needs. Most importantly, though, reviewers say it’s “comfortable” and “cozy,” even though it’s professional enough to wear to work in place of a blazer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 These Wide Flair Bell Bottom Jeans That Are A “Must-Buy” CuteCherry Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Shake up your skinny jeans and boyfriend cuts with these bell bottom jeans are “a must buy,” according to reviewers. They come in both solid and distressed designs, and the material is thick enough for structure, but stretchy enough for comfort. Finally, the extra-wide bottoms add some welcome flair (pun intended) to your outfits, so you’ll want to wear them multiple times a week. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 This Best-Selling Skirt That Has Pockets EXLURA Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller in its category, this pleated midi skirt has over 15,000 reviews. Why? Its color options are plentiful, its material is lightweight and flowy, its waistband is stretchy, and its pockets are functional. “I absolutely love the outfits I pull together with this skirt,” one reviewer wrote. “I bought the black one with daisies and I will be buying more.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Put-On-&-Go Wrap Dress Buyers Are Obsessed With EXLURA Midi Tank Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The reviews for this midi tank dress say things like, “beautiful and comfortable,” “in love,” “my new favorite dress,” and “I want two more colors.” Its features include a tank-style top, a curved hem with a split front, and a wrapped design that ties around the waist for a customized fit. Needless to say, it’s the ultimate put-on-and-go option for any event. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Ruched Cami Dress That Made Reviewers “Feel Incredible.” Milumia V-Neck Ruched Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Y’all. GET. THE. DRESS,” raved one reviewer who usually hates tight-fitting clothing, but has “NEVER felt this [good or as confident]” as they do in this ruched cami dress. Another buyer wrote, “It made me feel incredible.” Its adjustable spaghetti straps flow into a wrapped V-neck design that creates an irregular hem, and it comes in three colors: black, burgundy, or forest green. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

16 A One-Shoulder Blouse That Goes With Virtually Any Bottoms Guteidee One Shoulder Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon While its tunic silhouette is comfortable and flowy, this one-shoulder blouse still elevates your outfit with its chiffon fabric and single-shoulder tie. As a result, reviewers have paired it with jeans, shorts, skirts, slacks, and everything in between. It’s also sold in rows and rows of color options, and all of them are “a steal,” according to one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 This Wide-Sleeve, Draped Top With Plenty Of Movement HOTAPEI Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon While it has wide sleeves and a loose silhouette, this chiffon blouse is anything but shapeless. Its draped design offers plenty of movement that you can either leave loose or tuck into pants. Get it in other design options, too, including a collared V-neck, a sleeveless tank, or a pretty pattern. “Great for work or going out,” one reviewer commented. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Tie-Waist Blouse That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon The belt is built right in when it comes to this tie-waist blouse, which means just throw on a pair of jeans or slacks, and you’re ready to go. Its butterfly sleeves, high ruched neckline, and peplum hem make it look way more expensive than it is — especially since the chiffon fabric is “silky” and “gorgeous,” according to reviewers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

19 These Bootcut Leggings For Workouts, Lounging & Even The Office IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon No matter where you’re headed or what you’re doing, these bootcut yoga pants will keep you comfortable. The high waistline won’t roll, the stretchy material wicks sweat and moves with you, and the large pockets (front and back) hold all of your essentials. Best of all, they come in multiple color options, but the black looks so much like slacks, one reviewer wrote, “I guarantee you could probably wear these to work and no one would notice.” They can even be cut to different lengths thanks to the multiple hemmed inseams. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 This Elevated T-Shirt With 14,000+ Reviews VETIOR Wrap Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This cropped design has been called “just right,” the fabric “good quality,” the wrapped V-neck gorgeous, and the overall feel “really comfortable.” Needless to say, this wrap crop top may feel and wear like a T-shirt, but it’s way better, according to reviewers. Buy it in countless colors, with or without sleeves, and pair it with everything from leggings to skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 A Pencil Dress That Sets Itself Apart REVETRO Off The Shoulder Midi Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this isn’t your average pencil dress: “The compliments from an inexpensive black dress were incredible,” one wrote. The bottom is fitted, while the top has a looser, off-the-shoulder design that manages to look gorgeous and offer coverage at the same time. In addition to more than 10 other colors and patterns, the brand even offers a few two-tone options that make the skirt and top look like two separate pieces. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 A Gorgeous Maxi Dress That’s Super Adaptive Kormei V-Neck Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Buyers have worn this maxi dress to the beach, to weddings, to brunch, to showers, out to eat, and as a casual everyday dress — it all depends on how you style it. Among its fan-favorite features, you’ll find a high-low hemline, a wrapped V-neck, short butterfly sleeves (or long balloon, if you prefer), and a comfortable elastic waistband. Since it’s made entirely from rayon, it’s flowy and breathable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A Must-Have Building Block For Endless Outfits LAOLASI Crew Neck Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter what season it is; I live in bodysuits. In the warm months, I’ll pair a short-sleeve bodysuit with a lightweight skirt, and in the colder months, I pair it with jeans, corduroy skirts, leggings, cardigans — you name it. This one is lightweight, soft, stretchy, never comes untucked, and has two snap closures at the bottom so it’s easy to take off and put on. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 This Peplum Wrap Blouse That People Want To Order In More Colors Romwe Belt Tie Peplum Blouse Amazon $31 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that they “felt like a million bucks in this top,” while another said, “I’m planning on ordering more colors!” This peplum wrap blouse is also “comfortable” thanks to its soft polyester material and “very pretty” with its fluttery sleeves, floral patterns, plunge neckline, and adjustable tie. You can also get it with wrist-length balloon-style sleeves. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

25 These Yoga Leggings With Over 55,000 Reviews IUGA High Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why are these high-waist yoga leggings a cult favorite with over 55,000 reviews on Amazon? They’re comfortable, buttery soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking — plus the four-way stretch fabric is so high quality, some reviewers even “prefer them to Lululemon.” Add in the extra-deep side pockets and ample color options, and they’re a total no-brainer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 This Comfy, Airy Dress That’s Still Plenty Stylish Pinup Fashion Flowy Shift Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon For those days when you want easy and comfy, but still want to look like you put some effort in, there’s this flowy tunic dress. Its babydoll silhouette is loose-fitting and aiy (or you could cinch it with a belt for easy accessorizing), but its scoop V-neck, balloon sleeves, and tiered ruffles are still plenty stylish. Pair it with any shoe in your closet, including sneakers, flats, wedges, or heels. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

27 This Low-Hassle Skirt That Feels Like Sweats SweatyRocks A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon I have this casual midi skirt in a blueish gray, and it’s so easy to pair with a T-shirt or a bodysuit. And on those days when I just don’t want to wear pants, this skirt feels like lightweight sweats with zero restrictions — but thanks to the flowy silhouette, bold color, and cute pockets, other people think I actually put some effort into my outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 Some Slack-Like Jeggings That Are Easy To Love Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon There are several reasons why these Amazon Essentials pull-on jeggings have thousands of five-star ratings: For one, they’re stretchy and pull right on like leggings, but their back pockets, faux detailing, and various color options mean they could pass for jeans or slacks. For another, they come in a huge range of sizes and even have short and long inseam options. Finally, they wash well and resist wrinkles, so they’re great for work and travel. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 6X Long

29 This Versatile Maxi Dress That Might Be Your Best Amazon Purchase Ever Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon One reviewer called the Amazon Essentials surplice maxi dress the “best purchase ever from Amazon!” Others said that it’s a “must-have” and their “go-to” for multiple seasons. You can pair it with sneakers or sandals during the day, but despite its stretchy waistband and cooling rayon fabric, some buyers have gotten away with wearing it to weddings and fancy parties, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

30 These Cheap Sunglasses That Look Like High-End Lenses WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon I’m not easy on my sunglasses — I toss them in my bag, leave them in my car, and drop them regularly. I know better than to waste my money on designer lenses, which is why I own several pairs of WearMe Pro sunglasses instead. They look like designer ones (and are polarized with 100% UV protection), but they’re also affordable, well-made, and look good. Several other reviewers have called them a great alternative to Ray-Bans, too.

31 These Slacks That Are So Comfortable, They Feel Like Leggings Conceited Stretch Dress Pants Amazon $40 See On Amazon “These are the most comfortable, stretchy, thick, not see-through, perfectly sized pants I have ever owned,” one reviewer wrote about these Conceited stretch dress pants. “They look like slacks, but have the comfort of leggings,” another wrote. You can get them in bootleg or skinny cuts, not to mention ample colors and patterns, but the pockets are functional and the waistbands won’t roll. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

32 This Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With Pockets LILBETTER Off The Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon When it comes to this ruffle maxi dress, the general consensus is that it’s super comfortable, so easy to wear, and looks good on everyone. Reviewers love its off-the-shoulder neckline (though you could also wear it over one shoulder or as a tube dress). The lightweight, breezy fabric is great for warm weather or layering. And yes, it has pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 A Stunning Bodysuit With Dramatic Bell Sleeves SheIn V Neck Bell Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Bell sleeves are back, and this stunning bodysuit proves it. It’s complemented with a wrapped V-neck silhouette and the fabric looks expensive, but is actually affordable, stretchy, and comfortable. It also has snap closures at the bottom, so you can go to the bathroom without hassle. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

34 Some Capri Yoga Pants That Are A Step Up From Your Usual Leggings Tmustobe Yoga Capris Amazon $26 See On Amazon They’re comfortable enough to sleep in, but thanks to their capri length and flared leg, these yoga capris are more elevated than your average workout leggings. Still, they’re quick-drying, made from a four-way stretch fabric, and have an extra-wide, high waistband that stays put. Finally, since they have slacks-like pockets and keep their shape, reviewers love them for everything from work to travel. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

35 This Balloon-Sleeve Bodysuit That Dresses Up Any Outfit WDIRARA Wrap Bodysuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This balloon-sleeve bodysuit is a low-effort way to dress up any outfit. Pair it with your everyday jeans, and you’re suddenly ready for a night out — and with a skirt or slacks, it looks ready for the office. Each one is made from silky, stretchy material and has a plunging wrap-V neckline, but you can choose between ample colors and sleeve designs, including solid, mesh, lace, and adorned with pearls. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

36 These Belts That Look Designer, But Cost Less Than $10 Each UnFader Double O-Ring Buckle Belt Amazon $17 See On Amazon According to one of over 6,000 reviewers, if you’re looking for the perfect designer-like belt that you can “wear with anything” but “without spending hundreds of dollars,” this is it. These affordable belts come in a pack of two with multiple color combinations, so you can find a pair that best suits your wardrobe. The faux leather is sturdy and convincing, while the double O-ring buckle adds an elevated touch to jeans, skirts, and dresses. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

37 This Fluttery Cocktail Dress That’s Shockingly Comfortable Romwe Flared Cocktail Party Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This flared cocktail dress is my go-to for winter holidays and cold-weather outfits. Yes, its butterfly sleeves and fit-and-flare silhouette give it an instantly dressy touch — but because the material is stretchy, soft, and wrinkle-resistant, I’m comfortable all night long. Thanks to the high neckline, I could even pair it with flats for an interview. I own it in black, but it comes in plenty of other color options, from mint green to mustard yellow. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 A Versatile V-Neck Blouse With Balloon Sleeves Qearal V Neck Balloon Sleeve Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Grab this balloon-sleeve top in a solid color or an eye-catching print (including tropical florals, fun polka dots, or dreamy stars). Either way, the chiffon material looks expensive, the curved V-neck is stylish, and the price can’t be beat — especially since you can wear it with jeans for a night out or tuck it into a skirt for the office. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Below-The-Knee Skirt With Pockets & Faux Buttons Belle Poque High Waist Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Offered in plaids, polka dots, florals, and solids, this high-waisted skirt can be dressed down with a T-shirt or dressed up with a blouse. It has two rows of faux buttons in the front for an elevated look, but its elastic back ensures that it fits snugly and comfortably. Reviewers rave that the cotton-blend fabric is “well-made” and “sturdy,” while the pockets are “actually big enough to hold [their] phone.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large