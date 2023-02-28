Of The Popular, Trendy Clothing On Amazon, These Pieces Give You The Most Bang For Your Buck

Remember when clothes shopping meant driving around town, trying only what the store had in stock, and believing everything a sales clerk told you about what looked good? That process explains many an overpriced fashion faux pas. Now, we can approach shopping with something closer to the scientific method — when people have tried it, worn it, and loved it, they report back. I have pored over such reports (aka did an Amazon deep-dive) to compile this collection of ultra-popular items with another requirement, too: they must also be a fantastic value.

According to the scientific method (or something like it), of all the popular, trendy clothing on Amazon, these pieces give you the most bang for your buck.

1 A Pack Of Bralettes You’ll Want To Wear All The Time Amazon Essentials All Way Stretch Longline Bralette (2-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon These super soft bralettes may have you forgetting you’re wearing anything at all with their thin and stretchy nylon/spandex material and comfy, wide band. The pull-on closure eliminates hooks and clasps, and the adjustable straps offer a customizable fit. Many reviewers love them for everything from lounging to working out, and there are four color combos to choose from. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

2 This Sweater To Take You Through All The Seasons Amazon Essentials Long Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon A full-length cardigan for less than $30? Yes, please. This long, lightweight sweater is made with a soft cotton blend and is great for layering all year long. It features two oversize pockets in the front — perfect for stashing your phone and keys — and there are over a dozen pretty colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19

3 A Lightweight Jacket That Comes With A Bag For Travel Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket Amazon $24 See On Amazon When it’s not quite cold enough to warrant an arctic-level coat, this lightweight puffer jacket can be worn with a T-shirt or layered over a sweater to provide just the right amount of warmth. It features a stand-up collar and a water-resistant polyester shell, and it even folds up into an included pouch for easy packing. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 30

4 These Knit Pants That Create The Illusion Of Denim Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get the look of jeans without sacrificing comfort with these soft knit jeggings that are made with a stretchy cotton blend. They feature a pull-on closure and functional back pockets, and are available in a variety of sizes and inseams. Dress them up with a blazer for work, or keep them casual with sneakers for a versatile wardrobe staple. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X (regular, short, and long)

Available colors: 17

5 This Matching Set Of Workout Attire For Under $30 Hotexy Workout Outfit (2 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instantly look like a fitness pro with this matching workout set. Both pieces are made of soft, moisture-wicking polyester-spandex and boast ribbed hems and four-way stretch for comfort and support. The crop top features a pull-on, racerback design, while the leggings have a high, comfy waistband. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

6 A Chic Loungewear Set With 3 Pieces Fessceruna Loungewear Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Relax in style with this three-piece loungewear set that includes matching pants, a crop top, and a full-length cardigan. Each piece is made of a super soft fabric that’s both stretchy and breathable — some reviewers note that it feels great for running errands or traveling. Choose from over 20 colors, including pink and black. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

7 This Versatile Button-Down That Can Be Dressed Up Or Kept Casual Amazon Essentials Button Down Amazon $25 See On Amazon This timeless button-down shirt can be worn a bunch of ways and comes in colors to match any style, including some cute plaid and polka dot options. It’s made of 100% cotton and boasts a comfortable semi-fitted construction. Tuck it in and add some heels for a modern look or wear it with jeans and flats for a casual style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

8 A 4-Pack Of Wireless Bras With Light Support Geyoga Wireless Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon For less than $7 apiece, this pack of four wireless bras is a great deal, and they boast some nice features, too, like a seamless band, removable padding, and a stretchy fabric for light support. “These are so comfortable and I wear them daily,” raved one Amazon shopper. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

9 This Set Of Bikini Briefs With A Cult Following Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This pack of bikini underwear has earned almost 100,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who adore the fit and material, with one reviewer writing, “I have bought 2 packs now and replaced all my old underwear! These are light and soft and fit so well!” They also boast a tagless design, are made with stretchy cotton fabric, and are available in a bunch of fun colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 36

10 A 5-Pack Of Cozy, Colorful Socks Loritta Winter Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from a blend of wool, cotton, and polyester, these cute winter socks offer warmth and softness in chilly weather. They’re also moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, and there’s a variety of colors and styles to choose from. Each pack includes five pairs. Available sizes: One size (women’s 5 - 9)

Available colors: 16

11 These Light & Soft T-Shirts In Affordable 2-Packs Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This base layer T-shirt is an easy start to every outfit. The lightweight fabric, soft texture, and elegant drape elevate this wardrobe staple. The modal and cotton blend offers just enough stretch for comfort. The nearly endless color and pattern options, though, make it a piece to stock up on — especially at this price for a two-pack. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

12 The Lacy Boyshorts That Are Everyday Comfy Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These lacy boyshort panties are the date night frilly intimate you can wear daily. They are super cute, and they are also comfortable and disappear under clothing. Who says you can’t have your lacy things and wear them, too? “These are comfier than some of my cotton underwear!” said one reviewer. “... They're hemless, so they're great to stealth underneath tight clothing.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 3

13 These Comfy Ribbed Tops That Are Soft & Stretchy ODODOS Crop Rib-Knit Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These soft, ribbed tank tops are the perfect solution when you want comfort and style in one. Super stretchy and soft, they offer light support and coverage without digging in or feeling tight. They look terrific peeking out from under a flannel shirt or hoodie. You can choose the length and shape of the back straps to get exactly what you want. And there are so many colors, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

14 A Collection Of Trendy Tank Tops For A Fast Wardrobe Update MakeMeChic Crop Tank Top Pack Amazon $34 See On Amazon Can’t decide which trendy tank look — criss-cross, cutout, high neck, halter — you prefer? This tank top set delivers a mixed collection, each of the four tanks in a different shape and color. Some of the fabrics are ribbed, some are smooth. Pick the selection you most want to take for a spin and revamp your wardrobe with every trend that appeals. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

15 These Groovy Flare Pants That Channel The ‘70s MakeMeChic Flare Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you walk in these flare pants, you just can’t lose. They hug hips and thighs, then flare big below the knee so you will feel like you were born to dance. With a suede texture and colors that bring disco to modern times, these are also groovy enough to pair with platforms and a headband. “My little 70s hippie soul is loving these so much that I wore them three days in a row,” reported one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large, Tall

Available colors: 5

16 This 3-Pack Of Yoga Pants That Has So Many Fans FULLSOFT Yoga Pants (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether yoga pants go with you to yoga class or are the base layer for your casual wardrobe options, this three-pack makes a solid closet staple. They are soft, stretchy, and machine washable. The high waist makes it easy to pair them with crop tops or longer tees and tunics. And the four-way stretch makes them comfortable without see-through-stretch wardrobe malfunctions. Almost 23,000 people gave them five stars. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

17 These Tagless Leggings In Stretchy Cotton & Spandex Just My Size Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon In a comfy blend of cotton with just enough spandex for durability and stretch, these leggings will be your go-to comfy-outfit basic. It’s a good thing they’re priced to make stocking up easy, because with a wide waistband and no tags they are so comfy and you will reach for them often. “The most comfortable leggings ever,” reported one reviewer. “... If I lived in a cold climate, I would stock up on these.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

18 The Bike Shorts That Fit Like A Dream Just My Size Biker Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon Blended from breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, these high-waisted biker shorts are the garment you need when your skirt is perhaps a bit too short, or your workout is happening in warm weather. The 9-inch inseam, wide waistband, and cushy material add up to a supremely versatile and comfortable pair of shorts for all sorts of purposes. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

19 A Pair Of Chic Belts That Is So Versatile SANSTHS Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sometimes a belt is the accessory that turns an otherwise boxy dress into high fashion, makes a sweater or wrap the perfect topper, or adds that bit of flair to jeans. This affordable two-pack of O-ring buckle belts is versatile enough to step in and do whatever you need. The size can go from hip hugging to coat snugging with a quick tug. Available sizes: 24” — 54”

Available color combinations: 14

20 These Bikini Undies Made From Comfy Plant-Based Fabric KNITLORD Bamboo Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon When it comes to intimate apparel, fabrics that are breathable and soft are the way to go. And plant-based fabrics excel at this. This set of bikini underwear is made from bamboo viscose with just a touch of spandex for stretchy comfort. A lace trim makes this daily basic cute and dainty, and the price is hard to beat. There is also an all-cotton version. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

Available colors: 2

21 These Flowy Camisoles You Can Flip To Change The Neckline Melody Reversible Lightweight Camisole Amazon $24 See On Amazon These two lightweight camisoles are perfect for sleeping in or lounging around the house, and they work beautifully under another garment. The fit is loose and flowy with a tunic length. It’s like getting four camis for the price of two because they are reversible — wear the V-neck in the front or on the back, depending on what you are wearing with it or your mood. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

22 These 2 Pairs Of Fleece-Lined Tights To Keep You Toasty EABERN Fleece Lined Tights (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pull on some cozy warmth. These fleece-lined tights let you wear a dress, skirt, or your favorite jeans even when the weather dips below comfort for normal garments. The fleece lining feels delicious against your skin, and the stretch makes them ultra comfortable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 3

23 An Embroidered Satin Jacket With 2 Looks Viport Embroidered Reversible Bomber Jacket Amazon $47 See On Amazon With loads of beautiful embroidery on the front, back, and sleeves of the black and white side and simple satin on the blush pink one, this reversible bomber jacket will go with you when you want to blend in and again when you want to be the flashiest in the room. In fact, you can duck into a phone booth and change your mind at any time. There are pockets on both sides. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 1

24 A Set Of Cute Crop Tops With Cutaway Sleeves Boao Sleeveless Racerback Crop Top (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon The cutaway sleeves show off your shoulders, the cropped length makes them perfect with high-waisted pants or as an undershirt, and the price is amazing. This three-pack of racerback crop tops are the cute basics you will wear to work out, lounge around the house, and pop on under sweaters and hoodies. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 11

25 The Light & Classic Crewneck Sweater You Will Wear Constantly Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you wear this as a warm layer when the sun dips behind the clouds in summer or under a coat in winter, you will want this lightweight sweater in multiple colors. It wears and washes well, is a soft and cozy cotton and modal fabric, and sports a classic crewneck look that goes with everything from shorts to a suit. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 39

26 These Lace Bralettes That Are Comfy & Pretty Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you want a bit of lace to peek out from beneath a low V-neck or to add a sweet touch to a flannel shirt or chunky sweater, this five-pack of lace bralettes is perfect. Each one in the pack is a different color. The modal fabric is soft and comfortable, and removable pads make it easy to adjust the thickness and support. Over 15,000 people gave them five stars. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

27 This Chic Reversible Tote That’s Like 2 Bags In One Overbrooke Reversible Tote Bag Amazon $33 See On Amazon Can’t decide if you want a black tote or a brown one? This reversible vegan leather tote bag has you covered either way. It’s big and roomy with a strap that slides over one shoulder. And when you decide you should have gotten the brown, turn it inside out. There’s a white and brown option, too. It comes with a cute wristlet cosmetic bag that matches. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 2

28 This Pair Of Fleece Joggers With Hordes Of Fans Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These comfy jogger sweatpants are French terry fleece, so they are breathable and soft to wear. They are also cozy and warm, cinch at the waist for a perfect fit, and come in so many colors you will be spoiled for choice. Reviewers are very pleased with them and gave them over 20,000 five-star ratings, reporting that the fabric is high quality and fit spot on. “It turns out Amazon pants are actually freaking amazing,” said one. “These pants are soft, durable, not see-through, and two different sizes fit me like a glove ... Watch me buy these for the rest of my life.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 39

29 An Adorable 2-Piece Pajama Set In Soft Satin SWOMOG Silk Satin Two-Piece Pajamas Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make every night a pajama party in this two-piece satin pajama set with a short sleeve top and shorts on the bottom. You will sleep cool and comfy while looking ready for pillow fights and popcorn. This set is also perfect for actual pajama parties and comes in so many colors you can choose a theme for the party and all (affordably) dress the part. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 136

30 The Elegant Bodycon Dress With A Thigh-High Slit PRIMODA Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Glam up your next date night, club adventure, or event with this maxi dress with a high thigh slit and stretchy, bodycon fit. The spaghetti straps are so thin that they almost vanish, and the straight neckline is daring and versatile. Wear it alone or as the base to an elegant ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

31 The Reversible Bucket Hat That Goes From Neutral To Bold In Seconds XYIYI Reversible Bucket Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon This reversible bucket hat is black on one side and your choice of pattern or color on the other, making it easy to go from subdued to striking with a quick flip. Wear it to the beach to keep the sun off your face — then switch it to black to go out to dinner. The cotton is breathable, the brim isn’t floppy, and reviewers report that it is super cute. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 42

32 A Retro Blazer That’s Roomy & Ready for 9-to-5 Women Plaid Retro Blazer Coat Amazon $25 See On Amazon This long, plaid retro blazer evokes an era of shoulder pads, oversize “boyfriend” jackets, and big hair. It’s long, roomy, and pulls together any outfit — be it jeans and a T-shirt or a form-fitting dress. The pockets are functional, and a single button holds it closed. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 7

33 A Lightweight Puffer Coat For Cold-Weather Warmth Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon $59 See On Amazon This lightweight, water-resistant puffer coat is perfect for a cold night in the fall or to wear all winter if you are generally spared true arctic conditions. It’s long enough to cover your essentials, has hand pockets that zip closed, and comes in every color you can dream of. A high neck holds the hood up, and it packs up small for travel. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 21

34 This Tote That’s Also A Backpack ECOSUSI Convertible Backpack Tote Amazon $35 See On Amazon When your day goes longer than anticipated, you might look at the tote you packed in the morning and wish someone would carry it for you. If you packed this convertible backpack tote, you could change the handles and go from a one-shoulder tote to a cute backpack in seconds. There is also a top handle, so you can carry it with one hand. It is loaded with interior pockets and organizers as well as two exterior pockets. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 3

35 A Classic Fleece Jacket That’s Versatile & Warm Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon When you want to go from chilled to comfy in seconds, pull on this soft fleece jacket. The fuzzy fleece is cozy warm, washable, and super versatile. It will serve as a layer under a heavier outer garment or on its own in a chilly room or a walk in the woods. Zippered slant pockets are roomy enough for your gear, the tailored cut does not look bulky, and there are so many colors to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 40

36 The Convertible Bra That Goes Strapless If You Need It Maidenform Convertible Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Don’t panic next time you discover your bra straps show under that new dress or top. This convertible bra will morph to accommodate your current need. It can go from strapless to balconette and back. The wide and majorly stretchy band that holds it all together will not slip down when you go strapless. Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

Available colors: 3

37 A Warm & Elegant Shawl For Any Situation RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $13 See On Amazon Wrap this shawl around your neck when you are wearing a coat or around your shoulders for a bit of warmth over a dress. When you get a lift through Rome in a convertible sports car, wrap it around your head to keep your hair from flying about. It can go from casual to dressy and back again to provide precisely the cover-up or warm layer you need in most any situation. The fabric feels as soft as cashmere, and the color options are all tempting. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 32

38 The Twisted Sweater You Can Wear 2 Ways LILBETTER Reversible Twisted Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This cleverly twisted sweater can be worn with the twisted part in the front or the back for — essentially — two sweaters in the body of one. Bring one sweater on a trip, and no one will suspect that the crew neck you have on today is the same as the plunging V with an interesting twist you wore to dinner last night. The soft viscose fabric is comfortable any way you wear it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

39 The Knit Poncho That’s Warm & Stylish Beautiful Nomad Knit Poncho Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pull on this knit poncho for a layer of warmth that is stylish and versatile. The long length and high neck work with a button down, tee, or any under-layer showing just a bit of sleeve. The effect is flowy, relaxed, and fashionable, and this poncho will keep you warm on a cold day. Available sizes: 1

Available colors: 4