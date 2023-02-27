Shopping

Of The Popular Trendy Clothing On Amazon, These Pieces Look Good On Everyone

Stock up your closet with picks you’ll wear again and again.

There are a few ways to know when trendy clothes are popular on Amazon. They usually have tons — I’m talking hundreds and sometimes even thousands — of positive reviews, and people are leaving four- and five-star ratings about them on the regular. Thanks to this overflow of glowing feedback, it becomes safe to assume these pieces look good on everyone.

To help you find those types of trendy, popular picks, I’ve put together this list of highly rated clothing that includes everything from yoga pants to maxi dresses — all beloved by reviewers across the globe.

1

This Pack Of Underwear That Has Over 100,000 5-Star Reviews

This pack of cotton underwear is a best seller for many reasons. With over 100,000 five-star reviews, shoppers love the lightweight and soft jersey material that’s comfortable for all-day wear. The bikini brief silhouette has moderate coverage in the back. It comes in a pack of six with different assorted colors and prints to choose from.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
  • Available colors: 35

2

This Incredibly Soft Crewneck Sweater

Give your sweater collection a refresh with this classic crewneck sweater made from a soft cotton blend. It features knit ribbing by the cuffs and neckline and is the perfect layering piece to build any outfit. Whether you dress it up with jeans or trousers or style it down with a cozy pair of joggers, this sweater will be one of the most versatile pieces in your closet.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
  • Available colors: 21

3

This Pack Of Cheeky Underwear Made From Lace

Spice up your underwear drawer with this pack of lace panties. The cheeky style features a floral lace pattern made from a lightweight breathable pattern and is detailed with scalloped lace trimming. They are made with a cotton crotch for ample comfort throughout the day. They come in packs of six, as well as packs of three and four.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 6

4

A Knit Beanie To Top Off Any Outfit

This cozy beanie comes in an array of different colors ranging from neutral hues to bright colors like blue, pink, and red. It’s cut from a knit cotton yarn that has an elastic stretch for a comfortable (and flexible) fit. Not only will it keep your head warm, but it’s a stylish accessory to top off any outfit.

  • Available sizes: OS
  • Available colors: 12

5

This Stylish Watch That Is Water Resistant

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift, this watch is a great accessory for anyone. It features a gold dial with a faux leather strap and is water resistant up to 100 feet. Choose among an assortment of colors like light pink and red, or my personal favorite — deep green.

  • Available sizes: OS
  • Available colors: 6

6

This Adorable Dress That You Can Pull On

Every wardrobe needs a comfy little dress you can slip into when you’re stuck in a style rut. This affordable option from Amazon is designed with a flared A-line hem for a relaxed fit that won’t cling to your body. It has a V-neckline with short sleeves and is made from a soft stretchy cotton blend.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
  • Available colors: 17

7

A Pair Of Knit Leggings That You Can Dress Up

These knit leggings come in two different lengths making a great option for both, petite and tall girls. While these smooth and stretchy leggings are great for lounging, the thick ponte knit material also makes them nice enough to wear out to dinner or to the office. Choose from the assortment of solid hues like taupe, sand, brown and black.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 13

8

This Pair Of Biker Shorts With Pockets

What makes these biker shorts better than the rest on the market is that it’s designed with a hidden pocket at the waistband. It also features pockets by the sides, so you can easily store your cards, keys, and phone. The moisture-wicking material is super soft and will keep you cool and dry during workouts.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 10

9

This Fleece Pullover That’s Super Warm

This fleece-lined pullover will elevate your loungewear wardrobe with its chic collar design. It has a half-zip closure with a functional kangaroo center pocket. Whether you’re going for a run outdoors or are looking for a comfy sweatshirt to veg out in, the super soft and cozy material checks all of the boxes.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 15

10

This High-Waisted Skirt With A Side Slit

Available in a diverse range of sizes, this high-waisted skirt is designed with a side slit that makes it easy to move around all day long. It’s crafted from a cotton blend with ample stretch and is a classic piece you’ll gravitate toward no matter what the occasion calls for.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 5

11

A Lightweight Cardigan You’ll Wear Over & Over Again

This lightweight cardigan is one of the most essential items on this list. It has an easy open-front design and is made from an incredibly soft cotton material. One five-star reviewer raved, “I bought and kept three of these sweaters — gray, black, and rust. They are thin, lightweight, a nice length, and appropriate for casual and dressier situations with a nice blouse. The weave is pretty tight, so they should last just fine.” Keep it by your desk or in your car so you’ll always be prepared when the temperature drops.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 20

12

This Pair Of Cozy Joggers That Come In All Different Colors

These cozy joggers are crafted from a french terry material and are lined with a soft cotton blend. They have an elastic drawstring at the waist with a tapered ankle design. They come in an array of solid colors, but if you’re looking for something bold, take a walk on the wild side with the leopard print.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
  • Available colors: 39

13

A Pair Of Leggings That Looks Exactly Like Denim

For the days when you’re not in the mood for rigid jeans, slip into these jeggings that give the illusion of denim. The pull-on design is super stretchy and has a slim fit that will hug your curves. They are available in three different inseams (26, 28, and 30 inches), so it’s easy to find a length that works for you no matter your height.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
  • Available colors: 17

14

These Linen Pants That Are Super Lightweight

If you’re in search of the perfect pair of lightweight pants, these linen pants are a great choice. They are designed with a drawstring at the waist to easily adjust the size and have four pockets on both sides. The breathable linen-cotton blend will help keep you cool.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
  • Available colors: 13

15

A Pair of Stylish Yoga Pants With 4-Way Stretch

These yoga pants are crafted from a breathable four-way stretch fabric that wicks away moisture as you move. They are cut with a flared hem and a high-rise waistband with a V-shape design in the front. Whether you style these for a day of errands or for pilates, you’ll get compliments wherever you go.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 11

16

This Cropped Puffer Vest That’s A Best-Seller

This best-selling puffer vest is a stylish layering piece that will transcend seasons. The cropped silhouette features a stand-up collar and has a full zip closure. It also has a hidden drawstring so you can easily adjust the fit. Shop the variety of colors ranging from chocolate brown to neon green.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 17

17

A Cool Pair Of Shorts With A Colorblocked Design

Add a subtle pop of color to your wardrobe with these cool and casual shorts. These shorts are designed with an elastic waistband and have two pockets to store your favorite accessories. Made from a breathable material with a moderate stretch, they’re perfect to wear during casual summer days or for workouts.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 8

18

This Oversized Graphic Tee To Wear With Leggings

With an impressive 4.5-star rating, thousands of shoppers love this soft and cozy oversized graphic tee — and the best part is there are over 50 different styles that you can buy it in. The crewneck design is made with relaxed drop shoulders and is long enough to be worn with your favorite pair of leggings.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 64

19

This Sultry Maxi Dress That Is So Versatile

Whether you are lounging at home or going to a fancy event, this maxi dress is incredibly versatile. The stretchy and slim design hugs your curves in all the right places, while the straps are easily adjustable to achieve the perfect fit. If you’re extra petite, there’s a length option perfect for you. One person raved, “As a petite girl it's always hard to find long dresses. But this one really exceeded my expectations.”

  • Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large
  • Available colors: 9

20

An Oversized Knit Sweater Vest For Chic Layering

This oversized knit vest is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Made from 100% acrylic, it’s chic for every season. The sleeveless design features a deep V-neck with ribbed trimming on the hemline and includes slits on the side. Choose from an array of solid colors or make a statement in any of the fun prints. The checkered style is especially worthy of checking out.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 32

21

This T-Shirt With A Flare Peplum Hemline

Elevate your basic T-shirts with this fashionable peplum style from Amazon. It’s crafted from a soft lightweight material and features a cinched waist with a flowy peplum hemline that won’t cling to your body. That said, this shirt still has a little bit of stretch. Style it with jeans or a pair of shorts for a casual, easy look.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 19

22

This Jumpsuit That Comes In An Array Of Different Colors

If you’re in the market for an outfit that doesn’t sacrifice style for comfort, this sleeveless jumpsuit checks every box. It’s made from a soft and lightweight material with ample stretch. The scoop neck design features slim racerback straps that are easily adjustable. It’s also machine washable, making it a breeze to clean.

  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 42

23

This Sleek Satin Cami That Comes In A Set Of 2

Get the most bang for your buck with this satin cami tank top that comes in a bundle of two different colors. It’s made from a breathable silky material that’s equally soft as it is luxe. The front features a V-shaped neckline with racerback straps that pairs perfectly with bottoms of any choice. You can wear it as is, or tuck it into a pair of slacks.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 8

24

An Oversized Sweatshirt Made From Soft Sherpa

It doesn’t get cozier than this oversized sweatshirt that’s made from an ultra-soft sherpa material. The leisurely design features two pockets, and a quarter zipper with drawstrings to easily adjust the hood. Pair this fluffy top with black leggings for your next travel day or a lazy Sunday.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 11

25

A Lace Kimono That Can Be Worn Out To Dinner Or On The Beach

Whether you choose to style this lace kimono over a bathing suit for the beach or with jeans for a night out, you can’t go wrong. It’s detailed with a stunning floral sheer lace pattern and an open-front design. The billowy sleeves make for a relaxed silhouette that suits any body shape.

  • Available sizes: OS
  • Available colors: 22

26

This Off-The-Shoulder Top For Any Occasion

This off-the-shoulder top is the perfect shirt to pair with jeans, and it’ll elevate your look for any casual occasion. The shoulder-baring design features a slim fit with quarter sleeves. It’s cut from a lightweight material that’s super soft. While it doesn’t contain any elastic on top, it has just the right amount of stretch to keep you supported.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 32

27

These Pair Of Faux-Leather Leggings For A Night Out

Ditch your basic black leggings for these faux-leather leggings that will automatically make you feel dressed up. Created in a slim fit, these leggings are made from a super stretchy and windproof material. You can wear them casually with a sweatshirt or dress them up for a night out. Since they’re available in so many colors, you’re bound to find one that complements some of the tops already in your wardrobe.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 54

28

This Waffle Pajama Set For A Cozy Night’s Sleep

This super cozy pajama set comes with waffle knit shorts and a matching oversized T-shirt. The shorts have a drawstring, so you can easily adjust the waist size. Crafted from a soft and lightweight material, these comfortable pajamas are ideal for anyone who runs hot in the middle of the night.

  • Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 3

29

This Classic & Reliable Calvin Klein Bralette

It doesn’t get more classic than this Calvin Klein bralette with the brand’s signature logo detail on the elastic band. Designed from a cotton and modal blend, this incredibly soft bra is equal parts sporty as it is sultry. Great for added coverage under shirts, the lightweight, breathable material is better suited for lounging than working out.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 21

30

A Bodysuit With Flutter Sleeves

Your weekend #ootn just got a whole lot easier thanks to this plunging bodysuit. The flutter batwing sleeves give this top an elevated design compared to other styles on the market. It comes in a slew of solid colors like beige, kelly green, and purple. “Super comfortable to wear, very stretchy, and moved flawlessly with you. Great item to have in your wardrobe for a night out,” one customer raved.

  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus
  • Available colors: 8

31

A Mini Dress With A Stylish Puff Sleeve

This mini dress is the perfect length, hitting just above the knees. It’s crafted from a lightweight breathable material that has smocking around the back for a comfortable stretchy fit. It also features a puff quarter-length sleeve with a square neckline that can be worn either on or off the shoulder.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 17

32

This Corduroy Button Down With A Chest Pocket

With a wide assortment of colors and plaid prints to choose from, this corduroy button-down deserves a spot in your closet. It’s detailed with a top collar and a pocket on the right chest. Wear it open as an extra layer over a tank top or style it fully buttoned for a cool relaxed fit. One customer glowed, “I can wear it as a jacket as needed. It is very soft and comfortable. It has the perfect length. I took a gamble and bought it in three colors.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 41

33

This Itty Bitty Pajama Set With Lace Detailing

This adorable pajama set is the perfect ensemble to wear to sleep... and then wear as loungewear for the remainder of your Sunday. It comes with a cropped camisole and matching shorts with lace trimming. The material is made with spandex and polyester, so you can expect a decent amount of stretch.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 13

34

These Comfy Joggers That Are So Stylish

When you’re not in the mood for jeans, these elevated joggers make for a great alternative. The soft, high-waisted design has an adjustable elastic waist with a drawstring and features two side pockets. The tapered ankle will show off your shoe of choice whether you style it with heels or a crisp white sneaker.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 41

35

A Pack Of Hipster Undies Made From Bamboo Viscose

With a 4.5-star rating, shoppers love this pack of hipster panties that are crafted from stretchy bamboo viscose. It’s detailed with lace trimming and has a subtle bow detail on the front. Each pack comes with six pairs of assorted colors ranging from solid hues or a fun leopard print.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 2

36

This Flared Skater Skirt That Gives Major ‘50s Vibes

With over 59,000 five-star reviews, this skater skirt has garnered rave reviews from thousands of shoppers. The A-line hem sits high at the waist and flares out for a stretchy comfortable design that won’t cling to your body. Wear this to the office with a poplin blouse or style it with a crop top for a night on the town.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 38

37

A Slouchy Cardigan With A Cool Texture

You can’t go wrong with this slouchy cardigan made from a popcorn-esque texture. The chunky knit has an open front design with two side pockets. It also has trendy batwing sleeves for added flair. It pairs perfectly with denim or can be worn casually with a pair of joggers or leggings. Choose from an array of different colors like bright pink, orange, blue, or yellow.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 26

38

These Comfy Joggers That Also Come In Petite Lengths

Save a trip to the tailor and give these lounge joggers that come in petite lengths a try. The inseam measures 24 inches for the petite and 27 inches for the regular fit. It features a drawstring with an adjustable length and two front pockets to store your iPhone, keys, and cards. But the best part is that they’re comfortable, and look great on. As one five-star reviewer wrote, “These are incredibly comfortable, buttery, and fit so perfectly! I have a pair exactly like this from lululemon and I just feel stupid now paying so much for those when I would pick these over them any day on comfort and fit.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large Petite
  • Available colors: 8