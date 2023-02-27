Of The Popular Trendy Clothing On Amazon, These Pieces Look Good On Everyone

There are a few ways to know when trendy clothes are popular on Amazon. They usually have tons — I’m talking hundreds and sometimes even thousands — of positive reviews, and people are leaving four- and five-star ratings about them on the regular. Thanks to this overflow of glowing feedback, it becomes safe to assume these pieces look good on everyone.

To help you find those types of trendy, popular picks, I’ve put together this list of highly rated clothing that includes everything from yoga pants to maxi dresses — all beloved by reviewers across the globe.

1 This Pack Of Underwear That Has Over 100,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pack of cotton underwear is a best seller for many reasons. With over 100,000 five-star reviews, shoppers love the lightweight and soft jersey material that’s comfortable for all-day wear. The bikini brief silhouette has moderate coverage in the back. It comes in a pack of six with different assorted colors and prints to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 35

2 This Incredibly Soft Crewneck Sweater Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Give your sweater collection a refresh with this classic crewneck sweater made from a soft cotton blend. It features knit ribbing by the cuffs and neckline and is the perfect layering piece to build any outfit. Whether you dress it up with jeans or trousers or style it down with a cozy pair of joggers, this sweater will be one of the most versatile pieces in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 21

3 This Pack Of Cheeky Underwear Made From Lace LEVAO Seamless Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Spice up your underwear drawer with this pack of lace panties. The cheeky style features a floral lace pattern made from a lightweight breathable pattern and is detailed with scalloped lace trimming. They are made with a cotton crotch for ample comfort throughout the day. They come in packs of six, as well as packs of three and four. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

4 A Knit Beanie To Top Off Any Outfit zowya Fisherman Beanie or 2 in 1 Regular Cuff Knit Beanie for Men Women Warm Rib Watch Skull Cap Amazon See On Amazon This cozy beanie comes in an array of different colors ranging from neutral hues to bright colors like blue, pink, and red. It’s cut from a knit cotton yarn that has an elastic stretch for a comfortable (and flexible) fit. Not only will it keep your head warm, but it’s a stylish accessory to top off any outfit. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 12

5 This Stylish Watch That Is Water Resistant Amazon Essentials Faux Leather Strap Watch Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift, this watch is a great accessory for anyone. It features a gold dial with a faux leather strap and is water resistant up to 100 feet. Choose among an assortment of colors like light pink and red, or my personal favorite — deep green. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 6

6 This Adorable Dress That You Can Pull On Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a comfy little dress you can slip into when you’re stuck in a style rut. This affordable option from Amazon is designed with a flared A-line hem for a relaxed fit that won’t cling to your body. It has a V-neckline with short sleeves and is made from a soft stretchy cotton blend. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 17

7 A Pair Of Knit Leggings That You Can Dress Up Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $22 See On Amazon These knit leggings come in two different lengths making a great option for both, petite and tall girls. While these smooth and stretchy leggings are great for lounging, the thick ponte knit material also makes them nice enough to wear out to dinner or to the office. Choose from the assortment of solid hues like taupe, sand, brown and black. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

8 This Pair Of Biker Shorts With Pockets Core 10 All Day Comfort Yoga Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon What makes these biker shorts better than the rest on the market is that it’s designed with a hidden pocket at the waistband. It also features pockets by the sides, so you can easily store your cards, keys, and phone. The moisture-wicking material is super soft and will keep you cool and dry during workouts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 This Fleece Pullover That’s Super Warm LASLULU Fleece Lined Collar Pullover Amazon $36 See On Amazon This fleece-lined pullover will elevate your loungewear wardrobe with its chic collar design. It has a half-zip closure with a functional kangaroo center pocket. Whether you’re going for a run outdoors or are looking for a comfy sweatshirt to veg out in, the super soft and cozy material checks all of the boxes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

10 This High-Waisted Skirt With A Side Slit The Drop Veronique Slit Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in a diverse range of sizes, this high-waisted skirt is designed with a side slit that makes it easy to move around all day long. It’s crafted from a cotton blend with ample stretch and is a classic piece you’ll gravitate toward no matter what the occasion calls for. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 5

11 A Lightweight Cardigan You’ll Wear Over & Over Again Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon This lightweight cardigan is one of the most essential items on this list. It has an easy open-front design and is made from an incredibly soft cotton material. One five-star reviewer raved, “I bought and kept three of these sweaters — gray, black, and rust. They are thin, lightweight, a nice length, and appropriate for casual and dressier situations with a nice blouse. The weave is pretty tight, so they should last just fine.” Keep it by your desk or in your car so you’ll always be prepared when the temperature drops. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 20

12 This Pair Of Cozy Joggers That Come In All Different Colors Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $16 See On Amazon These cozy joggers are crafted from a french terry material and are lined with a soft cotton blend. They have an elastic drawstring at the waist with a tapered ankle design. They come in an array of solid colors, but if you’re looking for something bold, take a walk on the wild side with the leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 39

13 A Pair Of Leggings That Looks Exactly Like Denim Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $19 See On Amazon For the days when you’re not in the mood for rigid jeans, slip into these jeggings that give the illusion of denim. The pull-on design is super stretchy and has a slim fit that will hug your curves. They are available in three different inseams (26, 28, and 30 inches), so it’s easy to find a length that works for you no matter your height. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 17

14 These Linen Pants That Are Super Lightweight Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re in search of the perfect pair of lightweight pants, these linen pants are a great choice. They are designed with a drawstring at the waist to easily adjust the size and have four pockets on both sides. The breathable linen-cotton blend will help keep you cool. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 13

15 A Pair of Stylish Yoga Pants With 4-Way Stretch TOPYOGAS Crossover Bootleg Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These yoga pants are crafted from a breathable four-way stretch fabric that wicks away moisture as you move. They are cut with a flared hem and a high-rise waistband with a V-shape design in the front. Whether you style these for a day of errands or for pilates, you’ll get compliments wherever you go. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

16 This Cropped Puffer Vest That’s A Best-Seller KEOMUD Crop Puffer Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon This best-selling puffer vest is a stylish layering piece that will transcend seasons. The cropped silhouette features a stand-up collar and has a full zip closure. It also has a hidden drawstring so you can easily adjust the fit. Shop the variety of colors ranging from chocolate brown to neon green. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

17 A Cool Pair Of Shorts With A Colorblocked Design SOLY HUX Casual Elastic Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a subtle pop of color to your wardrobe with these cool and casual shorts. These shorts are designed with an elastic waistband and have two pockets to store your favorite accessories. Made from a breathable material with a moderate stretch, they’re perfect to wear during casual summer days or for workouts. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

18 This Oversized Graphic Tee To Wear With Leggings SOLY HUX Oversized Graphic Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.5-star rating, thousands of shoppers love this soft and cozy oversized graphic tee — and the best part is there are over 50 different styles that you can buy it in. The crewneck design is made with relaxed drop shoulders and is long enough to be worn with your favorite pair of leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 64

19 This Sultry Maxi Dress That Is So Versatile AnotherChill Backless Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you are lounging at home or going to a fancy event, this maxi dress is incredibly versatile. The stretchy and slim design hugs your curves in all the right places, while the straps are easily adjustable to achieve the perfect fit. If you’re extra petite, there’s a length option perfect for you. One person raved, “As a petite girl it's always hard to find long dresses. But this one really exceeded my expectations.” Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

Available colors: 9

20 An Oversized Knit Sweater Vest For Chic Layering Viottiset Oversized V-Neck Knit Sweater Vest Amazon $27 See On Amazon This oversized knit vest is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Made from 100% acrylic, it’s chic for every season. The sleeveless design features a deep V-neck with ribbed trimming on the hemline and includes slits on the side. Choose from an array of solid colors or make a statement in any of the fun prints. The checkered style is especially worthy of checking out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

21 This T-Shirt With A Flare Peplum Hemline Romwe Loose Ruffle Hem Short Sleeve Peplum Blouse Amazon $34 See On Amazon Elevate your basic T-shirts with this fashionable peplum style from Amazon. It’s crafted from a soft lightweight material and features a cinched waist with a flowy peplum hemline that won’t cling to your body. That said, this shirt still has a little bit of stretch. Style it with jeans or a pair of shorts for a casual, easy look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

22 This Jumpsuit That Comes In An Array Of Different Colors Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for an outfit that doesn’t sacrifice style for comfort, this sleeveless jumpsuit checks every box. It’s made from a soft and lightweight material with ample stretch. The scoop neck design features slim racerback straps that are easily adjustable. It’s also machine washable, making it a breeze to clean. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 42

23 This Sleek Satin Cami That Comes In A Set Of 2 Ekouaer Satin Cami Top (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get the most bang for your buck with this satin cami tank top that comes in a bundle of two different colors. It’s made from a breathable silky material that’s equally soft as it is luxe. The front features a V-shaped neckline with racerback straps that pairs perfectly with bottoms of any choice. You can wear it as is, or tuck it into a pair of slacks. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

24 An Oversized Sweatshirt Made From Soft Sherpa American Trends Oversize Sweatshirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon It doesn’t get cozier than this oversized sweatshirt that’s made from an ultra-soft sherpa material. The leisurely design features two pockets, and a quarter zipper with drawstrings to easily adjust the hood. Pair this fluffy top with black leggings for your next travel day or a lazy Sunday. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

25 A Lace Kimono That Can Be Worn Out To Dinner Or On The Beach Bsubseach Lace Kimono Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you choose to style this lace kimono over a bathing suit for the beach or with jeans for a night out, you can’t go wrong. It’s detailed with a stunning floral sheer lace pattern and an open-front design. The billowy sleeves make for a relaxed silhouette that suits any body shape. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 22

26 This Off-The-Shoulder Top For Any Occasion Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top is the perfect shirt to pair with jeans, and it’ll elevate your look for any casual occasion. The shoulder-baring design features a slim fit with quarter sleeves. It’s cut from a lightweight material that’s super soft. While it doesn’t contain any elastic on top, it has just the right amount of stretch to keep you supported. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

27 These Pair Of Faux-Leather Leggings For A Night Out SEASUM Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ditch your basic black leggings for these faux-leather leggings that will automatically make you feel dressed up. Created in a slim fit, these leggings are made from a super stretchy and windproof material. You can wear them casually with a sweatshirt or dress them up for a night out. Since they’re available in so many colors, you’re bound to find one that complements some of the tops already in your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 54

28 This Waffle Pajama Set For A Cozy Night’s Sleep SOLY HUX Waffle Knit Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This super cozy pajama set comes with waffle knit shorts and a matching oversized T-shirt. The shorts have a drawstring, so you can easily adjust the waist size. Crafted from a soft and lightweight material, these comfortable pajamas are ideal for anyone who runs hot in the middle of the night. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 3

29 This Classic & Reliable Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more classic than this Calvin Klein bralette with the brand’s signature logo detail on the elastic band. Designed from a cotton and modal blend, this incredibly soft bra is equal parts sporty as it is sultry. Great for added coverage under shirts, the lightweight, breathable material is better suited for lounging than working out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

30 A Bodysuit With Flutter Sleeves SheIn Flare Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Your weekend #ootn just got a whole lot easier thanks to this plunging bodysuit. The flutter batwing sleeves give this top an elevated design compared to other styles on the market. It comes in a slew of solid colors like beige, kelly green, and purple. “Super comfortable to wear, very stretchy, and moved flawlessly with you. Great item to have in your wardrobe for a night out,” one customer raved. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

31 A Mini Dress With A Stylish Puff Sleeve EXLURA Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This mini dress is the perfect length, hitting just above the knees. It’s crafted from a lightweight breathable material that has smocking around the back for a comfortable stretchy fit. It also features a puff quarter-length sleeve with a square neckline that can be worn either on or off the shoulder. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

32 This Corduroy Button Down With A Chest Pocket Astylish Button Down Corduroy Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon With a wide assortment of colors and plaid prints to choose from, this corduroy button-down deserves a spot in your closet. It’s detailed with a top collar and a pocket on the right chest. Wear it open as an extra layer over a tank top or style it fully buttoned for a cool relaxed fit. One customer glowed, “I can wear it as a jacket as needed. It is very soft and comfortable. It has the perfect length. I took a gamble and bought it in three colors.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

33 This Itty Bitty Pajama Set With Lace Detailing RSLOVE Lace Pajamas Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon This adorable pajama set is the perfect ensemble to wear to sleep... and then wear as loungewear for the remainder of your Sunday. It comes with a cropped camisole and matching shorts with lace trimming. The material is made with spandex and polyester, so you can expect a decent amount of stretch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

34 These Comfy Joggers That Are So Stylish Dokotoo Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon When you’re not in the mood for jeans, these elevated joggers make for a great alternative. The soft, high-waisted design has an adjustable elastic waist with a drawstring and features two side pockets. The tapered ankle will show off your shoe of choice whether you style it with heels or a crisp white sneaker. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

35 A Pack Of Hipster Undies Made From Bamboo Viscose KNITLORD Bamboo Viscose Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating, shoppers love this pack of hipster panties that are crafted from stretchy bamboo viscose. It’s detailed with lace trimming and has a subtle bow detail on the front. Each pack comes with six pairs of assorted colors ranging from solid hues or a fun leopard print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

36 This Flared Skater Skirt That Gives Major ‘50s Vibes Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 59,000 five-star reviews, this skater skirt has garnered rave reviews from thousands of shoppers. The A-line hem sits high at the waist and flares out for a stretchy comfortable design that won’t cling to your body. Wear this to the office with a poplin blouse or style it with a crop top for a night on the town. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

37 A Slouchy Cardigan With A Cool Texture MEROKEETY Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this slouchy cardigan made from a popcorn-esque texture. The chunky knit has an open front design with two side pockets. It also has trendy batwing sleeves for added flair. It pairs perfectly with denim or can be worn casually with a pair of joggers or leggings. Choose from an array of different colors like bright pink, orange, blue, or yellow. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26